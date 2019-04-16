Witkoff Is Proud To Announce Diller Scofidio + Renfro As The Design Architect For Drew Las Vegas

Selection Of National Design Award-Winner Signals Developer's Intent To Bring A Bold New Perspective To Integrated Resort Opening In 2022

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving toward a second quarter 2022 opening of Drew Las Vegas, global real estate developer Witkoff announces Diller Scofidio + Renfro as the design architect for the project, with an eye toward realizing a fresh vision for the next integrated resort on the North Strip's emerging luxury corridor.

"We believe Drew Las Vegas is set to usher in the next generation of Las Vegas resorts. It will be unlike anything on the Strip today - a truly integrated resort that brings together a unique take on Las Vegas and curated set of experiences from around the world," says Steven Witkoff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Witkoff. "We are thrilled to be working with such a prestigious and visionary firm as Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Our organizations share a commitment to challenging convention by seeking out original, transformative outcomes."

Charles Renfro, Diller Scofidio + Renfro Partner and lead designer of the Drew, adds, "The team's design approach was inspired by the multiple ecologies of Las Vegas itself - the dynamic and rugged beauty of the Mojave Desert, Las Vegas' early adoption of modern architecture, and the city's enthusiastic embrace of spectacle. The Drew will weave these seemingly contradictory conditions into a new quixotic environment."

Drew Las Vegas will be DS+R's first Las Vegas concept and among its first forays into hospitality. DS+R's work has been recognized with WSJ Magazine's 2017 Architecture Innovator of the Year Award, the American Federation of the Arts 2018 Cultural Leadership Award; the National Design Award from the Smithsonian and the Brunner Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Their international portfolio of work includes the High Line, the redesign of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Campus, and The Shed in New York; The Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles; Zaryadye Park in Moscow; and the Museum of Image and Sound in Rio de Janeiro.

"We are incredibly excited about being part of the Las Vegas landscape. Robust demand drivers continue to create an imbalance of hotel inventory supply and demand. The Drew is poised to not only capitalize on this imbalance, but also offer visitors a new marquee luxury resort with a distinctive, compelling concept. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team and our partners," shared Witkoff.

With a confirmed opening date in the second quarter of 2022, Drew Las Vegas has also kicked off its sales efforts to group customers. The initial response to the 3,780-room resort has been overwhelmingly positive as groups look for new ideas and a fresh perspective.

About Witkoff Group

Witkoff Group is a privately held, global real estate development and investment firm headquartered in New York City. Founded by Steven Witkoff in 1997, the firm is a market leader in the ownership and development of premier residential, hospitality, office, retail, and mixed-use projects in major cities both in the United States and abroad. Witkoff specializes in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in key central business district locations as well as assets with strong repositioning potential in gateway markets. Leveraging a vertically integrated, operationally focused approach to project development, with in-house teams focused on acquisitions, financing, design, development, construction, sales and marketing, and asset and property management, Witkoff has consistently executed creative strategies across diverse asset classes.

About Drew Las Vegas

Ushering in a new era of world-class hospitality, Drew Las Vegas - the 67-story integrated resort and casino at 2755 Las Vegas Boulevard South - will see the debut of Marriott International's EDITION brand in Las Vegas, mark The Strip's first JW Marriott hotel as well as the premiere of its proprietary brand, The Reserve by Drew. Anticipated to open in early 2022, the resort will feature 3,780 rooms and suites as well as more than 550,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, with multiple retail, spa, nightlife, pool, and culinary experiences. Drew Las Vegas will tower over the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, creating a seamless connection with the planned Las Vegas Convention Center expansion.

About Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Founded in 1981, Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R) is a design studio whose practice spans the fields of architecture, urban design, installation art, multi-media performance, digital media, and print. With a focus on cultural and civic projects, DS+R's work addresses the changing role of institutions and the future of cities. The studio is based in New York and is comprised of over 100 architects, designers, artists and researchers, led by four partners-Elizabeth Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin. For more information, visit www.dsrny.com.

