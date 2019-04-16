SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global 4PL Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005510/en/

Global 4PL Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The strategic move of the e-commerce giants to establish their own logistics network to minimize their operating cost will pose as a significant hindrance for the spend momentum of the 4PL category during the forecast period. However, the practice of outsourcing logistics operations by buyers to 4PL service providers to focus on their core operations and to achieve cost savings on their logistics needs will serve as one of the prime spend accelerators for the 4PL category. Get access to the Free Sample copy of the 4PL market intelligence report here!

Increasing complexities in supply chain management are compelling buyers to migrate from 3PL service to 4PL logistics in the US because of the latter's ability to offer enhanced and comprehensive management of the supply chain. Over 65% of buyers are engaging with logistics providers to leverage their 4PL service lines in the US. Brexit is anticipated to create massive supply chain complexities that will delay goods movement due to the re-imposition of customs checkpoints in the region. This will drive the category adoption in Europe to a significant extent.

Considering the undulating growth curve of this category, this 4PL procurement research report offers insights into the cost drivers and spend potential in different geographies. Such insights are critical for buyers who can devise pricing strategies that are specific to the market dynamics of different regions and can help buyers identify cost-saving opportunities. This 4PL procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization of this 4PL market intelligence report.

"Technological capability is one of the critical supplier selection criteria for the 4PL category. Such capability can earn buyers enhanced visibility across the entire supply chain, minimized cost, and TAT," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora

This 4PL market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Entry of 3PL service providers is increasing the competition in the category

Horizontally integrated service providers can offer high cost savings to buyers

Get the full 4PL market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: 4PL

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our 4PL procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for numerous categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Perishable Goods Transportation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Distribution Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005510/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us