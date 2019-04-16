sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,424 Euro		+0,005
+1,19 %
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.04.2019 | 15:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos Nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 15 April 2019 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipedos Nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 1 000 000 and is divided into 1 000 000 units of shares, which grant 1 000 000 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 1.00.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)