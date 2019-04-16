Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos Nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 15 April 2019 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipedos Nafta subsidiary UAB SGD logistika (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 1 000 000 and is divided into 1 000 000 units of shares, which grant 1 000 000 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 1.00.













Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594