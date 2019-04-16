Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Industrial Metallurgical Holding / Key word(s): Annual Results IMH FY 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST (news with additional features) 2019-04-16 / 15:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *IMH FY 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST* *INVESTOR CALL INVITATION * _16.04.2019_ *Moscow, Russia - Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH), the world's leading exporter of merchant pig iron and the leading merchant coke producer in Russia, intends to release its financial performance for the FY 2018 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.* In conjunction with IFRS FY 2018 statements release, IMH will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Sergey Frolov, Vice president for Strategy and Communications of IMH will host the call. The conference call will take place on the following time: *Wednesday, April 17, 2019* 16:00 PM Moscow Time 15:00 PM Zurich Time 14:00 PM London Time 9:00 AM New York Time Please dial the number below approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call quoting *Conference ID: 213722**0* +---------------+----------------------------------+ |*Russia* |+7 495 646 9190 (local access) | | |8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free) | +---------------+----------------------------------+ |* Switzerland *|+41 (0)22 567 5750 (local access) | | |0800 222 801 (toll free) | +---------------+----------------------------------+ |*UK* |+44 (0)330 336 9411 (local access)| | |0800 279 7204 (toll free) | +---------------+----------------------------------+ |*USA* |+1 929-477-0448 (local access) | | |888-224-1005 (toll free) | +---------------+----------------------------------+ Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through the following link: Live link (with registration form): https://webcasts.eqs.com/imh20190417 [1] Please take 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. A recording of the webcast will be available on our web site after the conference call. *** *Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH)* - vertically integrated Russia-based metallurgical company, specializing in production of pig iron, metallurgical coke and coking coal, extraction and procession of iron ore, foundry casting and powder metallurgy. IMH is one of the largest global suppliers of merchant pig iron and the biggest Russian merchant coke producer. The Group's main operational business units include Coal division, Coke division, Iron ore & pig iron division and Powder metallurgy division. The Group's key production facilities are located in Kemerovo, Belgorod, Tula and Kaluga regions of Russian Federation. Ekaterina Popova Head of Strategic Communications Tel.: +7 (495) 725-56-82 (#654) E-mail: popova@metholding.com 2nd Verkhniy Mikhailovskiy proezd 9, Moscow, 115419, Russia www.metholding.ru [2] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GNMDDGDKIW [3] Document title: IMH FY 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST INVITATION 2019-04-16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Industrial Metallurgical Holding 2nd Verkhniy Mikhailovskiy proezd, 9 115419 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 725 56 80 Fax: +7 495 633 13 12 E-mail: popova@metholding.com Internet: www.metholding.ru ISIN: XS1255387976 EQS News ID: 800711 End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 800711 2019-04-16 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dca1ddaf525c9a78d45886770473f18e&application_id=800711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d4aba80ee4bf87d03fa34b783981dd0&application_id=800711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d64ea19e7d0001de0f984fb5264971b6&application_id=800711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

