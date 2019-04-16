Invitation

Basel, April 16, 2019

Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on May 09, 2019

The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 14.00 hrs (doors open at 13.00 hrs) at the VOLKSHAUS BASEL (Festsaal), Rebgasse 12-14, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

To access the agenda for the meeting, please click here (http://e1.marco.ch/publish/dufry/60_4710/Invitation_AGM_2019_DAG_eng.pdf).

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 renzo.radice@dufry.com Rafael Duarte Sara Lizi Global Investor Relations Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 rafael.duarte@dufry.com sara.lizi@br.dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is a leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas.

Dufry employs over 30,000 people. The Company, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, operates in 65 countries in all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.