TrueCommerce EDI Recognized as a Leader by Verified Users on G2 Crowd

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2019. The product was identified as one of the category-best, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2 , the World's leading business solutions review website.



"We work relentlessly to make our unified commerce technology most effective and customer care - top-notch," said TrueCommerce senior vice president, sales and marketing, Haitham Ghadiry. "And we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by our most valuable judges - our customers. The G2 rankings prove that TrueCommerce's investments into customer care, product reliability and ease-of-use are paying off."

TrueCommerce achieved Leader ranking on the G2 Spring 2019 Grid Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the EDI category. For inclusion in the Report, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

G2 reviewers gave TrueCommerce high rankings for the product business value and outstanding customer care.

Sample customer quotes displayed on the G2 website:

"Software has great flexibility (mapping) to allow for many different scenarios both on your end and that of your customer. Great integration with my back end software (Sage 50). Customer support is excellent! Generally very responsive and capable. Reps are knowledgeable, but also have access to higher levels of support when needed (and not afraid to use the resource). Very satisfied overall. Excellent value!"

"It is a very flexible system and has a great support team. Integration with most of the big box retailers is quite smooth, and there is not much testing needed to go live. The option of label printing is a nice addition as well."

"There is fabulous customer service. It seems like a small team of people because I always get the same representatives, but they are knowledgeable and always take the time to get the answers I need. The system is very simple to use. Once you get accustomed to the layout and the way the system operates, it is a very easy program to navigate. No frills, but then none are necessary. It's kind of a relief."

"A benefit is being able to communicate with our customers instantly when orders are received. We will either confirm the Purchase Order, or if changes need to be made I'm able to submit this request via the EDI system immediately for a quick turnaround. This allows us to fulfill our customer orders much quicker."

TrueCommerce EDI is an extension of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/truecommerce-platform/web-based-edi

About G2 Crowd



G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd's site to gain unique insights.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .