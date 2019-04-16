Flink Forward, the premier event for Apache Flinkand the open source stream processing community, took stage in San Francisco, April 1-2 for its largest ever conference in the US. With growth of +35% year-over-year in attendance, this edition attracted delegates from top technology companies and featured 30+ sessions across five tracks.

Event Highlights

This year, training delivered by Ververica expanded to three tracks, including:

Introduction to Streaming with Apache Flink

Analyzing Streaming Data with Flink SQL and

Apache Flink Troubleshooting Operations

The conference kicked off with a joint keynote from Ververica and Alibaba outlining Flink's roadmap and a detailed timeline of the Blink code integration into the open source repository. The speakers also presented plans to continue evolving the framework towards a unified data processing system, focusing future developments on batch processing, machine learning, streaming analytics, data warehouse integration and more.

The conference breakout sessions covered technology deep-dives and use case demonstrations from leading industry experts such as Airbnb, Comcast, Netflix, Lyft or Splunk. Session highlights included:

From Stream Processor to a Unified Data Processing System

Massive Scale Data Processing at Netflix using Flink

Building production Flink jobs with Airstream at Airbnb

Satellite Community Events

Over 1,600 Flink enthusiasts tuned in to a global broadcast led by Bowen Li, Apache Flink Committer, for a Flink Forward summary. In addition, community meetups took place in Seattle and New York with more than 130 attendees, where Ververica CTO Stephan Ewen talked about how stream processing is outgrowing its original space of real-time data processing and Kostas Tzoumas reinforced the plan to make Flink a unified data processing system, in a joint meetup with Dell EMC.

Ververica Partner Program

Ververica also unveiled pre-registration to the Ververica Partner Program to meet the increasing demand for stream processing applications and expand the delivery of a best-in-class experience with Apache Flink with the following categories:

Ververica Platform Partner

Ververica Service Partner

The next events in line are Flink Forward Europe 2019 Berlin, October 7-9 and Flink Forward Asia 2019 in late November. Call for papers and early bird registration for Berlin are open. Join the discussion on Twitter to stay on top of upcoming announcements.

About Ververica (formerly data Artisans)

Ververica was founded by the original creators of the open source framework Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. The company enables business in real-time with Ververica Platform, to manage and deploy live data applications, so companies can react to data instantaneously.

"Apache", "Apache Flink", and their logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

