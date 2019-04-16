

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has launched its first kids' subscription apparel service in partnership with Kidbox, a company that creates curated boxes of clothing for children.



The retail giant is expanding into kids' fashion by offering its customers Walmart Kidbox stylebox.



The New York-based Kidbox is a VC-backed startup, led by Canvas Ventures. It was founded in 2016 by Haim Dabah, founding board member of Delivering Good, and is led by CEO Miki Racine Berardelli, a member of the National Retail Federation or NRF board of directors.



Walmart's subscription apparel service will enable customers to choose from more than 120 premium kids' brands, including BCBG, Butter Super Soft, C&C California and Puma.



Walmart customers can order a Kidbox stylebox by visiting Walmart.com and completing a short style quiz for their child. Kidbox stylists will use the insights from the style quiz to tailor each box based on the child's fashion preferences, the season and where the child lives.



Parents can order a box and schedule delivery on demand, or they can sign-up for automatic shipments of up to six different boxes in a year, for each season as well as a back-to-school box and another box for the holidays.



The stylebox will include four to five fashion items and cost $48, which is about 50 percent off the suggested retail price for the group of bundled items.



Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce. 'Over the last year, we have significantly expanded our portfolio of kids' fashion brands as part of our broader effort to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion. Our partnership with KIDBOX enables us to round out our offering with additional national and premium kids' brands.'



The new Walmart Kidbox stylebox will be available for sizes 0 to 14 for girls and 0 to 16 for boys. It will include a range of items, from sweaters and denim to dresses and graphic t-shirts.



Kidbox said that for every Walmart Kidbox stylebox purchased, the company will clothe a child in need through its partnership with Delivering Good.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX