HighJump Unveils 2019 Global Supply Chain Partners of the Year

Awards honor partners' outstanding commitment and capabilities to enable business success with the supply chain of tomorrow

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces its 2019 global partner of the year winners. The award recognizes four companies for rapidly increasing adoption of and leading the integration of HighJump's unique line of solutions, enabling companies across the globe with the connected and automated supply chain of the future.

"Our diverse global network of partners empowers HighJump to provide companies all over the world with solutions that meet and exceed their supply chain needs, no matter how complex," said David S. Houser, senior vice president, international sales and operations at HighJump. "Our Global Partner of the Year recipients build upon HighJump's culture of problem solving and innovation, providing consultation, integration and implementation services to add value to our customers in culture, in language and with local and global support."

Honorees include:

Otimis: Focused on Latin America, Otimis is awarded a Global Partner of the Year a fourth time. Acting not only as a reseller in its region, Otimis provides services to HighJump customers in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. In 2018, Otimis expanded with a new office in Chile and continues to enhance relationships with HighJump customers worldwide. Recent new customers added by Otimis include Extrafarma and Sonepar.

HAND: The China-based system integrator began working with HighJump in 2018, and quickly added two new customers - Honda and LingLong Tire. HAND has the largest number of HighJump certified consultants and plays an important role in providing customers in China with cloud-based supply chain solutions. In 2019, HAND will leverage its global presence to expand its HighJump expertise beyond China.

Balloon One: Based in the U.K. and servicing Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Balloon One grew its HighJump customer base by nearly 73 percent year-over-year. A partner for over 10 years, Balloon One successfully increased both the solutions it provides and its global footprint. This includes adding new customer Classic Fine Foods in Southeast Asia. Along with HighJump's warehouse management system (WMS) for small-to-medium sized businesses, HighJump Warehouse Edge, Balloon One now resells and implements enterprise WMS HighJump Warehouse Advantage.

iWMS - Australasia: A branch of the larger iWMS Global organization based in South Africa, this partner added four major customers in 2018, including Adore Beauty. iWMS also has a number of projects in queue enabling next-generation technologies, such as voice and robotics. Furthermore, iWMS' unique model empowers multi-national organizations with resources from various regions including North America, Asia, the Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

HighJump's Global Partner of the Year recipients are selected from a network of certified partners deploying HighJump's solutions worldwide. Partners offer local, professional services and support in their respective regions, empowering companies to enhance supply chains and meet demands today and beyond. This includes logistics, warehousing, transportation and retail execution solutions spanning small-to-medium businesses to global enterprises.

Winners were formally recognized during HighJump's annual user conference, Elevate, held March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Elevate brings together 800+ supply chain professionals from across the globe to learn the latest on HighJump's solutions and professional services. Attendees are also provided with networking and educational opportunities.

Learn more about HighJump's partner ecosystem here.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

HighJump

1-800-328-3271 x 2717

605-203-0605

Heather.Smith@highjump.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653598/HighJump_logo_2_Logo.jpg