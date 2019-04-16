Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com Sponsors The Cannabis Private Investment Summit in Beverly Hills

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today that George Jage, President, and Ken Tapp, CEO, will share their Pre-IPO investment offering in MjLink.com at The 4th Annual Cannabis Private Investment Summit on May 1st, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Cannabis Private Investment Summit WEST is back in Beverly Hills for the 4th year. Taking place May 1, 2019 at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, The family office summit series will highlight the industry's top entrepreneurs, technology innovations, and investment opportunities. Speakers will include industry experts, entrepreneurs, and government enforcement officials as they discuss the critical risks and opportunities investors should consider. The summit provides family offices and ultra-high net worth investors an exclusive educational & deal flow platform in the cannabis industry.

In addition to Mr. Tapp speaking on a technology panel at the event, both gentlemen will be sharing the Pre-IPO investment opportunity in MjLink.com, Inc. at the event this year. Mr. Tapp was the VP of engineering at HomeBuilder.com & Realtor.com from 1996 through their IPO in 1999, and has invested in more than 20 tech startups over the past 25 years.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

Social Life Network, a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on September 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. On April 4th of this year, the president of MjLink, George Jage, announced the launch of a new division of the company that is focused on providing the industry with best-in-class Financial, B2B and B2C cannabis centric events that complement their global social networks.

For more information about Social Life Network and to download the MjLink Investor Deck, visit https://social-life-network.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@Social-Life-Network.com

855-933-3277

SOURCE: Social Life Network, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542126/MjLinkcom-Sponsors-The-Cannabis-Private-Investment-Summit-in-Beverly-Hills