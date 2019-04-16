DJ Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting 16-Apr-2019 / 16:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - April 16, 2019. Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank are the following: 1. On matters related to preparing and holding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 1.1. To grant preliminary approval for Sberbank's 2018 Annual report and include it in the information (materials) provided for review to the persons entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance. To approve the report on Sberbank's related-party transactions made in 2018 as part of the Annual report of Sberbank for 2018. To propose that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve Sberbank's Annual report for 2018. 1.2. To grant preliminary approval for Sberbank's 2018 accounting (financial) statements and include it in the information (materials) provided for review to the persons entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance: an auditor's report, a balance sheet (a disclosure form) for 2018; statement of financial performance (a disclosure form) for 2018; a statement of capital adequacy to cover risks (a disclosure form) as of 1 January 2019; a statement of changes in a credit institution's capital (a disclosure form) as of 1 January 2019; statement of obligatory ratios, leverage ratio and liquidity coverage ratio (a disclosure form) as of 1 January 2019; a cash flow statement (a disclosure form) as of 1 January 2019; explanatory information for the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018. Propose that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approve Sberbank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018. 1.3. To grant preliminary approval for Sberbank's profit distribution and to determine that the profit not used for dividend payment for 2018 shall form part of retained earnings of Sberbank. To set the following amount of dividends payable based on 2018 performance: on Sberbank's ordinary shares in the amount of RUB16.00 per share, and on Sberbank's preferred shares, in the amount of RUB16.00 per share. To submit the following resolution for approval by Sberbank's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: "1. To approve the following distribution of Sberbank's net profit for 2018 after taxes in the amount of RUB782,182,015,820.14: RUB361,391,168,000.00 shall be allocated for the payment of dividends; profit in the amount of RUB420,790,847,820.14 shall form part of Sberbank's retained earnings. 2. To pay dividends for 2018 on Sberbank's ordinary shares in the amount of RUB16.00 per share, and on Sberbank's preferred shares, in the amount of RUB16.00 per share." 1.4. Propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank to set 13 June 2019 as the date on which persons entitled to dividends for the year 2018 are determined. 1.5. To agree with the proposal of Sberbank's Executive Board and the recommendation of the Audit Committee of Sberbank's Supervisory Board and recommend that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders decide to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Sberbank's auditor for 2019 and Q1 2020. To determine payment for audit to be carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC for the amount not exceeding RUB123,800,000 (including VAT and overheads) for audit and review of Sberbank's statements for 2019 and Q1 2020 prepared in accordance with RAS and IFRS. 1.6. To approve the draft new version of Sberbank's Charter. To propose that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank adopt the following resolution: "To approve the new version of the Charter of Sberbank. To instruct Sberbank's CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board to sign the documents required for state registration of the new version of Sberbank's Charter". 1.7. To approve the draft new version of the Regulation on the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. To propose that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank pass the following resolution: "Approve the draft new version of the Regulation on the Supervisory Board of Sberbank." 1.8. Approve the draft new version of Regulation on the Executive Board of Sberbank. To propose that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank adopt the following resolution: "Approve the new version of the Regulation on the Executive Board of Sberbank." 1.9. To approve the form and the text of the voting ballots at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance. To approve the wording of resolutions on agenda items of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance which are to be sent in electronic form (as electronic documents) to nominee shareholders included in the register of Sberbank's shareholders. 1.10. To approve the list of information (materials) provided for review for the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance (hereinafter, the Meeting). ? Annual Report of Sberbank for 2018 (including the Report on Sberbank's related-party transactions made in 2018) ? Annual accounting (financial) statements of Sberbank for 2018 ? Evaluation of the opinion of the auditing organization about the annual accounting (financial) statements for 2018 prepared by the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank ? Opinion of the Audit Commission of Sberbank on the results of audit of the financial performance of Sberbank in 2018 ? Recommendations of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank concerning the following: ? Distribution of profits of Sberbank in 2018; ? dividends payable on Sberbank's shares ? Date on which persons with the right to receive dividends on Sberbank's shares are determined; ? Information on the candidate for being the auditor of Sberbank ? Information on the candidates for the Supervisory Board of Sberbank ? Information on the candidates for the Audit Commission of Sberbank ? Information on the candidate for the office of CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board ? Draft of the new version of the Charter ? Draft new version of the Regulation on the Supervisory Board ? Draft new version of the Regulation on the Executive Board ? Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance ? Additional information: notification of holding the meeting; information on Sberbank's Supervisory Board resolutions adopted after preliminary consideration of each agenda item, and on a person who proposed each agenda item; information on whether the Audit Committee of Sberbank's Supervisory Board includes independent directors who have expertise and knowledge related to training, analysis, evaluation and audit of accounting (financial) statements; detailed information about each candidate for being a member of the Supervisory Board, the Audit Commission and CEO, Chairman of Sberbank's Executive Board, including information on whether the candidates agree to be elected; description of procedures used by Sberbank when selecting an auditing organization, on remuneration of the auditing organization proposed for audit; reasons for the proposed Sberbank's net profit distribution for 2018 and evaluation of its compliance with the dividend policy adopted by the Bank. Resolve that the access of persons entitled to participate in the meeting to the information (materials) subject to provision during preparation for the meeting is ensured: ? at the office of Sberbank (Moscow, 19 Vavilova Street, tel. +7(495)505-88-85); at the offices of branches (regional banks) ? by publishing the information on Sberbank's website (www.sberbank.com); in electronic voting services (STATUS Online. Shareholder Online Account and E-voting); in the free mobile application Sberbank Meeting of Shareholders available on Android and iOS devices; ? by providing the information to the holder of the Sberbank register of shareholders (JSC Status) for its distribution among the nominees recorded in the Sberbank register of shareholders. To ensure access to the specified information also during the Meeting to persons entitled to participate in the Meeting. 2. To take into account information "On international business of Sberbank". 3. IT development at Sberbank-Status and outlook: 3.1. To take into account the report on the implementation status of AI

Transformation Program of Sberbank. 3.2. To take into account the report on the status and prospects of IT development in Sberbank. 4. To approve a new version of Sberbank Group Risk and Capital Management Strategy (Version 4). To approve the Risk and Capital Management Strategy of Sberbank. To approve amendments to the Risk Appetite of Sberbank and the Risk Appetite of Sberbank Group. To approve the planned capital levels, the planned capital structure and the planned capital adequacy level for Sberbank and the Sberbank Group for 2019. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8231 EQS News ID: 800845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

