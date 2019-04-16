EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on April 16, 2019, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information - reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between April 9, 2019 and April 15, 2019.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 09/04/2019 1,000 22.6997 22,700 10/04/2019 2,000 22.7493 45,499 11/04/2019 329 22.7298 7,478 12/04/2019 2,000 22.9082 45,816 15/04/2019 2,000 22.7870 45,574

As of April 15, 2019, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 205,185 shares at an average price of EUR 20.5982, representing in total EUR 4,226,443.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 298,329 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program) as of April 15, 2019.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

