Tecan Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2019: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 16, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) has today endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.00 to CHF 2.10 per registered share. The payout will take place on April 24, 2019.

All members of the Tecan Board of Directors were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Heinrich Fischer, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Lars Holmqvist, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg, Dr. Daniel R. Marshak and Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler. Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also confirmed Christa Kreuzburg, Oliver Fetzer and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee.

As announced in mid-January 2019, Dr. Achim von Leoprechting succeeded Dr. David Martyr as the new CEO of Tecan on April 1, 2019. David Martyr is retiring after another very successful financial year. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked the departing CEO on behalf of the Board for his outstanding achievements. He commented: "It was under David Martyr's leadership that Tecan found its way back to strong growth and sharply higher profitability. It is the first time in Tecan's history that the Board of Directors has elected an internal successor, which is firm evidence that a strong management team has been built up in recent years. Tecan is now well set up for continued successful development. We wish David Martyr all the very best in his retirement."

Other proposals also approved

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year, according to the Ordinance Against Excessive Compensation in Listed Stock Companies of the Swiss government (OaEC). They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for fiscal year 2020 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The 2018 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2019.

Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 34th Annual General Meeting in 2020.

Key upcoming date

Tecan will publish the 2019 Interim Report on August 15, 2019.

