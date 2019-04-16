

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session, as the mood stayed bullish on expectations of strong earnings and slightly easing worries about trade and the economy.



The benchmark SMI ended up 66.14 points, or 0.7%, at 9,579.85. The index scaled a low of 9,530.45 and a high of 9,595.97 in the session.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 28.80 points, or 0.3%, at 9,513.71, snapping a 3-day losing strek.



Swatch Group shares climbed up 3.3%. Shares of adhesives maker Sika gained 2.75% up after the company placed a 1 billion euros worth of dual-tranche bonds.



Alcon gained 2.2%, extending previous session's gains. Credit Suisse ended nearly 2% up. Richemont, ABB, Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss RE and Geberit gained 1 to 1.6% and UBS ended nearly 1% up.



Novartis announced that U.S. regulators have accepted its filing for Brolucizumab for patients with macular degeneration. The company said it expects to launch the drug by the end of the year. The stock edged down marginally.



VAT Group shares gained 6.3% despite a 35% drop in the company's net sales in the first quarter.



AMS gained more than 5%. Georg Fischer and Julius Baer ended higher by 2.4% and 2%, respectively.



Most of the markets in Europe ended on a firm note today, supported by fairly encouraging results from top U.S. companies and upbeat German investor confidence and UK employment data.



Rising optimism about U.S.-China trade talks and easing concerns about Brexit helped as well.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.29%. Among the major markets, Germany ended on a bright note, with its benchmark DAX rising 0.67%. The U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC 40 gained 0.44% and 0.36%, respectively.



