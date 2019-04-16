sprite-preloader
16.04.2019
ACCESSWIRE

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation: Wonderfilm Announces Proposed Repricing of Warrant Terms of October 2018 Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announces that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, it intends to amend the terms of a total of 1,269,663 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement that closed in on October 5, 2018. Each Warrant is currently exercisable for one common share of Wonderfilm at an exercise price of $0.75 per share until October 5, 2020. If approved, the proposed amendment will reduce the exercise price of the Warrants to $0.50 per share.

About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills; Vancouver, Canada; and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further details about the Company, please see the Company's documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Shaw
The Wonderfilm Media Corporation,
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 638-4890
Email: info@wonderfilm.com

Prit Singh
Investor Relations
Telephone: 905-5107636
Email: psingh@thesiscapital.ca

SOURCE: The Wonderfilm Media Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/542176/Wonderfilm-Announces-Proposed-Repricing-of-Warrant-Terms-of-October-2018-Financing


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE