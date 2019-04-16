Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2018 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 6161503 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through May 30, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10130882.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - Wireless Charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software for a wide variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and it has more than 200 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate' or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about the future of the wireless charging industry and our technology. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Energous Investor Relations:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

IR@energous.com

Energous Public Relations:

PR@energous.com

(408) 963-0200

SOURCE: Energous Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542149/Energous-Corporation-Announces-Conference-Call-for-First-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results