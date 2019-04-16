

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $4.52 billion from $3.70 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $344 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $4.52 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.



