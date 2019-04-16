

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.59 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $1.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $18.18 billion from $19.07 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.01 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.25 vs. $2.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $18.18 Bln vs. $19.07 Bln last year.



