

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $834 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $695 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.01 billion from $2.88 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $834 Mln. vs. $695 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.



