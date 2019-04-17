INNO Conference: INNO Announces All-Star Speakers from Facebook, Fender, Uber, Twitch, and More for First-Annual New Orleans Conference

Three-Day Event Brings Startups, Investors, and Entrepreneurs Together to Foster Innovation and Collaboration in the Gulf Coast Region

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / New-Orleans owned-and-operated INNO Conference (https://innoconf.com/) has announced an all-star speaker lineup for its inaugural event, to be held April 29-May 2, 2019 at the New Orleans Jazz Market. Featuring prominent business and technology leaders from Coca-Cola, Facebook, Fender, Twitch, Uber, and many more, the event aims to foster innovation and collaboration between startups, investors, and global corporations in the Gulf South region and beyond.

The INNO main stage and sessions will cover topics such as Venture Capital and Impact investing, developing Opportunity Zones, how to grow a startup, the Future of Music, Digital Transformation, and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). In addition to learning from the industry's brightest minds, attendees will have the opportunity to expand their networks and meet future strategic partners while enjoying all that New Orleans has to offer in the midst of Jazz Fest. The three-day event will kick-off with a hackathon sponsored by AWS and Loyola to support the missions of local non-profits, solving problems for education, the environment, and regional initiatives.

'We want attendees to leave INNO inspired by the presentations and armed with new connections that will help them push the boundaries of business and innovation,' said Sloan Miller, Executive Director, INNO. 'New Orleans and the region are home to an incredibly talented community of entrepreneurs, innovators, leaders, and technologists. INNO is the place for this community to converge to learn, collaborate, and co-create the next wave of groundbreaking businesses and technology.'

'We are thrilled to support greater innovation and investment in the New Orleans tech and startup community,' said Gerard Ramos, Founder & CEO of Revelry Labs in New Orleans. 'We want all who attend to have the opportunity to meet and connect with new colleagues and make new connections that will support their long-term success. This will be especially meaningful for our neighbors throughout the gulf south region, where the business environment is ripe for partnerships between startups and larger companies.'

INNO has also partnered with Established to host a Startup of the Year pitch competition on April 30-Startup Night NOLA. The pitch contest will feature five Startup Finalists from the Gulf South region competing for the Startup of the Year semifinals this Fall. It is free to attend and open to the public.

More information on the speaker lineup, conference agenda, and workshops, can be found at INNOConf.com. To request media passes, interviews, or additional information, please email Lizy@INNOConf.com.

About INNO

INNO is a global conference that promotes collaboration and innovation grounded in strategic partnerships between startups and corporations. Following Collision's departure, INNO aims to restore a well-curated space for entrepreneurs, corporate innovators, and technology professionals to make meaningful connections, collaborate, and find partners, tools, and resources that they need. We are also working to ensure an engaging four days of activities, events, and impact.

About Startup of the Year

Startup of the Year is powered by Established, a consultancy focused on helping organizations with their innovation, startup, and communication strategies. In addition to a partnership with INNO, Startup of the Year hosts similar events at CES, SXSW, and an annual global conference Innovate Celebrate that will be hosted in Memphis, TN in October 2019.

