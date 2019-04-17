

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and down from 1.5 percent in the three months prior.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 6.4 percent - unchanged from Q4 and beating forecasts for 6.3 percent.



The bureau also said the retail sales climbed 8.7 percent on year in March - beating expectations for an increase of 8.4 percent and up from 8.2 percent in February.



Fixed asset investment rose 6.3 percent on year, also in line with expectations and up from 6.1 percent in the previous month.



