Sono Motors to Produce Sion in Sweden

First series production SEV to be manufactured at former SAAB plant in Trollhättan

MUNICH, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first series production solar electric vehicle (SEV) developed by the German mobility provider Sono Motors is to be manufactured in Sweden. As Sono Motors officially announced today, the first generation of the Sion will be produced in Trollhättan by National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS). The plant located there was home to the production lines of the long-standing and innovative automobile manufacturer SAAB. In total, an initial 260,000 vehicles will roll off the production line in Trollhättan over an eight-year period. Production will commence in the second half of 2020. After the ramp-up period, approximately 43,000 Sion a year will be manufactured in two-shift operations. Production will be carried out using one hundred percent renewable energy.

"In NEVS, we found the perfect partner for us," says Thomas Hausch, Chief Operating Officer, Sono Motors. "Together, we share a vision of intelligent and resource-conserving mobility. We also value our partner's specific expertise based on their many years of experience in traditional automobile development and production in combination with proven expertise in the area of electromobility."

The innovative vehicle concept of the Sion already represents tomorrow's mobility today - the aim of which needs to be the reduction of vehicles on the roads through more sustainable and more efficient usage. The Sion will therefore be equipped ex works with integrated sharing options. These enable the owner to share the vehicle itself, individual journeys, or even energy via a mobile application (goSono app), developed by Sono Motors. A bidirectional charging function enables the Sion to both receive and supply electricity, power electrical devices independently, and feed energy to other vehicles or into the electricity grid. Thanks to full-surface solar integration, the vehicle battery can be charged with pure and free solar energy worth up to 34 kilometers' range per day in addition to its regular WLTP range of 255 kilometers.

For its market launch, the Sion will be rolled out in one single variant version costing 25,500 euros. There are plans afoot to develop other vehicle models based on the vehicle's platform.

Since the presentation of the prototypes in summer 2017, the Sono Motors team has been going on test drive road shows all over Europe. On the occasion of the cooperation with NEVS, the next road show will take place in Sweden. Sono Motors has so far taken approximately 9,800 partially paid preorders for the Sion.

What started out as the vision of a sustainable mobility concept which was not dependent on fossil fuels became the innovative and owner-managed automotive company Sono Motors in 2016. Today, an experienced specialist team is developing and building the first series-produced SEV (Solar Electric Vehicle) a forward-looking electric car that is suitable for daily use, with integrated solar cells and innovative mobility services.

The first prototypes were produced in 2017 with the support of renowned investors and crowdfunding, and have since been driven and experienced by more than 13,000 potential customers at test-drive road shows. The overwhelming response to the vehicle and mobility concept confirmed the company founders' vision and is turning it into reality - the Sion electric car is going into series production.

