Press Release 17 April 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is delighted to announce the signing of the agreement with Biggar Leith for the acquisition of the Italian super-premium gin brand Malfy.

Malfy is a range of super-premium gins distilled by the Vergnano family in the Italian region of Moncalieri, and already present in several international markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. Each gin in the Malfy range is distilled using genuine Italian ingredients such as Italian juniper, coastal grown Italian lemons and Sicilian blood oranges and pink grapefruits. The range includes 4 different variants: Originale, Con Limone, Con Arancia and Gin Rosa.

For Christian Porta, Managing Director in charge of Global Business Development of Pernod Ricard: "This acquisition is true to our long-standing strategy of investing in brands with strong potential in growing categories. In line with the launch of our "Transform and Accelerate" strategic plan, we will continue actively managing our fantastic portfolio of brands."

Elwyn Gladstone, Founder of Biggar Leith, said: "We are excited to see Malfy gin move to the Pernod Ricard family of brands. We believe that with their stewardship and expertise in building super-premium spirits brands, Malfy will continue to flourish."

With this acquisition, Pernod Ricard expands its portfolio further into the fast growing super premium and flavoured gins categories, following the partnership with Monkey 47 in 2016 and the acquisition of Ungava in 2018.

This transaction is expected to close shortly.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €8,987 million in FY18. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 19, 000 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Biggar Leith

Biggar Leith owns a small portfolio of spirits from established, family-owned distilleries who are dedicated to innovation and quality. The company searches the globe for brands whose bottles transmit the personality and stories of the people who make them.

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor, Chiesa Shahinian Giantomasi PC acted as legal counsel, and JJB Advisors acted as management consultant to Biggar Leith in connection with the transaction.

Biggar Leith is based in the New York area. More information available at www.BiggarAndLeith.com.

