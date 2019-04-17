sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.04.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 16

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED ANNUAL BONUS PLAN

The Company announces that on 16 April 2019, the following executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) received conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the maturity of a third of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 awards made under the Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ("DABP").

On the maturity of the awards, where shown in the table below, the tax and NI liabilities arising were net settled pursuant to which a portion of the Shares were withheld for each of the recipients. The balance of Shares due to each recipient was then transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, as indicated below:

Executive Director:Number of shares vesting:Number of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities:Balance of shares transferred (Number):
David Marock50,72323,84026,883
Damian Ely11,5995,4526,147
Mark Keogh11,0965,2165,880
PDMR:Number of shares vesting:Number of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities:Balance of shares transferred (Number):
Suzanne Deery17,4728,2129,260
Jeremy Grose69,19732,52336,674
Ivan Keane13,6246,4047,220
Jeffrey More14,4693,03911,430
Jason Sahota17,5138,2329,281
Richard Wood19,8870*19,887
Richard Yerbury27,17912,77514,404

*Self funded

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Marock
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the vested shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil50,723

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil50,72323,84026,883
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDamian Ely
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil11,599

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil11,5995,4526,147
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil11,096

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil11,0965,2165,880
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSuzanne Deery
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector of Human Resources - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil17,472

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil17,4728,2129,260
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeremy Grose
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil69,197

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil69,19732,52336,674
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIvan Keane
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup General Counsel - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil13,624

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil13,6246,4047,220
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey More
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil14,469

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil14,4693,03911,430
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJason Sahota
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil17,513

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil17,5138,2329,281
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil19,887

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A - Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard Yerbury
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil27,179

d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
Price(s)VestedWithheld for Tax and NIRetained
Nil27,17912,77514,404
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

16 April 2019

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.

We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.

The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.


