CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 16
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED ANNUAL BONUS PLAN
The Company announces that on 16 April 2019, the following executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) received conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the maturity of a third of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 awards made under the Deferred Annual Bonus Plan ("DABP").
On the maturity of the awards, where shown in the table below, the tax and NI liabilities arising were net settled pursuant to which a portion of the Shares were withheld for each of the recipients. The balance of Shares due to each recipient was then transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, as indicated below:
*Self funded
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Marock
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the vested shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Damian Ely
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Keogh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Suzanne Deery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Human Resources - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeremy Grose
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Management Services - UK & International - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ivan Keane
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeffrey More
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Sahota
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Wood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A - Single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Yerbury
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Corporate Development and Operations Director - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan whereby a portion of the shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-04-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For more information, please contact:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437
Charles Taylor plc
16 April 2019
Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com
Charles Taylor plc is a global provider of insurance-related technical services and solutions dedicated to enabling the global insurance market to do its business fundamentally better.
We have been providing insurance-related professional services and technological solutions since 1884. Today, we employ over 2,900 staff in more than 100 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
We are distinctive in our market in that our professional services and technological solutions support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. For the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, we handle all major commercial lines, along with the more technical areas of personal lines; we do so similarly for the life and health insurance markets.
The clients we support range from insurers - including corporates, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers - to brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.
Our market-leading breadth of services and solutions, world?class technical expertise, extensive global presence and 100% focus on insurance means we can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.