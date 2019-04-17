CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

The Company announces that on 16 April 2018, the following Directors received conditional share awards over ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the vesting of awards made on 11 March 2016 under the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2007 (LTIP). The vesting of the awards was subject to a performance condition, which has resulted in the awards vesting at 33.6% of the maximum allocation. The number of Shares issued reflects this and includes shares representing the dividends that recipients would have accrued on the vested shares in the period in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

On the maturity of the awards, the tax and NI liabilities arising were net settled and a portion of the Shares were withheld for each of the recipients. The balance of Shares due to each recipient was then transferred into the recipients' names by the Trustee of the Charles Taylor Employees' Share Ownership Plan, as indicated below:

Executive Director: Number of shares vesting: Number of shares withheld to meet tax liabilities: Balance of shares transferred: David Marock 42,861 20,145 22,716 Damian Ely 17,677 8,309 9,368 Mark Keogh 18,847 8,859 9,988

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Marock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 whereby a portion of the vested shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 42,861

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume Price(s) Vested Withheld for Tax and NI Retained Nil 42,861 20,145 22,716 e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Damian Ely 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Adjusting Services - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 whereby a portion of the vested shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,677

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume Price(s) Vested Withheld for Tax and NI Retained Nil 17,677 8,309 9,368 e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards under Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan 2017 whereby a portion of the vested shares used to settle tax and NI liability, with the balance retained. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 18,847

d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume Price(s) Vested Withheld for Tax and NI Retained Nil 18,847 8,859 9,988 e) Date of the transaction 2019-04-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

16 April 2019

