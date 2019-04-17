IMC Exploration Group Plc - Publication of Prospectus

IMC Exploration Group plc

(Incorporated and Registered in Ireland under the Irish Companies Act 2014 with registered number 500487)

Publication of Prospectus in relation to the proposed application for admission of all of the 255,014,285 Ordinary Shares in issue to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the prospectus dated 16th April 2019 (the "Prospectus") relating to the Company's intended application for admission of the whole of its issued ordinary share capital to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

The Prospectus is available on the Company's website (https://www.imcexploration.com/media/attachments/2019/04/16/imc-prospectus.pdf) and is available for inspection in physical format at the Company's registered office, 70 Ballybough Road, Ballybough, Dublin 3, Ireland, during business hours (Monday - Friday. 9am - 5pm) up to and including 15th April 2020. Investors may also refer to this address to request a printed copy of the Prospectus.

The Company intends to apply for admission of all of the 255,014,285 ordinary shares in issue to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and anticipates admission to take place on or about 11th June 2019.

IMC Exploration Group Plc,

Dublin, 16th April 2019

Enquiries :

IMC Exploration Group Plc

Mr. Eamon O'Brien

Tel. Ireland: +353 87 6183024

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (Financial Adviser to IMC)

Mr. Graham Atthill-Beck

Tel. +44 207 464 4091; +971 50 856 9408