HONG KONG, Apr 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockchain asset exchange platform GlenBit today announced it will integrate Blockpass' KYC Connect solution to streamline its customer onboarding process, allowing for simplified onboarding to the platform.GlenBit is a blockchain assets exchange platform headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Its technical and operational teams are spread over Europe and Asia Pacific region, with offices based in Tokyo, Beijing, Zhengzhou and Shenzhen. The birth of GlenBit is the convergence of advances in traditional commerce, financial technology and artificial intelligence.Blockpass is a leading RegTech and Compliance business which provides digital identity verification as a service. Through its vast network of partners, Blockpass is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for easy and seamless customer onboarding for any regulated business and industry. After recently launching its KYC Connect service, Blockpass has already announced integrations with Ethfinex, ethecal, BBFTA, Tokenomica, Legacy Trust, Corporate Options and a number of others."By integrating KYC Connect Plus into our onboarding process, we can dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes for customers to sign up to our platform, while knowing that we are still meeting global regulatory requirements for compliant verification," said Mr WenFei Xu, Operations Manager of GlenBit."The great thing about Blockpass, is the more merchants and exchanges that come on board, the greater the ecosystem of verified profiles that become available," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "Adding a global exchange like GlenBit to our roster of partners means that we can continue to expand our user-base and continue to pass on the savings from multi-use verification."Blockpass KYC Connect provides low cost pre-verified compliance with shared regulatory and compliance services so merchants can onboard users without the expensive and duplicative identity verification process for the same user multiple times across different services. With a verified Blockpass digital identity, customers can simply scan a QR code and easily send verified profiles to merchants, reducing the time and the friction of onboarding.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Betts, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgAbout GlenBitGlenBit is a blockchain assets exchange platform headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Its technical and operational teams spread over Europe and Asia Pacific region, with offices based in Tokyo, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The birth of GlenBit is the convergence of advances in traditional commerce, financial technology and artificial intelligence, bringing together the elites in the related areas as founding members.Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.