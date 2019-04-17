sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,72 Euro		-0,96
-1,38 %
WKN: 851194 ISIN: FR0000120644 Ticker-Symbol: BSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANONE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,50
68,52
09:49
68,50
68,52
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANONE SA
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANONE SA68,72-1,38 %