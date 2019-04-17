DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results 17-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 April 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147 ,300 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 14% to USD31.5 million (2017: USD27.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 19% to USD20.9 million (2017: USD17.6 million) · 16.8% uplift in the valuation of the Company's portfolio to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 221.3 million) · Very nearly fully let with occupancy rates for 2018 increasing to 99.70% against 98.65% in 2017 · As at 31 December 2018, total bank borrowings down by 16% to USD36.3 million (2017: USD43.1 million) · As at 31 December 2018, total borrowings down by 2.23 % to USD96.5 million (2017: USD98.7 million) · Net asset value increased by 80% to USD94.0 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD52.2 million) · New Board appointments: Urmas Somelar as a Non-executive Chairman; and Frank Lewis as an Independent Non-executive Director. Post year-end · secured new USD5.15 million loan facility with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, to finance in part the construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv. Urmas Somelar, Non-executive Chairman of Arricano, commented: "Arricano has delivered a very strong performance, increasing revenues and net operating income by 14% and 19%, respectively. The Group is in a stable position from which it is planning to expand and we expect 2019 will be another year of continued progress with a focus on working collaboratively with consumers visiting our shopping centres and our retail tenants." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 (044) 594 94 70 (1) Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Chairman's Statement 2018 saw Arricano increase rental income by 15% to USD25.6 million and grow net operating income by 19% to USD20.9 million. This would be a good performance by a mature business in a stable market environment; given the context of achieving it against the challenges facing businesses in the Ukraine, it is an excellent performance and builds upon a similarly strong performance in the prior year. Whilst the social and economic conditions continue to be challenging, the Group has performed strongly relative to domestic peers. In particular, Arricano has differentiated itself by continuing to develop the portfolio, expanding in 2014 through the opening of the Prospekt Mall and more recently securing a new loan in February 2019 with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC to fund in part the development of the Lukianivka site in Kyiv. Across the Group's shopping and entertainment centres the Group has continued to lead in innovative marketing solutions and digital communications. As always, Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumer, retailer and landlord on the basis that sharing data openly will generate increased growth and customer satisfaction. Trust and effective collaboration are at the heart of the multiple initiatives that are ongoing across the portfolio. Marketing B2C strategy is focused on enhancing quality and quantity of communication. Total media capacity of malls in SMM channels is about 200 thousand followers with an average monthly reach more than 4 million people, which make the digital resources of the Group an efficient media platform and communication tool. These efforts are reflected in the significant increase in visitor numbers achieved over the year, up by 6% to 47.8 million visitors. The Group is consistently achieving impressive increases in visitor numbers year on year and this is primarily driven by the focus on making each shopping and entertainment centre a place which consumers want to visit not simply to shop at but also to relax and socialise. An important part of Arricano's appeal is due to the retail mix in each centre. The management team is focused on constantly refreshing the retail mix so that each site continues to offer new brands and experiences alongside keeping traditional favourites. The popularity of the shopping and entertainment centres means demand has remained strong. This is reflected in occupancy across the portfolio improving to 99.7%, up from 98.7% at 31 December 2018, demonstrating Arricano's ability to both attract new and keep existing tenants. In 2018, the Company signed 137 new lease agreements relating to 20,157 sqm of retail space. As at 31 December 2018, Arricano had over 147,300 sqm of completed assets spread across five completed shopping centres. In addition, the Group also owns lease rights for 14 ha. of development land divided into three specific sites which are at varying stages of development. These are in Lukianivka and Petrivka (both Kyiv), as well as Rozumovska (Odesa). Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning its call option over the balance of the shares of Assofit. The Company announced in January 2018 that the High Court of Justice in London (the "High Court") had dismissed an application made by Stockman for permission to appeal the High Court's earlier judgement in which it had previously dismissed Stockman's various challenges to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Awards (the "LCIA Awards") rendered in the London Court of International Arbitration proceedings between Arricano and Stockman. During 2018, Arricano was nominated for, and won a series of, industry awards reflecting the Group's leadership across multiple areas. Of particular note, was the achievements of Sun Gallery and City Mall in being winners at the VII National Retail Award of Ukraine Retail Awards "Consumer Choice - 2018", sponsored by PwC Ukraine. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder connected to Arricano for their contribution and commitment to the business during 2018 and I look forward to working together towards achieving another successful year in 2019. We expect 2019 to be a good year for the Group. Arricano is now consistently profitable and we are again looking to expand the portfolio with the development of the market leading and highly innovative Lukianivka project. This, together with our ongoing success in increasing the consumer appeal of our shopping centres, demonstrated by the increase in visitor numbers and our success in working collaboratively with retailers both physically and digitally, makes the Board confident of delivering another strong trading performance in 2019. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 16 April 2019 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction Arricano has now been consistently building momentum since addressing the challenges faced by all Ukrainian businesses in 2014. Despite the upheaval caused socially and economically, consumers have continued to come to our shopping and entertainment centres. In 2014, visitor numbers fell to 22.3 million then grew by over 20% p.a. to 47.8 million visitors in the year under review, demonstrating our recovery and the ongoing increasing popularity of our malls. This has come in part from our focus on making our shopping and entertainment centres places where people want to come to, not just to shop at but also to meet friends and relax. In this aim we have been successful. Our next aim is to combine our physical success with digital success, we describe it as "phygital competence" (physical + digital). From a trading perspective 2018 was a good year. The business has delivered across nearly all metrics. We have increased profits, reduced debt, vacancy is down to just 0.03% and we achieved a net asset value increase of 80% to USD94.0 million. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 14% at USD31.5 million (2017:USD27.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 19% at USD20.9 million, compared to USD17.6 million in 2017. The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued as at 31 December 2018 by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network. The portfolio was valued at USD258.5 million (31 December 2017: USD221.3 million), the increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by

the increase in rental income and through conservative operational cost management. Profit before tax increased by almost 40% to USD46.6 million (2017: USD33.6 million). This increase was achieved through a combination of improved recurring revenues and a reduction in finance costs. Bank debt at the year-end was USD36.3 million down 16% from USD43.1 million at the prior year end, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average interest rate of 12%. Loans mature between 2019 and 2023 and the Group's bank loans to investment property value ratio is 14%. In addition, there was USD 2.4 million of restricted cash, cash equivalents, and restricted deposits, as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 1.2 million). The Market In 2018 sales of electronic and home appliances increased by more than 9.5% with the bestselling items being smartphones and mobiles phones, up by 37%. The market trend in Ukraine, as it is in Europe, is towards digitalisation in all aspects of consumer's lives. Our challenge has been to respond creatively and combine the physical social spaces of our malls with digital communication and move to help our retailers provide omnichannel offers. Our media platform now has in excess of 200,000 active subscribers and has recorded millions of views. Content is coming from a variety of sources. In 2018, a particularly popular video experiment borrowed from the Harry Potter films and projected ghosts flying through our Prospekt mall. The response resulted in thousands of views without any advertising and made clear the potential to do more to link this style of interaction with sales promotions. As always our approach is to work collaboratively with retailers and consumers, sharing data together and building trust and respect with the aim of everyone achieving their goals through working together. As a result, the number of tenants working with e-commerce has nearly doubled from 39 to 72. As previously announced, we invested in an online portal for tenants providing a broad range of tools for tenants' use from access to administrative resources, to a range of potential revenue generating opportunities for tenants to participate in. Merchandising mix is at the heart of every successful mall. Knowing our customers and understanding their aspirations is key. 42.1% of our revenue from tenants across our 5 malls are from fashion stores with the balance of revenue being: 6.4% health and beauty; 8.3% restaurants and food; 9.0% entertainment/services; 10.1% accessories, jewellery and homeware; 10.4% electronics; and 13.7% hypermarkets. In the third quarter of 2018, there was a focus on strengthening our presence in fashion, including men's fashion, with each shopping mall introducing 2-3 new popular clothing stores, both Ukrainian and international brands. These efforts are clearly producing results given the 6% increase in visitor numbers during the year. Alongside achieving a good mix of tenants, an important reason behind the popularity of the Group's shopping centres is having the right balance of social spaces within each centre. With this in place, visitors can come and find their favourite retailers under one roof and also enjoy the well-designed social spaces in which to meet, eat and relax. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Outlook These results reflect the success of our hard work over the last 5 years. Our malls are market leading and, to maintain this position, we are focused on the future. It is clear shopping is going through an evolution here as it is elsewhere, as the convenience of online purchases is altering traditional habits. Rather than this be a challenge we see it as an opportunity and we are responding accordingly. Our work with consumers and retailers on digital communications is proving successful not only in creating new experiences but also in strengthening the relationships we enjoy with both these groups. This, together with all the other elements of our business means we are confident of being able to continue to increase revenues in 2019 in line with management expectations. Mykhailo Merkulov Chief Executive Officer 16 April 2019 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of each asset in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 37,600 sqm. There are approximately 141 tenants, including a children's entertainment zone and a food court with restaurants and cafes. During 2018, 19 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 37,600 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.2 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 14.6 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.4 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 5.5 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.3 million City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket with approximately 93 international and local tenants, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2018, 15 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.0 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 29.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.5 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 6.3 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.5 million South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,400 sqm. During 2018, 49 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,400 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.01 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 21.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.8 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD Nil * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 49.6 million RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv.

During 2018, 27 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion and electronics stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 23,900 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.35 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 20.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.57 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 15.6 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 44.1 million Prospect (Kyiv) SEC Prospect is located directly on the inner ring road of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Desnianskyi administrative district, with good automobile accessibility and public transport links. The area is recognised as a popular shopping destination, located close to a large open-air market and a bazaar-style shopping centre (SC Darynok). The SEC consists of a two-storey retail and leisure complex with a GLA of approximately 30,666 sq. m. and parking with 1,350 parking spaces. The centre opened at the end of 2014. 2018 saw the successful continuation of free training sessions for shop personnel, building on demand from the previous years. During 2018, 26 new lease contracts were signed. Brands such as ProSport and Eldorado were introduced as tenants, with international brands such as Puma, Lush, Orsay, Parfois, and Love Republic also joining the centre. Key statistics * GLA - c. 30,900 sqmm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.7 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 16.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 1.7 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 8.9 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 56 million Development Properties Lukianivka (Kyiv) The Lukianivka development property is located on the right bank of Kyiv in the Shevchenkivskyi administrative district. The land plot has a total area of 4.19 hectares. The Group is constructing its flagship complex in the central business district of Kyiv, with a more upmarket vision in terms of concept and tenant mix. The Lukianivka development property allows for the construction of a multi-functional complex, consisting of shopping and leisure, office and residential centres including, inter alia, a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The property will also have two underground parking levels and several office and residential buildings, construction of which will continue after completion of the shopping centre. It is expected that the GLA of the shopping and entertainment centre will be over 50,000 sqm. The Group obtained the relevant construction permit in June 2013. Construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Land plot: 4.19 hectares Title: Leasehold title plus title to several buildings (historical landmarks) on the site Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): c.71,339 sqm for the shopping centre (plus c.38,480 sqm GBA for parking) Gross leasable area (GLA): c.50,000+ sqm Parking spaces: To include roof parking and underground parking Type: City shopping centre (pocket hypermarket anchored) with office and residential spaces Actual construction start date: Q4 2013 Forecast opening date: 2021 Rozumovska (Odesa) The Black Sea port of Odesa is Ukraine's fourth largest city, with over one million inhabitants, and is a popular leisure destination. The Rozumovska development property is located partly on the façade of Rozumovska Street close to its intersection with Balkovska Street, in the Malynovskyi administrative district of Odesa, in close proximity to public transportation links. Rozumovska Street connects directly to the highway to Kyiv. The Group has signed a lease agreement for the land plot with a total area of 4.5 hectares. The Rozumovska development property is expected to be a three-storey shopping and entertainment centre with a sufficient number of parking spaces to accommodate customer demand. The target GLA is approximately 38,000 sqm, including a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The preliminary design concept of the project has been completed and the developer is currently applying for the relevant consents and permits, given current market conditions. Land plot: 4.5 hectares Location: Odesa Title: Leasehold Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): To be defined Gross leasable area (GLA): 38,000 sqm (expected) Parking spaces: 1,400 Type: Regional mall (hypermarket anchored) Expected construction start date: to be defined Forecast opening date: to be defined Petrivka (Kyiv) The Petrivka development property is located on the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kyiv, in the Obolonskyi administrative district. The site on leasehold has an area of 5.4 ha. The Group is currently considering the best use of the site, which could include both creative, leisure, edutainment, IT cluster office, residential and retail use. Finance Report The Group's revenue mainly consists of rental income from the portfolio of the completed properties. During the year ended 31 December 2018 the Company's rental income amounted to USD25.6 million (2017: USD22.1million). The total fair valuation of the Company's portfolio increased by 17% to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD221.3 million). The main reasons for the increase of fair value of the Group's portfolio were successful rotations of lessees, increase in rental rates and close control of costs. Operating expenses during the period were USD 7.4 million, compared to USD7.1 million in the previous year. As a result of the above, profit from operating activities was USD63.2 million (2017: USD 65.4 million) reflecting a smaller increase in revaluation gains compared to the prior year. Finance expenses in 2018 reduced significantly to USD17.5 million (2017 USD32.5 million), while finance income increased to USD0.9 million (2017 USD0.7 million). The Company's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was USD38.1 million (2017: USD25.8 million). Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018 was USD94.0 million (2017: USD52.2 million), resulting in an Adjusted Net Asset Value per Share, up 78%, of USD 0.91 (2017: USD 0.51). Total assets, as at 31 December 2018, amounted to USD268.2 million (2017: USD230.9 million), an increase of 16 % from the previous year. This mainly related the increase in investment property value. Cash balances as at 31 December 2018, including cash equivalents and current deposits, amounted to USD4.22 million (2017: USD2.61 million). As at 31 December 2018, the Group had USD 96.5 million (2017: USD 98.7 million) of outstanding borrowings Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 258,537 221,265 Long-term VAT receivable 568 1,016 Property and equipment 121 146 Intangible assets 101 42 Total non-current assets 259,327 222,469 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6 1,640 2,364 Loans receivable 5 300 296 Prepayments made and other assets 781 427 VAT receivable 225 1,011 Assets classified as held for sale 7 1,562 1,541 Income tax receivable 178 228 Cash and cash equivalents 8 4,224 2,609 Total current assets 8,910 8,476 Total assets 268,237 230,945 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity 9 Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution

Retained earnings 38,937 834 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (126,429) (130,176) differences Total equity 94,032 52,182 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 11 44,501 58,765 Advances received 14 - 125 Finance lease liability 12 7,271 7,037 Long-term trade and other payables 13 17,572 9,885 Other long-term liabilities 15 20,046 20,091 Deferred tax liability 20 6,917 5,091 Total non-current liabilities 96,307 100,994 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 11 52,006 39,891 Trade and other payables 13 10,588 25,258 Taxes payable 1,476 1,429 Advances received 14 5,605 4,922 Current portion of finance lease 12 6 2 liability Other liabilities 15 8,217 6,267 Total current liabilities 77,898 77,769 Total liabilities 174,205 178,763 Total equity and liabilities 268,237 230,945 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 16 31,520 27,549 Other income 510 368 Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) 42,249 47,873 property Goods, raw materials and services 17 (1,061) (977) used Operating expenses 18 (7,416) (7,146) Salary costs (2,178) (1,790) Salary related charges (359) (294) Depreciation and amortisation (89) (130) Profit from operating activities 63,176 65,453 Finance income 19 951 668 Finance costs 19 (17,546) (32,545) Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Income tax expense 20 (8,478) (7,769) Net profit for the year 38,103 25,807 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on 8,798 (4,407) monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency translation (5,051) 6,602 differences Total items that will be 3,747 2,195 reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income 3,747 2,195 Total comprehensive income for the 41,850 28,002 year Weighted average number of shares 10 103,270,637 103,270,637 (in shares) Basic and diluted earnings per 10 0.36896 0.24990 share, USD Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Adjustments for: Finance income 19 (951) (668) Finance costs, excluding foreign exchange 19 13,728 32,090 loss Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) (42,249) (47,873) property Depreciation and amortisation 89 130 Unrealised foreign exchange loss 3,818 455 Other income - (368) Fee for restructuring of accounts payable 18 1,128 - Write-off of VAT receivable 732 - Allowance for bad debts 18 - 425 Operating cash flows before changes in 22,876 17,767 working capital Change in trade and other receivables 768 (1,304) Change in prepayments made and other (354) 46 assets Change in VAT receivable 550 196 Change in income tax receivable and taxes 28 370 payable Change in trade and other payables (1,208) 1,027 Change in advances received 499 348 Change in other liabilities (44) (179) Income tax paid (930) (1,486) Interest paid (4,890) (5,226) Cash flows from operating activities 17,295 11,559 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment property and (8,708) (6,622) settlements of payables due to constructors Acquisition of property and equipment (122) (70) Interest received 215 240 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,615) (6,452) Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 11 16,200 - Repayment of borrowings 11 (22,396) (6,777) Finance lease payments 11 (895) (659) Cash flows used in financing activities (7,091) (7,436) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 1,589 (2,329) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 2,609 4,953 Effect of movements in exchange rates on 26 (15) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 8 4,224 2,609 Non-cash movements During the year ended 31 December 2018, an acquisition of a land plot held on leasehold of USD 142 thousand occurred through a finance lease (2017: USD 396 thousand). Consolidated statement of changes in equity as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution (Accumul ves y ated transla deficit) tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 (24,973) (61,9 (132,37 24,18 at 1 27 83) 1) 0 January 2017 Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 25,807 - - 25,80 profit 7 for the year Foreign - - - - - (4,407) (4,40 exchange 7) losses on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - 6,602 6,602 currency translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 2,195 2,195 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 25,807 - 2,195 28,00 comprehe 2 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 31 27 83) 6) 2 December 2017 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution ves y transla tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 1 27 83) 6) 2 January 2018 * Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 38,103 - - 38,10 profit 3 for the year Foreign - - - - - 8,798 8,798 exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - (5,051) (5,05 currency 1) translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 3,747 3,747 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 38,103 - 3,747 41,85 comprehe 0 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 31 27 83) 9) 2 December 2018 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 Background ************ (a) Organisation and operations Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Parent Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to

as the Group, and their principal place of business is in Ukraine. The main activities of the Group are investing in the development of new properties in Ukraine and leasing them out. As at 31 December 2018, the Group operated five shopping centres in Kyiv, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rig with a total leasable area of over 147,300 square meters and was and remains in the process of development of two new investment projects in Kyiv and Odesa, with one more project to be developed. The average number of employees employed by the Group during the year is 103 (2017: 106). (b) Ukrainian business environment The Group's operations are primarily located in Ukraine. The political and economic situation in Ukraine has been subject to significant turbulence in recent years and demonstrates characteristics of an emerging market. Consequently, operations in the country involve risks that do not typically exist in other markets. An armed conflict in certain parts of Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which started in spring 2014, has not been resolved and part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions remains under control of the self-proclaimed republics, and Ukrainian authorities are not currently able to fully enforce Ukrainian laws in this territory. Various events in March 2014 led to the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation, which was not recognised by Ukraine and many other countries. This event resulted in a significant deterioration of the relationship between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. In November 2018, following an incident between the Russian and Ukrainian military around a waterway connecting the Azov Sea and the Black Sea, the Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law for a 30-days period in 10 regions located along the Russian and Moldovian border, the Azov Sea and the Black Sea coast. The martial law was terminated at the end of December 2018, after 30 days. Ukraine's economic situation deteriorated significantly in 2014-2016 as a result of the fall in trade with the Russian Federation and military tensions in Eastern Ukraine. Although instability continued throughout 2017-2018, the Ukrainian economy continued to show signs of recovery with the inflation rate slowing down, reduced depreciation of hryvnia against major foreign currencies, growing international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (the "NBU") and a general revival in business activity. During 2016-2018, the NBU took certain steps to provide relief to the currency control restrictions introduced in 2014-2015. In particular, the required share of foreign currency proceeds subject to mandatory sale on the interbank market was gradually decreased, while the settlement period for export-import transactions in foreign currency was increased. Also, the NBU allowed Ukrainian companies to pay dividends abroad subject to a certain monthly limitation. In February 2019, a new law on currency and currency transactions came into force. The new law abolished a number of restrictions, defined new principles of currency operations, currency regulation and supervision, and resulted in significant liberalisation of foreign currency transactions and capital movements. The banking system remains fragile due to low level of capital and weak asset quality and Ukrainian companies and banks continue to suffer from a lack of funding from domestic and international financial markets. The International Monetary Fund (the "IMF") continued to support the Ukrainian government under the four-year Extended Fund Facility (the "EFF") Program approved in March 2015. In October 2018 the government of Ukraine reached an agreement with the IMF on a new fourteen-months Stand-By program, which will replace the existing EFF program. Other international financial institutions have also provided significant technical support in recent years to help Ukraine restructure its external debt and launch various reforms (including anti-corruption, corporate law, and gradual liberalization of the energy sector). In December 2018, Moody's upgraded Ukraine's credit rating to Caa1, with a stable outlook, reflecting the reaching of an agreement on further cooperation with the IMF, positive expectations regarding certain reforms and improved foreign affairs. Further stabilisation of economic and political environment depends on the continued implementation of structural reforms and other factors. Whilst management believes it is taking appropriate measures to support the sustainability of the Group's business in the current circumstances, a continuation of the current unstable business environment could negatively affect the Group's results and financial position in a manner not currently determinable. These consolidated financial statements reflect management's current assessment of the impact of the Ukrainian business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. (c) Cyprus business environment The Cyprus economy has been adversely affected during the last few years by the economic crisis. The negative effects have to some extent been resolved, following the negotiations and the relevant agreements reached with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance which was dependent on the formulation and the successful implementation of an Economic Adjustment Program. The agreements also resulted in the restructuring of the two largest (systemic) banks in Cyprus through a "bail in". The Cyprus Government has successfully completed earlier than anticipated the Economic Adjustments Program and exited the IMF program on 7 March 2016, after having recovered in the international markets and having only used EUR 7,25 billion of the total EUR 10 billion earmarked in the financial bailout. Under the new Euro area rules, Cyprus will continue to be under surveillance by its lenders with bi-annual post-program visits until it repays 75% of the economic assistance received. Although there are signs of improvement, especially in the macroeconomic environment of the country's economy including growth in GDP and reducing unemployment rates, significant challenges remain that could affect the estimates of the Group's cash flows and its assessment of impairment of financial and non-financial assets. The Group's management believes that it is taking all the necessary measures to maintain the viability of the Group and the development of its business in the current business and economic environment and that no adverse impact on the Group's operations is expected. (d) Russian business environment The Group's operations are also carried out in the Russian Federation. Consequently, the Group is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation which display characteristics of an emerging market. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue development, but are subject to varying interpretations and frequent changes which together with other legal and fiscal impediments contribute to the challenges faced by entities operating in the Russian Federation. Starting in 2014, the United States of America, the European Union and some other countries imposed and gradually expanded economic sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and legal entities. The imposition of the sanctions has led to increased economic uncertainty, including more volatile equity markets, a depreciation of the Russian rouble, a reduction in both local and foreign direct investment inflows and a significant tightening in the availability of credit. As a result, some Russian entities may experience difficulties accessing the international equity and debt markets and may become increasingly dependent on state support for their operations. The longer-term effects of the imposed and possible additional sanctions are difficult to determine. The consolidated financial statements reflect management's assessment of the impact of the Russian business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. 2 Basis of preparation ********************** (a) Statement of compliance These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") as adopted by the European Union (EU). This is the first set of the Group's financial statements where IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments have been applied. Changes to significant accounting policies are described in Notes 3(?) and 3(l). (b) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for investment property, which is carried at fair value. (c) Functional and presentation currency The functional currency of Arricano Real Estate PLC is the US dollar (USD). The majority of Group entities are located in either Ukraine or in the Russian Federation and have the Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH) or Russian Rouble (RUB) as their functional currencies since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in the mentioned currencies. The Group entities located in Cyprus, Estonia, Isle of Man and BVI have the

US dollar as their functional currency, since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in US dollar. For the benefits of principal users, the management chose to present the consolidated financial statements in USD, rounded to the nearest thousand. In translating the consolidated financial statements into USD the Group follows a translation policy in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and the following rates are used: · Historical rates: for the equity accounts except for net profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) for the year. · Year-end rate: for all assets and liabilities. · Rates at the dates of transactions: for the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and for capital transactions. UAH and RUB are not freely convertible currencies outside Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, any conversion of UAH and RUB amounts into USD should not be construed as a representation that UAH and RUB amounts have been, could be, or will be in the future, convertible into USD at the exchange rate shown, or any other exchange rate. The principal USD exchange rates used in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are as follows. Year-end USD exchange rates as at 31 December are as follows: Currency 2018 2017 UAH 27.69 28.07 RUB 69.47 57.60 Average USD exchange rates for the years ended 31 December are as follows: Currency 2018 2017 UAH 27.22 26.60 RUB 62.88 58.30 As at the date these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue, 16 April 2019, the exchange rate is UAH 26.71 to USD 1.00 and RUB 64.25 to USD 1.00. (d) Use of judgments, estimates and assumptions The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs as adopted by the EU requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. In particular, information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements and have significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment within the next financial year are included in the following notes: · Note 2(c) - determination of functional currency, · Note 4 - valuation of investment property, · Note 5 - valuation of loans receivable and investment in Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited, · Note 21(c) - valuation of trade and other receivables, · Note 7(a) - classification of assets held for sale, · Note 22(d)(i) - legal case in respect of Assofit Holdings Limited and valuation of related financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). (e) Going concern As at 31 December 2018, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by USD 68,988 thousand. This condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. At the same time, the Group has positive equity of USD 94,032 thousand as at 31 December 2018, generated net profit of USD 38,103 thousand and positive cash flows from operating activities amounting to USD 17,295 thousand for the year then ended. Management is undertaking the following measures in order to ensure the Group's continuing operation on a going concern basis: · The Group has financial support from the ultimate controlling party. Based on representations received in writing from entities under common control, management believes that the Group will not be required to settle the outstanding accrued interest and other accounts payable to related parties in the amount of USD 21,360 thousand plus any accruing interest during the year ending 31 December 2019. · The Group received a waiver from Barleypark Limited waiving repayment of the loan during twelve months ending 31 December 2019 amounting to USD 22,004 thousand, which is payable on demand and presented as short-term liability as at 31 December 2018. · During the year ended 31 December 2018, management was able to conclude a number of new tenancy agreements and increase occupancy rate of its shopping centres. Besides, the Group managed to gradually increase its rental rates during the year for existing tenants. · In accordance with the budget approved for 2019, the Group plans to increase its operating income during the next year. Management believes that the measures that it undertakes, as described above, will allow the Group to maintain the positive working capital and operate on a going concern basis in the foreseeable future. These consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. (f) Measurement of fair values A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows: · Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. · Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). · Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorised in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in the following Notes: · Note 4 - investment property; and · Note 21(f)(iii) - fair values. (g) Change in presentation Management made some minor amendments to comparative information in a way that it conforms with the current year presentation. 3 Significant accounting policies and transition to new standards ***************************************************************** Except as disclosed in Notes 3(c) and 3(l), the accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements. (a) Basis of consolidation (i) Business combinations Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method as at the acquisition date, which is the date on which control is transferred to the Group. The Group measures goodwill at the acquisition date as: · The fair value of the consideration transferred; plus · The recognised amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree; plus · If the business combination is achieved in stages, the fair value of the pre-existing equity interest in the acquiree; less · The net recognised amount (generally fair value) of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. When the excess is negative, a bargain purchase gain is recognised immediately in profit or loss. The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. Transaction costs, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities that the Group incurs in connection with a business combination, are expensed as incurred. Any contingent consideration payable is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. If an obligation to pay contingent consideration that meets the definition of a financial instrument is classified as equity, then it is not remeasured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, other contingent consideration is remeasured at fair value at each reporting date and subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. When the acquisition of subsidiaries does not represent a business, it is accounted for as an acquisition of a group of assets and liabilities. The cost of the acquisition is allocated to the assets and liabilities acquired based on their relative fair values, and no goodwill or deferred tax is recognised. (ii) Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group controls an

entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. The accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed when necessary to align them with the policies adopted by the Group. Losses applicable to the non-controlling interests in a subsidiary are allocated to the non-controlling interests even if doing so causes the non-controlling interests to have a deficit balance. Consolidated entities as at 31 December are as follows: Name Country Cost % of ownership of incorpo ration 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD, except for % of ownership) Praxifin Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited U.A. Terra Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Property Management Limited Museo Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Sunloop Co Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Limited Lacecap Isle of 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Limited Man Beta Property Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Management Limited Voyazh-Krym Ukraine 363 363 100.00% 100.00% LLC PrJSC Ukraine 69 69 100.00% 100.00% Livoberezhzhi ainvest PrJSC Ukraine 69 69 100.00% 100.00% Grandinvest Arricano Ukraine 5 5 100.00% 100.00% Property Management LLC PrJSC Ukraine 59 59 100.00% 100.00% Ukrpangroup Prisma Alfa Ukraine 4 4 100.00% 100.00% LLC Arricano Ukraine 9 9 100.00% 100.00% Development LLC Prisma Ukraine 4 4 100.00% 100.00% Development LLC Arricano Real Ukraine - - 100.00% 100.00% Estate LLC Twible Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Gelida Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holding Limited Sapete Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Wayfield Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Limited Comfort Ukraine 40,666 40,666 100.00% 100.00% Market Luks LLC Mezokred Ukraine 8,109 8,109 100.00% 100.00% Holding LLC Vektor Ukraine 11,441 11,441 100.00% 100.00% Capital LLC Budkhol LLC Ukraine 31,300 31,300 100.00% 100.00% Budkholinvest Ukraine - - 100.00% 100.00% LLC Green City Russian - - 100.00% 100.00% LLC Federat ion RRE Estonia - - 100.00% 100.00% Development Services OU Coppersnow British - - 100.00% 100.00% Limited Virgin Islands On 31 July 2017, the Parent Company established Coppersnow Limited, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands for the purpose of facilitating management activities. (iii) Interests in equity-accounted investees The Group's interests in equity-accounted investees comprise interests in associates. Associates are those entities in which the Group has significant influence, but not control or joint control, over the financial and operating policies. Significant influence is presumed to exist when the Group holds between 20% and 50% of the voting power of another entity. Interest in associates is accounted for using the equity method and is recognised initially at cost. The cost of the investment includes transaction costs. The consolidated financial statements include the Group's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees from the date that significant influence commences until the date that significant influence ceases. When the Group's share of losses exceeds its interest in an equity-accounted investee, the carrying amount of that interest including any long-term investments, is reduced to zero, and the recognition of further losses is discontinued, except to the extent that the Group has an obligation or has made payments on behalf of the investee. The listing of associates as at 31 December is as follows: Name Country of % of ownership incorporation 2018 2017 Filgate Credit Cyprus 49.00% 49.00% Enterprises Limited On 14 December 2016, the Parent Company acquired a non-controlling interest (49% of corporate rights) of Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited from Weather Empire, the company under common control incorporated in Cyprus, in exchange for loan receivable from Weather Empire Limited as an additional instrument in legal proceedings regarding gaining control over the Sky Mall. As part of the above acquisition, the rights to receive certain loans payable by Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited to entities under common control in amount of USD 215,891 thousand were reassigned to the Group for a nominal amount of USD 1. The fair value of these loans receivable is considered to be nil at the date of reassignment. In addition, a call share option agreement was concluded granting an option to the Parent Company to purchase the remaining 51% of the corporate rights of Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited within 5 years from the effective date. Exercise of the call option depends on certain criteria and occurrence of certain condition, and, as at the date of these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issuance, the call option had not been exercised by the Group. Thus, the rights under the call option agreement were not taken into consideration upon recognition of investment in Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited and determination of the investment's classification. (iv) Transactions with entities under common control Acquisitions from entities under common control Business combinations arising from transfers of interests in entities that are under the control of the shareholder that controls the Group are accounted for using book value accounting. Any result from the acquisition is recognised directly in equity. Disposals to entities under common control Disposals of interests in subsidiaries to entities that are under the control of the shareholder that controls the Group are accounted for using book value accounting. Any result from the disposal is recognised directly in equity. (v) Loss of control Upon the loss of control, the Group derecognises the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, any non-controlling interests and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. If the Group retains any interest in the previous subsidiary, then such interest is measured at fair value at the date that control is lost. Subsequently it is accounted for as an equity-accounted investee or as measured at FVOCI (2017: an available-for-sale) financial asset depending on the level of influence retained. (vi) Transactions eliminated on consolidation Intra-group balances, and any unrealised income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing these consolidated financial statements. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. (b) Foreign currency transactions and operations (i) Foreign currency transactions Transactions in foreign currencies are translated to the respective functional currencies of Group entities at exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are retranslated to the functional currency at the exchange rates as at that date. The foreign currency gain or loss on monetary items is the difference between amortised cost in the functional currency at the beginning of the period, adjusted for effective interest and payments during the period, and the amortised cost in foreign currency translated at the exchange rate at the end of the reporting period. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated to the functional currency at the exchange rate at the date that the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items in a foreign currency that are measured based on historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency transactions of Group entities located in Ukraine In preparation of these consolidated financial statements for the retranslation of the operations and balances of Group entities located in

