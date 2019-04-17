DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results

17 April 2019 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Final Results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Arricano is one of the leading real estate developers and operators of shopping centres in Ukraine. Today, Arricano owns and operates five completed shopping centres comprising 147 ,300 sqm of gross leasable area, a 49.97% shareholding in Assofit and land for a further three sites under development. Highlights · Recurring revenues increased by 14% to USD31.5 million (2017: USD27.5 million) · Net operating income (excluding revaluation gains) increased by 19% to USD20.9 million (2017: USD17.6 million) · 16.8% uplift in the valuation of the Company's portfolio to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 221.3 million) · Very nearly fully let with occupancy rates for 2018 increasing to 99.70% against 98.65% in 2017 · As at 31 December 2018, total bank borrowings down by 16% to USD36.3 million (2017: USD43.1 million) · As at 31 December 2018, total borrowings down by 2.23 % to USD96.5 million (2017: USD98.7 million) · Net asset value increased by 80% to USD94.0 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD52.2 million) · New Board appointments: Urmas Somelar as a Non-executive Chairman; and Frank Lewis as an Independent Non-executive Director. Post year-end · secured new USD5.15 million loan facility with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC, to finance in part the construction of the Lukianivka shopping and entertainment centre in Kyiv. Urmas Somelar, Non-executive Chairman of Arricano, commented: "Arricano has delivered a very strong performance, increasing revenues and net operating income by 14% and 19%, respectively. The Group is in a stable position from which it is planning to expand and we expect 2019 will be another year of continued progress with a focus on working collaboratively with consumers visiting our shopping centres and our retail tenants." For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 (044) 594 94 70 (1) Mykhailo Merkulov Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Chairman's Statement 2018 saw Arricano increase rental income by 15% to USD25.6 million and grow net operating income by 19% to USD20.9 million. This would be a good performance by a mature business in a stable market environment; given the context of achieving it against the challenges facing businesses in the Ukraine, it is an excellent performance and builds upon a similarly strong performance in the prior year. Whilst the social and economic conditions continue to be challenging, the Group has performed strongly relative to domestic peers. In particular, Arricano has differentiated itself by continuing to develop the portfolio, expanding in 2014 through the opening of the Prospekt Mall and more recently securing a new loan in February 2019 with Raiffeisen Bank Aval JSC to fund in part the development of the Lukianivka site in Kyiv. Across the Group's shopping and entertainment centres the Group has continued to lead in innovative marketing solutions and digital communications. As always, Arricano has sought to work collaboratively between consumer, retailer and landlord on the basis that sharing data openly will generate increased growth and customer satisfaction. Trust and effective collaboration are at the heart of the multiple initiatives that are ongoing across the portfolio. Marketing B2C strategy is focused on enhancing quality and quantity of communication. Total media capacity of malls in SMM channels is about 200 thousand followers with an average monthly reach more than 4 million people, which make the digital resources of the Group an efficient media platform and communication tool. These efforts are reflected in the significant increase in visitor numbers achieved over the year, up by 6% to 47.8 million visitors. The Group is consistently achieving impressive increases in visitor numbers year on year and this is primarily driven by the focus on making each shopping and entertainment centre a place which consumers want to visit not simply to shop at but also to relax and socialise. An important part of Arricano's appeal is due to the retail mix in each centre. The management team is focused on constantly refreshing the retail mix so that each site continues to offer new brands and experiences alongside keeping traditional favourites. The popularity of the shopping and entertainment centres means demand has remained strong. This is reflected in occupancy across the portfolio improving to 99.7%, up from 98.7% at 31 December 2018, demonstrating Arricano's ability to both attract new and keep existing tenants. In 2018, the Company signed 137 new lease agreements relating to 20,157 sqm of retail space. As at 31 December 2018, Arricano had over 147,300 sqm of completed assets spread across five completed shopping centres. In addition, the Group also owns lease rights for 14 ha. of development land divided into three specific sites which are at varying stages of development. These are in Lukianivka and Petrivka (both Kyiv), as well as Rozumovska (Odesa). Regarding the 49.97% shareholding in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company, which held the Sky Mall shopping centre, the Company continues to pursue Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning its call option over the balance of the shares of Assofit. The Company announced in January 2018 that the High Court of Justice in London (the "High Court") had dismissed an application made by Stockman for permission to appeal the High Court's earlier judgement in which it had previously dismissed Stockman's various challenges to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Awards (the "LCIA Awards") rendered in the London Court of International Arbitration proceedings between Arricano and Stockman. During 2018, Arricano was nominated for, and won a series of, industry awards reflecting the Group's leadership across multiple areas. Of particular note, was the achievements of Sun Gallery and City Mall in being winners at the VII National Retail Award of Ukraine Retail Awards "Consumer Choice - 2018", sponsored by PwC Ukraine. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank every employee and stakeholder connected to Arricano for their contribution and commitment to the business during 2018 and I look forward to working together towards achieving another successful year in 2019. We expect 2019 to be a good year for the Group. Arricano is now consistently profitable and we are again looking to expand the portfolio with the development of the market leading and highly innovative Lukianivka project. This, together with our ongoing success in increasing the consumer appeal of our shopping centres, demonstrated by the increase in visitor numbers and our success in working collaboratively with retailers both physically and digitally, makes the Board confident of delivering another strong trading performance in 2019. Urmas Somelar Non-Executive Chairman 16 April 2019 Chief Executive Officer's Report Introduction Arricano has now been consistently building momentum since addressing the challenges faced by all Ukrainian businesses in 2014. Despite the upheaval caused socially and economically, consumers have continued to come to our shopping and entertainment centres. In 2014, visitor numbers fell to 22.3 million then grew by over 20% p.a. to 47.8 million visitors in the year under review, demonstrating our recovery and the ongoing increasing popularity of our malls. This has come in part from our focus on making our shopping and entertainment centres places where people want to come to, not just to shop at but also to meet friends and relax. In this aim we have been successful. Our next aim is to combine our physical success with digital success, we describe it as "phygital competence" (physical + digital). From a trading perspective 2018 was a good year. The business has delivered across nearly all metrics. We have increased profits, reduced debt, vacancy is down to just 0.03% and we achieved a net asset value increase of 80% to USD94.0 million. Results Recurring revenues for the period were up 14% at USD31.5 million (2017:USD27.5 million). As a result, the Net Operating Income ("NOI") from operating properties excluding revaluation gain was up 19% at USD20.9 million, compared to USD17.6 million in 2017. The portfolio of assets was externally and independently valued as at 31 December 2018 by Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate Network. The portfolio was valued at USD258.5 million (31 December 2017: USD221.3 million), the increase in the value of the portfolio was primarily driven by

DJ Arricano Real Estate Plc: Final Results -2-

the increase in rental income and through conservative operational cost management. Profit before tax increased by almost 40% to USD46.6 million (2017: USD33.6 million). This increase was achieved through a combination of improved recurring revenues and a reduction in finance costs. Bank debt at the year-end was USD36.3 million down 16% from USD43.1 million at the prior year end, with the majority of borrowings at the project level at an average interest rate of 12%. Loans mature between 2019 and 2023 and the Group's bank loans to investment property value ratio is 14%. In addition, there was USD 2.4 million of restricted cash, cash equivalents, and restricted deposits, as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 1.2 million). The Market In 2018 sales of electronic and home appliances increased by more than 9.5% with the bestselling items being smartphones and mobiles phones, up by 37%. The market trend in Ukraine, as it is in Europe, is towards digitalisation in all aspects of consumer's lives. Our challenge has been to respond creatively and combine the physical social spaces of our malls with digital communication and move to help our retailers provide omnichannel offers. Our media platform now has in excess of 200,000 active subscribers and has recorded millions of views. Content is coming from a variety of sources. In 2018, a particularly popular video experiment borrowed from the Harry Potter films and projected ghosts flying through our Prospekt mall. The response resulted in thousands of views without any advertising and made clear the potential to do more to link this style of interaction with sales promotions. As always our approach is to work collaboratively with retailers and consumers, sharing data together and building trust and respect with the aim of everyone achieving their goals through working together. As a result, the number of tenants working with e-commerce has nearly doubled from 39 to 72. As previously announced, we invested in an online portal for tenants providing a broad range of tools for tenants' use from access to administrative resources, to a range of potential revenue generating opportunities for tenants to participate in. Merchandising mix is at the heart of every successful mall. Knowing our customers and understanding their aspirations is key. 42.1% of our revenue from tenants across our 5 malls are from fashion stores with the balance of revenue being: 6.4% health and beauty; 8.3% restaurants and food; 9.0% entertainment/services; 10.1% accessories, jewellery and homeware; 10.4% electronics; and 13.7% hypermarkets. In the third quarter of 2018, there was a focus on strengthening our presence in fashion, including men's fashion, with each shopping mall introducing 2-3 new popular clothing stores, both Ukrainian and international brands. These efforts are clearly producing results given the 6% increase in visitor numbers during the year. Alongside achieving a good mix of tenants, an important reason behind the popularity of the Group's shopping centres is having the right balance of social spaces within each centre. With this in place, visitors can come and find their favourite retailers under one roof and also enjoy the well-designed social spaces in which to meet, eat and relax. In terms of the new developments, the Group is progressing projects in Odesa and Lukyanivka, Kyiv. The main focus is on development of the Lukyanivka project; construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Outlook These results reflect the success of our hard work over the last 5 years. Our malls are market leading and, to maintain this position, we are focused on the future. It is clear shopping is going through an evolution here as it is elsewhere, as the convenience of online purchases is altering traditional habits. Rather than this be a challenge we see it as an opportunity and we are responding accordingly. Our work with consumers and retailers on digital communications is proving successful not only in creating new experiences but also in strengthening the relationships we enjoy with both these groups. This, together with all the other elements of our business means we are confident of being able to continue to increase revenues in 2019 in line with management expectations. Mykhailo Merkulov Chief Executive Officer 16 April 2019 Operating Portfolio In the following section we have provided an overview of each asset in the operating portfolio. Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) Sun Gallery, which opened in 2008, is one of the largest shopping malls in Kryvyi Rig. It is located at 30-richchia Peremohy Square, in the Saksahanskyi district in the north-eastern part of Kryvyi Rig. It has easy access by car and has good public transport links. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes almost the whole territory of the Saksahanskyi district and part of the Pokrovskyy district. The secondary area covers the Dovhyntsivskyi district. The shopping centre is on two levels, spanning a total GLA of approximately 37,600 sqm. There are approximately 141 tenants, including a children's entertainment zone and a food court with restaurants and cafes. During 2018, 19 new agreements were signed, bringing new brands to the Sun Gallery, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Key statistics * GLA - c. 37,600 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.2 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 14.6 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.4 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 5.5 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.3 million City Mall (Zaporizhzhia) City Mall, which opened in 2007, is one of the largest shopping centres in Zaporizhzhia with a total GLA of approximately 21,500 sqm on a single level. The shopping centre is located on the Dnipro river approximately 3km from Zaporizhzhia city centre, between two densely populated areas of Zaporizhzhia in the Alexandrovskyy administrative district (1b Zaporizska street), with convenient accessibility by public and private transport. City Mall comprises a gallery and hypermarket with approximately 93 international and local tenants, including a food court, a children's entertainment zone and car parking, which is shared with DIY superstore Epicenter. City Mall's anchor tenants are the hypermarket Auchan, which is the largest in the city, McDonald's and the electronics store Comfy. During 2018, 15 new contracts were signed bringing new brands to the City Mall, including brands that were previously unavailable in the region. Building on the fourth successive year of nil vacancy rates, the tenant portfolio continues to be strengthened, with fashion and electronic stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 21,500 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.0 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 29.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.5 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 6.3 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 30.5 million South Gallery (Simferopol) The site is located in the north of Simferopol, about five minutes' driving distance from one of the city's major crossroads, Moskovska Square. The site is linked to the city centre and residential areas east of the city by one of the main thoroughfares of Simferopol. The primary shopping centre catchment area includes northern parts of the Kyivskyi and Zaliznychnyi districts. The secondary area covers almost the whole city, except for its very southern parts. South Gallery shopping centre (Phases I and II) is situated on a land plot with a total area of 10.2 ha. Phase I, which opened in 2009, of the shopping centre tenants include Auchan (international hypermarket chain), with a small gallery. Since the completion of Phase II in February 2014 the mall has become a regional destination shopping centre with a total GLA of 33,400 sqm. During 2018, 49 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion, electronics and other stores. Key statistics * GLA - 33,400 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.01 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 21.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.8 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD Nil * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 49.6 million RayON (Kyiv) The RayON shopping centre, which opened to the public in August 2012, is located in the north east of Kyiv along the left bank of the Dnipro river, with satisfactory transportation links. The shopping centre has a GLA of approximately 23,900 sqm on two levels, with approximately 860 parking spaces. The concept for RayON is a district shopping centre, which focuses on food, clothing and convenience products. The shopping centre is anchored by a Silpo foods supermarket, one of the biggest supermarket chains in Ukraine and a member of the Fozzy group. Electronics supermarket Comfy also operates within the shopping centre. RayON, which has several restaurants and a children's entertainment zone to complement the retail facilities, is located in the middle of the Desnjanski district, one of the most densely populated areas in Kyiv.

During 2018, 27 new lease contracts were signed, including fashion and electronics stores. Key statistics * GLA - c. 23,900 sqm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.35 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 20.1 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 0.57 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 15.6 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 44.1 million Prospect (Kyiv) SEC Prospect is located directly on the inner ring road of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Desnianskyi administrative district, with good automobile accessibility and public transport links. The area is recognised as a popular shopping destination, located close to a large open-air market and a bazaar-style shopping centre (SC Darynok). The SEC consists of a two-storey retail and leisure complex with a GLA of approximately 30,666 sq. m. and parking with 1,350 parking spaces. The centre opened at the end of 2014. 2018 saw the successful continuation of free training sessions for shop personnel, building on demand from the previous years. During 2018, 26 new lease contracts were signed. Brands such as ProSport and Eldorado were introduced as tenants, with international brands such as Puma, Lush, Orsay, Parfois, and Love Republic also joining the centre. Key statistics * GLA - c. 30,900 sqmm * Vacancy rate as at 31 December 2018 - 0.7 per cent. * Average monthly rental rate 2018 - USD 16.9 /sqm * Average monthly visitors 2018 - 1.7 million * Bank debt at 31 December 2018 - USD 8.9 million * Valuation at 31 December 2018 - USD 56 million Development Properties Lukianivka (Kyiv) The Lukianivka development property is located on the right bank of Kyiv in the Shevchenkivskyi administrative district. The land plot has a total area of 4.19 hectares. The Group is constructing its flagship complex in the central business district of Kyiv, with a more upmarket vision in terms of concept and tenant mix. The Lukianivka development property allows for the construction of a multi-functional complex, consisting of shopping and leisure, office and residential centres including, inter alia, a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The property will also have two underground parking levels and several office and residential buildings, construction of which will continue after completion of the shopping centre. It is expected that the GLA of the shopping and entertainment centre will be over 50,000 sqm. The Group obtained the relevant construction permit in June 2013. Construction is underway with initial financing completed in February 2019 and the project remains on track to complete in 2021. Land plot: 4.19 hectares Title: Leasehold title plus title to several buildings (historical landmarks) on the site Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): c.71,339 sqm for the shopping centre (plus c.38,480 sqm GBA for parking) Gross leasable area (GLA): c.50,000+ sqm Parking spaces: To include roof parking and underground parking Type: City shopping centre (pocket hypermarket anchored) with office and residential spaces Actual construction start date: Q4 2013 Forecast opening date: 2021 Rozumovska (Odesa) The Black Sea port of Odesa is Ukraine's fourth largest city, with over one million inhabitants, and is a popular leisure destination. The Rozumovska development property is located partly on the façade of Rozumovska Street close to its intersection with Balkovska Street, in the Malynovskyi administrative district of Odesa, in close proximity to public transportation links. Rozumovska Street connects directly to the highway to Kyiv. The Group has signed a lease agreement for the land plot with a total area of 4.5 hectares. The Rozumovska development property is expected to be a three-storey shopping and entertainment centre with a sufficient number of parking spaces to accommodate customer demand. The target GLA is approximately 38,000 sqm, including a hypermarket, shops and shopping galleries, a leisure and entertainment area, a food court restaurants and a service area. The preliminary design concept of the project has been completed and the developer is currently applying for the relevant consents and permits, given current market conditions. Land plot: 4.5 hectares Location: Odesa Title: Leasehold Development: Retail, leisure and entertainment centre Gross construction area (GBA): To be defined Gross leasable area (GLA): 38,000 sqm (expected) Parking spaces: 1,400 Type: Regional mall (hypermarket anchored) Expected construction start date: to be defined Forecast opening date: to be defined Petrivka (Kyiv) The Petrivka development property is located on the right bank of the Dnipro river in Kyiv, in the Obolonskyi administrative district. The site on leasehold has an area of 5.4 ha. The Group is currently considering the best use of the site, which could include both creative, leisure, edutainment, IT cluster office, residential and retail use. Finance Report The Group's revenue mainly consists of rental income from the portfolio of the completed properties. During the year ended 31 December 2018 the Company's rental income amounted to USD25.6 million (2017: USD22.1million). The total fair valuation of the Company's portfolio increased by 17% to USD258.5 million as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD221.3 million). The main reasons for the increase of fair value of the Group's portfolio were successful rotations of lessees, increase in rental rates and close control of costs. Operating expenses during the period were USD 7.4 million, compared to USD7.1 million in the previous year. As a result of the above, profit from operating activities was USD63.2 million (2017: USD 65.4 million) reflecting a smaller increase in revaluation gains compared to the prior year. Finance expenses in 2018 reduced significantly to USD17.5 million (2017 USD32.5 million), while finance income increased to USD0.9 million (2017 USD0.7 million). The Company's net profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 was USD38.1 million (2017: USD25.8 million). Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2018 was USD94.0 million (2017: USD52.2 million), resulting in an Adjusted Net Asset Value per Share, up 78%, of USD 0.91 (2017: USD 0.51). Total assets, as at 31 December 2018, amounted to USD268.2 million (2017: USD230.9 million), an increase of 16 % from the previous year. This mainly related the increase in investment property value. Cash balances as at 31 December 2018, including cash equivalents and current deposits, amounted to USD4.22 million (2017: USD2.61 million). As at 31 December 2018, the Group had USD 96.5 million (2017: USD 98.7 million) of outstanding borrowings Consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2018 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Assets Non-current assets Investment property 4 258,537 221,265 Long-term VAT receivable 568 1,016 Property and equipment 121 146 Intangible assets 101 42 Total non-current assets 259,327 222,469 Current assets Trade and other receivables 6 1,640 2,364 Loans receivable 5 300 296 Prepayments made and other assets 781 427 VAT receivable 225 1,011 Assets classified as held for sale 7 1,562 1,541 Income tax receivable 178 228 Cash and cash equivalents 8 4,224 2,609 Total current assets 8,910 8,476 Total assets 268,237 230,945 Note 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Equity and Liabilities Equity 9 Share capital 67 67 Share premium 183,727 183,727 Non-reciprocal shareholders 59,713 59,713 contribution

Retained earnings 38,937 834 Other reserves (61,983) (61,983) Foreign currency translation (126,429) (130,176) differences Total equity 94,032 52,182 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 11 44,501 58,765 Advances received 14 - 125 Finance lease liability 12 7,271 7,037 Long-term trade and other payables 13 17,572 9,885 Other long-term liabilities 15 20,046 20,091 Deferred tax liability 20 6,917 5,091 Total non-current liabilities 96,307 100,994 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 11 52,006 39,891 Trade and other payables 13 10,588 25,258 Taxes payable 1,476 1,429 Advances received 14 5,605 4,922 Current portion of finance lease 12 6 2 liability Other liabilities 15 8,217 6,267 Total current liabilities 77,898 77,769 Total liabilities 174,205 178,763 Total equity and liabilities 268,237 230,945 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD, except for earnings per share) Revenue 16 31,520 27,549 Other income 510 368 Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) 42,249 47,873 property Goods, raw materials and services 17 (1,061) (977) used Operating expenses 18 (7,416) (7,146) Salary costs (2,178) (1,790) Salary related charges (359) (294) Depreciation and amortisation (89) (130) Profit from operating activities 63,176 65,453 Finance income 19 951 668 Finance costs 19 (17,546) (32,545) Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Income tax expense 20 (8,478) (7,769) Net profit for the year 38,103 25,807 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on 8,798 (4,407) monetary items that form part of net investment in the foreign operation, net of tax effect Foreign currency translation (5,051) 6,602 differences Total items that will be 3,747 2,195 reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income 3,747 2,195 Total comprehensive income for the 41,850 28,002 year Weighted average number of shares 10 103,270,637 103,270,637 (in shares) Basic and diluted earnings per 10 0.36896 0.24990 share, USD Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2018 Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 46,581 33,576 Adjustments for: Finance income 19 (951) (668) Finance costs, excluding foreign exchange 19 13,728 32,090 loss Gain on revaluation of investment 4(a) (42,249) (47,873) property Depreciation and amortisation 89 130 Unrealised foreign exchange loss 3,818 455 Other income - (368) Fee for restructuring of accounts payable 18 1,128 - Write-off of VAT receivable 732 - Allowance for bad debts 18 - 425 Operating cash flows before changes in 22,876 17,767 working capital Change in trade and other receivables 768 (1,304) Change in prepayments made and other (354) 46 assets Change in VAT receivable 550 196 Change in income tax receivable and taxes 28 370 payable Change in trade and other payables (1,208) 1,027 Change in advances received 499 348 Change in other liabilities (44) (179) Income tax paid (930) (1,486) Interest paid (4,890) (5,226) Cash flows from operating activities 17,295 11,559 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investment property and (8,708) (6,622) settlements of payables due to constructors Acquisition of property and equipment (122) (70) Interest received 215 240 Cash flows used in investing activities (8,615) (6,452) Note 2018 2017 * (in thousands of USD) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 11 16,200 - Repayment of borrowings 11 (22,396) (6,777) Finance lease payments 11 (895) (659) Cash flows used in financing activities (7,091) (7,436) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash 1,589 (2,329) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 2,609 4,953 Effect of movements in exchange rates on 26 (15) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 8 4,224 2,609 Non-cash movements During the year ended 31 December 2018, an acquisition of a land plot held on leasehold of USD 142 thousand occurred through a finance lease (2017: USD 396 thousand). Consolidated statement of changes in equity as at and for the year ended 31 December 2018 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution (Accumul ves y ated transla deficit) tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 (24,973) (61,9 (132,37 24,18 at 1 27 83) 1) 0 January 2017 Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 25,807 - - 25,80 profit 7 for the year Foreign - - - - - (4,407) (4,40 exchange 7) losses on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - 6,602 6,602 currency translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 2,195 2,195 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 25,807 - 2,195 28,00 comprehe 2 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 31 27 83) 6) 2 December 2017 Attributable to equity holders of the parent Share Share Non-reciprocal Retained Other Foreign Total capit premi shareholders earnings reser currenc al um contribution ves y transla tion differe nces (in thousand s of USD) Balances 67 183,7 59,713 834 (61,9 (130,17 52,18 at 1 27 83) 6) 2 January 2018 * Total comprehe nsive income/( loss) for the year Net - - - 38,103 - - 38,10 profit 3 for the year Foreign - - - - - 8,798 8,798 exchange gains on monetary items that form part of net investme nt in the foreign operatio n, net of tax effect Foreign - - - - - (5,051) (5,05 currency 1) translat ion differen ces Total - - - - - 3,747 3,747 other comprehe nsive income for the year Total - - - 38,103 - 3,747 41,85 comprehe 0 nsive income for the year Balances 67 183,7 59,713 38,937 (61,9 (126,42 94,03 at 31 27 83) 9) 2 December 2018 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1 Background ************ (a) Organisation and operations Arricano Real Estate PLC (Arricano, the Company or the Parent Company) is a public company that was incorporated in Cyprus and is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Parent Company's registered address is office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus. Arricano and its subsidiaries are referred to

as the Group, and their principal place of business is in Ukraine. The main activities of the Group are investing in the development of new properties in Ukraine and leasing them out. As at 31 December 2018, the Group operated five shopping centres in Kyiv, Simferopol, Zaporizhzhya and Kryvyi Rig with a total leasable area of over 147,300 square meters and was and remains in the process of development of two new investment projects in Kyiv and Odesa, with one more project to be developed. The average number of employees employed by the Group during the year is 103 (2017: 106). (b) Ukrainian business environment The Group's operations are primarily located in Ukraine. The political and economic situation in Ukraine has been subject to significant turbulence in recent years and demonstrates characteristics of an emerging market. Consequently, operations in the country involve risks that do not typically exist in other markets. An armed conflict in certain parts of Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which started in spring 2014, has not been resolved and part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions remains under control of the self-proclaimed republics, and Ukrainian authorities are not currently able to fully enforce Ukrainian laws in this territory. Various events in March 2014 led to the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation, which was not recognised by Ukraine and many other countries. This event resulted in a significant deterioration of the relationship between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. In November 2018, following an incident between the Russian and Ukrainian military around a waterway connecting the Azov Sea and the Black Sea, the Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law for a 30-days period in 10 regions located along the Russian and Moldovian border, the Azov Sea and the Black Sea coast. The martial law was terminated at the end of December 2018, after 30 days. Ukraine's economic situation deteriorated significantly in 2014-2016 as a result of the fall in trade with the Russian Federation and military tensions in Eastern Ukraine. Although instability continued throughout 2017-2018, the Ukrainian economy continued to show signs of recovery with the inflation rate slowing down, reduced depreciation of hryvnia against major foreign currencies, growing international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (the "NBU") and a general revival in business activity. During 2016-2018, the NBU took certain steps to provide relief to the currency control restrictions introduced in 2014-2015. In particular, the required share of foreign currency proceeds subject to mandatory sale on the interbank market was gradually decreased, while the settlement period for export-import transactions in foreign currency was increased. Also, the NBU allowed Ukrainian companies to pay dividends abroad subject to a certain monthly limitation. In February 2019, a new law on currency and currency transactions came into force. The new law abolished a number of restrictions, defined new principles of currency operations, currency regulation and supervision, and resulted in significant liberalisation of foreign currency transactions and capital movements. The banking system remains fragile due to low level of capital and weak asset quality and Ukrainian companies and banks continue to suffer from a lack of funding from domestic and international financial markets. The International Monetary Fund (the "IMF") continued to support the Ukrainian government under the four-year Extended Fund Facility (the "EFF") Program approved in March 2015. In October 2018 the government of Ukraine reached an agreement with the IMF on a new fourteen-months Stand-By program, which will replace the existing EFF program. Other international financial institutions have also provided significant technical support in recent years to help Ukraine restructure its external debt and launch various reforms (including anti-corruption, corporate law, and gradual liberalization of the energy sector). In December 2018, Moody's upgraded Ukraine's credit rating to Caa1, with a stable outlook, reflecting the reaching of an agreement on further cooperation with the IMF, positive expectations regarding certain reforms and improved foreign affairs. Further stabilisation of economic and political environment depends on the continued implementation of structural reforms and other factors. Whilst management believes it is taking appropriate measures to support the sustainability of the Group's business in the current circumstances, a continuation of the current unstable business environment could negatively affect the Group's results and financial position in a manner not currently determinable. These consolidated financial statements reflect management's current assessment of the impact of the Ukrainian business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. (c) Cyprus business environment The Cyprus economy has been adversely affected during the last few years by the economic crisis. The negative effects have to some extent been resolved, following the negotiations and the relevant agreements reached with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance which was dependent on the formulation and the successful implementation of an Economic Adjustment Program. The agreements also resulted in the restructuring of the two largest (systemic) banks in Cyprus through a "bail in". The Cyprus Government has successfully completed earlier than anticipated the Economic Adjustments Program and exited the IMF program on 7 March 2016, after having recovered in the international markets and having only used EUR 7,25 billion of the total EUR 10 billion earmarked in the financial bailout. Under the new Euro area rules, Cyprus will continue to be under surveillance by its lenders with bi-annual post-program visits until it repays 75% of the economic assistance received. Although there are signs of improvement, especially in the macroeconomic environment of the country's economy including growth in GDP and reducing unemployment rates, significant challenges remain that could affect the estimates of the Group's cash flows and its assessment of impairment of financial and non-financial assets. The Group's management believes that it is taking all the necessary measures to maintain the viability of the Group and the development of its business in the current business and economic environment and that no adverse impact on the Group's operations is expected. (d) Russian business environment The Group's operations are also carried out in the Russian Federation. Consequently, the Group is exposed to the economic and financial markets of the Russian Federation which display characteristics of an emerging market. The legal, tax and regulatory frameworks continue development, but are subject to varying interpretations and frequent changes which together with other legal and fiscal impediments contribute to the challenges faced by entities operating in the Russian Federation. Starting in 2014, the United States of America, the European Union and some other countries imposed and gradually expanded economic sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and legal entities. The imposition of the sanctions has led to increased economic uncertainty, including more volatile equity markets, a depreciation of the Russian rouble, a reduction in both local and foreign direct investment inflows and a significant tightening in the availability of credit. As a result, some Russian entities may experience difficulties accessing the international equity and debt markets and may become increasingly dependent on state support for their operations. The longer-term effects of the imposed and possible additional sanctions are difficult to determine. The consolidated financial statements reflect management's assessment of the impact of the Russian business environment on the operations and the financial position of the Group. The future business environment may differ from management's assessment. 2 Basis of preparation ********************** (a) Statement of compliance These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") as adopted by the European Union (EU). This is the first set of the Group's financial statements where IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments have been applied. Changes to significant accounting policies are described in Notes 3(?) and 3(l). (b) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for investment property, which is carried at fair value. (c) Functional and presentation currency The functional currency of Arricano Real Estate PLC is the US dollar (USD). The majority of Group entities are located in either Ukraine or in the Russian Federation and have the Ukrainian Hryvnia (UAH) or Russian Rouble (RUB) as their functional currencies since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in the mentioned currencies. The Group entities located in Cyprus, Estonia, Isle of Man and BVI have the

US dollar as their functional currency, since substantially all transactions and balances of these entities are denominated in US dollar. For the benefits of principal users, the management chose to present the consolidated financial statements in USD, rounded to the nearest thousand. In translating the consolidated financial statements into USD the Group follows a translation policy in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates and the following rates are used: · Historical rates: for the equity accounts except for net profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss) for the year. · Year-end rate: for all assets and liabilities. · Rates at the dates of transactions: for the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and for capital transactions. UAH and RUB are not freely convertible currencies outside Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, any conversion of UAH and RUB amounts into USD should not be construed as a representation that UAH and RUB amounts have been, could be, or will be in the future, convertible into USD at the exchange rate shown, or any other exchange rate. The principal USD exchange rates used in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are as follows. Year-end USD exchange rates as at 31 December are as follows: Currency 2018 2017 UAH 27.69 28.07 RUB 69.47 57.60 Average USD exchange rates for the years ended 31 December are as follows: Currency 2018 2017 UAH 27.22 26.60 RUB 62.88 58.30 As at the date these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue, 16 April 2019, the exchange rate is UAH 26.71 to USD 1.00 and RUB 64.25 to USD 1.00. (d) Use of judgments, estimates and assumptions The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs as adopted by the EU requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. In particular, information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements and have significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment within the next financial year are included in the following notes: · Note 2(c) - determination of functional currency, · Note 4 - valuation of investment property, · Note 5 - valuation of loans receivable and investment in Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited, · Note 21(c) - valuation of trade and other receivables, · Note 7(a) - classification of assets held for sale, · Note 22(d)(i) - legal case in respect of Assofit Holdings Limited and valuation of related financial asset at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI). (e) Going concern As at 31 December 2018, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by USD 68,988 thousand. This condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. At the same time, the Group has positive equity of USD 94,032 thousand as at 31 December 2018, generated net profit of USD 38,103 thousand and positive cash flows from operating activities amounting to USD 17,295 thousand for the year then ended. Management is undertaking the following measures in order to ensure the Group's continuing operation on a going concern basis: · The Group has financial support from the ultimate controlling party. Based on representations received in writing from entities under common control, management believes that the Group will not be required to settle the outstanding accrued interest and other accounts payable to related parties in the amount of USD 21,360 thousand plus any accruing interest during the year ending 31 December 2019. · The Group received a waiver from Barleypark Limited waiving repayment of the loan during twelve months ending 31 December 2019 amounting to USD 22,004 thousand, which is payable on demand and presented as short-term liability as at 31 December 2018. · During the year ended 31 December 2018, management was able to conclude a number of new tenancy agreements and increase occupancy rate of its shopping centres. Besides, the Group managed to gradually increase its rental rates during the year for existing tenants. · In accordance with the budget approved for 2019, the Group plans to increase its operating income during the next year. Management believes that the measures that it undertakes, as described above, will allow the Group to maintain the positive working capital and operate on a going concern basis in the foreseeable future. These consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. (f) Measurement of fair values A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses market observable data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in a fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows: · Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. · Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). · Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or a liability might be categorised in different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement. The Group recognises transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. Further information about the assumptions made in measuring fair values is included in the following Notes: · Note 4 - investment property; and · Note 21(f)(iii) - fair values. (g) Change in presentation Management made some minor amendments to comparative information in a way that it conforms with the current year presentation. 3 Significant accounting policies and transition to new standards ***************************************************************** Except as disclosed in Notes 3(c) and 3(l), the accounting policies set out below have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements. (a) Basis of consolidation (i) Business combinations Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method as at the acquisition date, which is the date on which control is transferred to the Group. The Group measures goodwill at the acquisition date as: · The fair value of the consideration transferred; plus · The recognised amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree; plus · If the business combination is achieved in stages, the fair value of the pre-existing equity interest in the acquiree; less · The net recognised amount (generally fair value) of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. When the excess is negative, a bargain purchase gain is recognised immediately in profit or loss. The consideration transferred does not include amounts related to the settlement of pre-existing relationships. Such amounts are generally recognised in profit or loss. Transaction costs, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities that the Group incurs in connection with a business combination, are expensed as incurred. Any contingent consideration payable is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. If an obligation to pay contingent consideration that meets the definition of a financial instrument is classified as equity, then it is not remeasured and settlement is accounted for within equity. Otherwise, other contingent consideration is remeasured at fair value at each reporting date and subsequent changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration are recognised in profit or loss. When the acquisition of subsidiaries does not represent a business, it is accounted for as an acquisition of a group of assets and liabilities. The cost of the acquisition is allocated to the assets and liabilities acquired based on their relative fair values, and no goodwill or deferred tax is recognised. (ii) Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group controls an

entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. The accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed when necessary to align them with the policies adopted by the Group. Losses applicable to the non-controlling interests in a subsidiary are allocated to the non-controlling interests even if doing so causes the non-controlling interests to have a deficit balance. Consolidated entities as at 31 December are as follows: Name Country Cost % of ownership of incorpo ration 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD, except for % of ownership) Praxifin Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited U.A. Terra Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Property Management Limited Museo Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Sunloop Co Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Limited Lacecap Isle of 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Limited Man Beta Property Cyprus 3 3 100.00% 100.00% Management Limited Voyazh-Krym Ukraine 363 363 100.00% 100.00% LLC PrJSC Ukraine 69 69 100.00% 100.00% Livoberezhzhi ainvest PrJSC Ukraine 69 69 100.00% 100.00% Grandinvest Arricano Ukraine 5 5 100.00% 100.00% Property Management LLC PrJSC Ukraine 59 59 100.00% 100.00% Ukrpangroup Prisma Alfa Ukraine 4 4 100.00% 100.00% LLC Arricano Ukraine 9 9 100.00% 100.00% Development LLC Prisma Ukraine 4 4 100.00% 100.00% Development LLC Arricano Real Ukraine - - 100.00% 100.00% Estate LLC Twible Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Gelida Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holding Limited Sapete Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Holdings Limited Wayfield Cyprus - - 100.00% 100.00% Limited Comfort Ukraine 40,666 40,666 100.00% 100.00% Market Luks LLC Mezokred Ukraine 8,109 8,109 100.00% 100.00% Holding LLC Vektor Ukraine 11,441 11,441 100.00% 100.00% Capital LLC Budkhol LLC Ukraine 31,300 31,300 100.00% 100.00% Budkholinvest Ukraine - - 100.00% 100.00% LLC Green City Russian - - 100.00% 100.00% LLC Federat ion RRE Estonia - - 100.00% 100.00% Development Services OU Coppersnow British - - 100.00% 100.00% Limited Virgin Islands On 31 July 2017, the Parent Company established Coppersnow Limited, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands for the purpose of facilitating management activities. (iii) Interests in equity-accounted investees The Group's interests in equity-accounted investees comprise interests in associates. Associates are those entities in which the Group has significant influence, but not control or joint control, over the financial and operating policies. Significant influence is presumed to exist when the Group holds between 20% and 50% of the voting power of another entity. Interest in associates is accounted for using the equity method and is recognised initially at cost. The cost of the investment includes transaction costs. The consolidated financial statements include the Group's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of equity accounted investees from the date that significant influence commences until the date that significant influence ceases. When the Group's share of losses exceeds its interest in an equity-accounted investee, the carrying amount of that interest including any long-term investments, is reduced to zero, and the recognition of further losses is discontinued, except to the extent that the Group has an obligation or has made payments on behalf of the investee. The listing of associates as at 31 December is as follows: Name Country of % of ownership incorporation 2018 2017 Filgate Credit Cyprus 49.00% 49.00% Enterprises Limited On 14 December 2016, the Parent Company acquired a non-controlling interest (49% of corporate rights) of Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited from Weather Empire, the company under common control incorporated in Cyprus, in exchange for loan receivable from Weather Empire Limited as an additional instrument in legal proceedings regarding gaining control over the Sky Mall. As part of the above acquisition, the rights to receive certain loans payable by Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited to entities under common control in amount of USD 215,891 thousand were reassigned to the Group for a nominal amount of USD 1. The fair value of these loans receivable is considered to be nil at the date of reassignment. In addition, a call share option agreement was concluded granting an option to the Parent Company to purchase the remaining 51% of the corporate rights of Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited within 5 years from the effective date. Exercise of the call option depends on certain criteria and occurrence of certain condition, and, as at the date of these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issuance, the call option had not been exercised by the Group. Thus, the rights under the call option agreement were not taken into consideration upon recognition of investment in Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited and determination of the investment's classification. (iv) Transactions with entities under common control Acquisitions from entities under common control Business combinations arising from transfers of interests in entities that are under the control of the shareholder that controls the Group are accounted for using book value accounting. Any result from the acquisition is recognised directly in equity. Disposals to entities under common control Disposals of interests in subsidiaries to entities that are under the control of the shareholder that controls the Group are accounted for using book value accounting. Any result from the disposal is recognised directly in equity. (v) Loss of control Upon the loss of control, the Group derecognises the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary, any non-controlling interests and the other components of equity related to the subsidiary. Any surplus or deficit arising on the loss of control is recognised in profit or loss. If the Group retains any interest in the previous subsidiary, then such interest is measured at fair value at the date that control is lost. Subsequently it is accounted for as an equity-accounted investee or as measured at FVOCI (2017: an available-for-sale) financial asset depending on the level of influence retained. (vi) Transactions eliminated on consolidation Intra-group balances, and any unrealised income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing these consolidated financial statements. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment. (b) Foreign currency transactions and operations (i) Foreign currency transactions Transactions in foreign currencies are translated to the respective functional currencies of Group entities at exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the reporting date are retranslated to the functional currency at the exchange rates as at that date. The foreign currency gain or loss on monetary items is the difference between amortised cost in the functional currency at the beginning of the period, adjusted for effective interest and payments during the period, and the amortised cost in foreign currency translated at the exchange rate at the end of the reporting period. Non-monetary assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated to the functional currency at the exchange rate at the date that the fair value was determined. Non-monetary items in a foreign currency that are measured based on historical cost are translated using the exchange rate at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency transactions of Group entities located in Ukraine In preparation of these consolidated financial statements for the retranslation of the operations and balances of Group entities located in

Ukraine denominated in foreign currencies, management applied the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU) official rates. Management believes that application of these rates substantially serves comparability purposes. (ii) Foreign operations The assets and liabilities of foreign operations, including goodwill and fair value adjustments arising on acquisition, are translated to USD at exchange rates at the reporting date. The income and expenses of foreign operations are translated to USD at exchange rates at the dates of the transactions. Foreign currency differences are recognised in other comprehensive income, and presented in the foreign currency translation reserve in equity. However, if the operation is a non-wholly-owned subsidiary, then the relevant proportionate share of the translation difference is allocated to the non-controlling interests. When a foreign operation is disposed of, such that control, significant influence or joint control is lost, the cumulative amount in the translation reserve related to that foreign operation is reclassified to profit or loss as part of the gain or loss on disposal. When the Group disposes of only part of its interest in a subsidiary that includes a foreign operation while retaining control, the relevant proportion of the cumulative amount is reattributed to non-controlling interests. When the Group disposes of only part of its investment in an associate or joint venture that includes a foreign operation while retaining significant influence or joint control, the relevant proportion of the cumulative amount is reclassified to profit or loss. When the settlement of a monetary item receivable from or payable to a foreign operation is neither planned nor likely in the foreseeable future, foreign exchange gains and losses arising from such a monetary item are considered to form part of a net investment in a foreign operation and are recognised in other comprehensive income, and presented in the foreign currency translation difference reserve in equity. (c) Financial instruments The Group has initially applied IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018. IFRS 9 sets out requirements for recognising and measuring financial assets, financial liabilities and some contracts to buy or sell non-financial items. This standard replaces IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement. Additionally, the Group has adopted consequential amendments to IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures that are applied to disclosures about 2018 but have not been generally applied to comparative information. Adoption of this standard did not have significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements. The following table below explains the original measurement categories under IAS 39 and the new measurement categories under IFRS 9 for each class of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities as at 1 January 2018. (in Original New Original New thousands classifi classific carrying carrying of USD) cation ation amount under amount under IAS 39 under IAS 39 IFRS 9 under IFRS 9 Financial assets Trade and Loans Amortised 2,364 2,364 other and cost receivab les receivables Loans Loans Amortised 296 296 receivable and cost receivab les Cash and Loans Amortised 2,609 2,609 cash and cost equivalents receivab les Total 5,269 5,2 financial 69 assets (in Original New Original New thousands classifi classific carrying carrying of USD) cation ation amount under amount under IAS 39 under IAS 39 IFRS 9 under IFRS 9 Financial assets Loans and Other Other 98,656 98,656 borrowings financia financial l liabiliti liabilit es ies Finance Other Other 7,039 7,039 lease financia financial liability l liabiliti liabilit es ies Other Other Other 26,358 26,358 liabilities financia financial l liabiliti liabilit es ies Trade and Other Other 35,143 35,143 other financia financial payables l liabiliti liabilit es ies Total 167,196 167 financial ,19 liabilities 6 Adoption of IFRS 9 had no effect on the carrying amount of financial assets and financial liabilities. Transition The Group has used an exemption not to restate comparative information for prior periods with respect to classification and measurement (including impairment) requirements. Therefore, comparative periods have not been restated. No differences in the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities resulting from the adoption of IFRS 9 (including impairment) were recognised. Respectively, there is no impact on the Group's basic and diluted earnings per share for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017. Accordingly, the information presented for 2017 generally reflects the requirements of IFRS 9 and IAS 39. Additional information about how the Group measures the allowance for impairment is described in Note 3(j). The determination of the business model within which a financial asset is held has been made on the basis of the facts and circumstances that existed at the date of initial application. Policy applicable after 1 January 2018 (i) Recognition and initial measurement Trade receivables are initially recognised when they are originated. All other financial assets and financial liabilities are initially recognised when the Group becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. A financial asset (unless it is a trade receivable without a significant financing component) or financial liability is initially measured at fair value plus, for an item not at FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue. A trade receivable without a significant financing component is initially measured at the transaction price. (ii) Derecognition The Group derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire, or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the financial asset. The Group derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled, or expire. The Group also derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different, in which case a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value. On derecognition of a financial liability, the difference between the carrying amount extinguished and the consideration paid (including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed) is recognised in profit or loss. (iii) Classification and subsequent measurement of financial assets On initial recognition, a financial asset is classified as measured at: amortised cost; FVOCI - debt investment; FVOCI - equity investment; or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition unless the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets, in which case all affected financial assets are reclassified on the first day of the first reporting period following the change in the business model. A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: · it is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows; and · its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. A debt investment is measured at FVOCI if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL: · it is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and · its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading,

the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in the investment's fair value in OCI. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. The Group's financial assets comprise trade and other receivables, loans receivable and cash and cash equivalents and are classified into the financial assets at amortised cost category. These assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The amortised cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in profit or loss. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash balances on the current accounts and call deposits. (iv) Financial assets - Business model assessment The Group makes an assessment of the objective of the business model in which a financial asset is held at a portfolio level because this best reflects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management. The information considered includes: · the stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice. These include whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest income, maintaining a particular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of any related liabilities or expected cash outflows or realising cash flows through the sale of the assets; · how the performance of the portfolio is evaluated and reported to the Group's management; · the risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within that business model) and how those risks are managed; · how managers of the business are compensated - e.g. whether compensation is based on the fair value of the assets managed or the contractual cash flows collected; and · the frequency, volume and timing of sales of financial assets in prior periods, the reasons for such sales and expectations about future sales activity. Transfers of financial assets to third parties in transactions that do not qualify for derecognition are not considered sales for this purpose, consistent with the Group's continuing recognition of the assets. Financial assets that are held for trading or are managed and whose performance is evaluated on a fair value basis are measured at FVTPL. (v) Financial assets - Assessment whether contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest For the purposes of this assessment, 'principal' is defined as the fair value of the financial asset on initial recognition. 'Interest' is defined as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a profit margin. In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the financial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making this assessment, the Group considers: · contingent events that would change the amount or timing of cash flows; · terms that may adjust the contractual coupon rate, including variable-rate features; · prepayment and extension features; and · terms that limit the Group's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. non-recourse features). A prepayment feature is consistent with the solely payments of principal and interest criterion if the prepayment amount substantially represents unpaid amounts of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding, which may include reasonable additional compensation for early termination of the contract. Additionally, for a financial asset acquired at a discount or premium to its contractual par amount, a feature that permits or requires prepayment at an amount that substantially represents the contractual par amount plus accrued (but unpaid) contractual interest (which may also include reasonable additional compensation for early termination) is treated as consistent with this criterion if the fair value of the prepayment feature is insignificant at initial recognition. (vi) Classification and subsequent measurement of financial liabilities Financial liabilities are classified as measured at amortised cost or FVTPL. A financial liability is classified as at FVTPL if it meets the definition of held-for-trading or it is designated as such on initial recognition. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value and net gains and losses, including any interest expense, are recognised in profit or loss (except for the part of the fair value change that is due to changes in the Group's own credit risk, that is recognised in other comprehensive income). Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain or loss on derecognition is also recognised in profit or loss. The Group measures all of its financial liabilities at amortised cost. (vii) Offsetting Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the statements of financial position when, and only when, the Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. The Group currently has a legally enforceable right to set off if that right is not contingent on a future event and enforceable both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy of the Group and all counterparties. Policy applicable before 1 January 2018 The Group classified its non-derivative financial assets as loans and receivables and available-for-sale financial assets. The Group classified non-derivative financial liabilities into the other financial liabilities category. (i) Non-derivative financial assets and financial liabilities - recognition and derecognition The Group initially recognised loans and receivables on the date that they are originated. All other financial assets and financial liabilities were recognised initially on the trade date at which the Group became a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Group derecognised a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expired, or it transferred the rights to receive the contractual cash flows on the financial asset in a transaction in which substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset were transferred. Any interest in transferred financial assets that was created or retained by the Group was recognised as a separate asset or liability. (ii) Derecognition The Group derecognised a financial liability when its contractual obligations were discharged or cancelled or expired. Financial assets and liabilities were offset and the net amount was presented in the consolidated statement of financial position when, and only when, the Group had a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and intended either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. The Group had a legally enforceable right to set off if that right is not contingent on a future event and enforceable both in the normal course of business and in the event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy of the Group and all counterparties. (iii) Non-derivative financial assets - measurement Loans and receivables Loans and receivables were a category of financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that were not quoted in an active market. Such assets were recognised initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, loans and receivables were measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment losses. Loans and receivables comprised the following classes of financial assets: trade and other receivables, loans receivable and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents comprised cash balances, call deposits and highly liquid investments with maturities of three months or less from the acquisition date that were subject to insignificant risk of changes in their fair value. (iv) Non-derivative financial liabilities - measurement The Group classified non-derivative financial liabilities into the other financial liabilities category. Such financial liabilities were recognised initially at fair value less any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, these financial liabilities were measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Other financial liabilities comprised loans and borrowings, finance lease liability, trade and other payables and other liabilities. (d) Capital and reserves Share capital Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to issue of ordinary shares are recognised as a deduction from equity, net of any tax effects.

Share premium Share premium reserves include amounts that were created due to the issue of share capital at a value price greater than the nominal. Non-reciprocal shareholders contribution Non-reciprocal shareholders contribution reserve includes contributions made by the shareholders directly in the reserves. The shareholders do not have any rights to these contributions which are distributable at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to the shareholders' approval. Retained earnings Retained earnings include accumulated profits and losses incurred by the Group. Other reserves Other reserves comprise the effect of acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries under common control, change in non-controlling interest in these subsidiaries and the effect of forfeiture of shares. Foreign currency translation differences Foreign currency translation differences comprise foreign currency differences arising from the translation of the financial statements of foreign operations and foreign exchange gains and losses from monetary items that form part of the net investment in the foreign operation. (e) Investment properties Investment properties are those that are held either to earn rental income or for capital appreciation or for both, but not for sale in the ordinary course of business, use in production or supply of goods or services or for administrative purposes. Investment properties principally comprise freehold land, leasehold land and investment properties held for rental income earning or future redevelopment. Leasehold of land under operating lease is classified and accounted for as an investment property when the definition of investment property is met. Under investment property accounting, the right to use the land is measured at fair value and the obligation to pay rentals is accounted for as a finance lease. (i) Initial measurement and recognition Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including related acquisition costs. Cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the investment property. The cost of self-constructed investment property includes the cost of materials and direct labour, any other costs directly attributable to bringing the investment property to a working condition for their intended use and capitalised borrowing costs. If the Group uses part of the property for its own use, and part to earn rentals or for capital appreciation, and the portions can be sold or leased out separately, they are accounted for separately. Therefore the part that is rented out is investment property. If the portions cannot be sold or leased out separately, the property is investment property only if the company-occupied portion is insignificant. (ii) Subsequent measurement Subsequent to initial recognition investment properties are stated at fair value. Any gain or loss arising from a change in fair value is included in profit or loss in the period in which it arises. When the Group begins to redevelop an existing investment property for continued future use as investment property, the property remains an investment property, which is measured at fair value, and is not reclassified to property and equipment during the redevelopment. When the use of a property changes such that it is reclassified as property, plant and equipment, its fair value at the date of reclassification becomes its cost for subsequent accounting. Investment properties are derecognised on disposal or when they are permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefits are expected from their disposal. The gain or loss on disposal is calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised as gain or loss in profit or loss. It is the Group's policy that an external, independent valuation company, having an appropriate recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and category of property being appraised, values the portfolio as at each reporting date. The fair value is the amount for which a property could be exchanged on the date of valuation between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction. The valuation is prepared in accordance with International Valuation Standards published by the International Valuation Standards Council. (iii) Property under development (construction) Property that is being constructed or developed for future use as an investment property and for which it is not possible to reliably determine fair value is accounted for as an investment property that is stated at cost until construction or development is complete, or until it becomes possible to reliably determine its fair value. When construction is performed on land previously classified as an investment property and measured at fair value, such land continues to be accounted at fair value throughout the construction phase. (f) Property and equipment (i) Recognition and measurement Items of property and equipment are measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Cost includes expenditures that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the asset. The cost of self-constructed assets includes the cost of materials and direct labor, any other costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to a working condition for its intended use, and the costs of dismantling and removing the items and restoring the site on which they are located. Purchased software that is integral to the functionality of the related equipment is capitalised as part of that equipment. When parts of an item of property and equipment have different useful lives, they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property and equipment. The gain or loss on disposal of an item of property and equipment is determined by comparing the proceeds from disposal with the carrying amount of property and equipment, and is recognised net within other income/other operating expenses in profit or loss. (ii) Reclassification to investment property When the use of a property changes from owner-occupied to investment property, the property is re-measured to fair value and reclassified to investment property. Any gain arising on re-measurement is recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it reverses a previous impairment loss on the specific property, with any remaining gain recognised in other comprehensive income and presented in the revaluation reserve in equity. Any loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss. (iii) Subsequent costs The cost of replacing part of an item of property and equipment is recognised in the carrying amount of the item if it is probable that the future economic benefits embodied within the part will flow to the Group and its cost can be measured reliably. The costs of the day-to-day servicing of property and equipment are recognised in profit or loss as incurred. (iv) Depreciation Items of property and equipment are depreciated from the date that they are installed and are ready for use, or in respect of internally constructed assets, from the date that the asset is completed and ready for use. Depreciation is based on the cost of an asset less its residual value. Depreciation is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of each part of an item of property and equipment. Leased assets are depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and their useful lives unless it is reasonably certain that the Group will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term. Land is not depreciated. The estimated useful lives for the current and comparative periods are as follows: · vehicles and equipment 5 years · fixture and fittings 2.5 - 5 years Depreciation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted if appropriate. (g) Intangible assets (i) Recognition and measurement Intangible assets that are acquired by the Group, which have finite useful lives, are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. (ii) Subsequent expenditure Subsequent expenditure is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits embodied in the specific asset to which it relates. All other expenditure, including expenditure on internally generated goodwill and brands, is recognised in profit or loss as incurred. (iii) Amortisation Amortisation is calculated over the cost of the asset, or other amount substituted for cost, less its residual value. Amortisation is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives of intangible assets, other than goodwill, from the date that they are available for use since this most closely reflects the expected pattern of consumption of future economic benefits embodied in the asset. The estimated useful lives for the current and comparative periods are as follows: · software 3-5 years Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each financial year end and adjusted if appropriate. (h) Inventories Inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value. The cost of inventories is based on the first-in first-out principle, and

includes expenditure incurred in acquiring the inventories and bringing them to their existing location and condition. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less the estimated costs of completion and selling expenses. (i) Assets classified as held for sale Non-current assets, or disposal groups comprising assets and liabilities, that are expected to be recovered primarily through sale rather than through continuing use, are classified as held for sale. Such assets, or disposal group, are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less cost to sell. Any impairment loss on a disposal group is allocated first to goodwill, and then to the remaining assets and liabilities on pro rata basis, except that no loss is allocated to inventories, financial assets, deferred tax assets or investment property, which continue to be measured in accordance with the Group's other accounting policies. Impairment losses on initial classification as held for sale and subsequent gains or losses on remeasurement are recognised in profit or loss. Gains are not recognised in excess of any cumulative impairment loss. Intangible assets and property and equipment once classified as held for sale are not amortised or depreciated. (j) Impairment (i) Impairment - financial assets Policy applicable from 1 January 2018 The Group uses 'expected credit loss' (ECL) model. This impairment model applies to financial assets measured at amortised cost, contract assets, but not to investments in equity instruments. The financial assets at amortised cost consist of trade and other receivables, cash and cash equivalents and loans receivable. Loss allowances are measured on either of the following bases: · 12-month ECLs: these are ECLs that result from possible default events within the 12 months after the reporting date; and · lifetime ECLs: these are ECLs that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. The Group measures loss allowances at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs, except for bank balances for which credit risk (i.e. the risk of default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument) has not increased significantly since initial recognition, for which loss allowances are measured as 12-month ECLs. When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition and when estimating ECLs, the Group considers reasonable and supportable information that is relevant and available without undue cost or effort. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Group's historical experience and informed credit assessment. The Group assumes that the credit risk on a financial asset has increased significantly if it is more than 30 days past due. The Group considers a financial asset to be in default when: · the borrower is unlikely to pay its credit obligations to the Group in full, without recourse by the Group to actions such as realising security (if any is held); or · the financial asset is more than 90 days past due. The maximum period considered when estimating ECLs is the maximum contractual period over which the Group is exposed to credit risk. Measurement of ECLs ECLs are a probability-weighted estimate of credit losses. Credit losses are measured as the present value of all cash shortfalls (i.e. the difference between the cash flows due to the entity in accordance with the contract and the cash flows that the Group expects to receive). ECLs are discounted at the effective interest rate of the financial asset. Credit-impaired financial assets At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether financial assets carried at amortised cost are credit-impaired. A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred. Presentation of allowance for ECL Loss allowances for financial assets measured at amortised cost are deducted from the gross carrying amount of the assets. Impairment losses related to trade and other receivables are presented under 'operating expenses' and impairment losses on other financial assets are presented under 'finance costs', similar to the presentation under IAS 39, and not presented separately in the consolidated interim condensed statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income due to materiality considerations. As at 1 January 2018, there was no change in the allowance for impairment for the Group's financial assets due to implementation of IFRS 9. (ii) Non-financial assets The carrying amounts of non-financial assets, other than investment property, deferred tax assets and inventory are reviewed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists then the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. For goodwill and intangible assets that have indefinite lives or that are not yet available for use, the recoverable amount is estimated each year at the same time. For the purpose of impairment testing, assets that cannot be tested individually are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generates cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or cash-generating unit (CGU). Subject to an operating segment ceiling test, for the purposes of goodwill impairment testing, CGUs to which goodwill has been allocated are aggregated so that the level at which impairment testing is performed reflects the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal reporting purposes. Goodwill acquired in a business combination is allocated to groups of CGUs that are expected to benefit from the synergies of the combination. The Group's corporate assets do not generate separate cash inflows and are utilised by more than one CGU. Corporate assets are allocated to CGUs on a reasonable and consistent basis and tested for impairment as part of the testing of the CGU to which the corporate asset is allocated. The recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is the greater of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or CGU. An impairment loss is recognised if the carrying amount of an asset or its CGU exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. Impairment losses recognised in respect of CGUs are allocated first to reduce the carrying amount of any goodwill allocated to the CGU (group of CGUs) and then to reduce the carrying amount of the other assets in the CGU (group of CGUs) on a pro rata basis. An impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not reversed. In respect of other assets, impairment losses recognised in prior periods are assessed at each reporting date for any indications that the loss has decreased or no longer exists. An impairment loss is reversed if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. Policy applicable before 1 January 2018 Non-derivative financial assets A financial asset not carried at fair value through profit or loss was assessed at each reporting date to determine whether there is any objective evidence that it is impaired. A financial asset was impaired if objective evidence indicates that a loss event has occurred after the initial recognition of the asset, and that the loss event had a negative effect on the estimated future cash flows of that asset that can be estimated reliably. Objective evidence that financial assets were impaired included default or delinquency by a debtor, restructuring of an amount due to the Group on terms that the Group would not consider otherwise, indications that a debtor or issuer will enter bankruptcy, adverse changes in the payment status of borrowers or issuers in the Group, economic conditions that correlate with defaults, the disappearance of an active market for a security or observable data indicating that there is measurable decrease in expected cash flows from a group of financial assets. In addition, for an investment in an equity security, a significant or prolonged decline in its fair value below its cost was objective evidence of impairment. Financial assets measured at amortised cost The Group considered evidence of impairment for financial assets measured at amortised cost at both a specific asset and collective level. All individually significant assets were individually assessed for impairment. Those found not to be impaired were then collectively assessed for any impairment that had been incurred but not yet identified. Assets that were not individually significant were collectively assessed for impairment by grouping together assets with similar risk characteristics.

In assessing collective impairment the Group used historical trends of the probability of default, timing of recoveries and the amount of loss incurred, adjusted for management's judgement as to whether current economic and credit conditions were such that the actual losses were likely to be greater or less than suggested by historical trends. An impairment loss was calculated as the difference between an asset's carrying amount, and the present value of the estimated future cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. Losses were recognised in profit or loss and reflected in an allowance account. When the Group considered that there were no realistic prospects of recovery of the asset, the relevant amounts were written off. Interest on the impaired asset continued to be recognised through the unwinding of the discount. When a subsequent event caused the amount of impairment loss to decrease and the decrease could be related objectively to an event occurring after the impairment was recognised, the decrease in impairment loss was reversed through profit or loss. Available-for-sale financial assets Impairment losses on available-for-sale financial assets were recognised by reclassifying the losses accumulated in the fair value reserve in equity, to profit or loss. The cumulative loss that was reclassified from equity to profit or loss was the difference between the acquisition cost, net of any principal repayment and amortisation, and the current fair value, less any impairment loss previously recognised in profit or loss. Changes in impairment provisions attributable to application of the effective interest method were reflected as a component of interest income. If, in a subsequent period, the fair value of an impaired available-for-sale debt security increased and the increase could be related objectively to an event occurring after the impairment loss was recognised in profit or loss, then the impairment loss was reversed, with the amount of the reversal recognised in profit or loss. However, any subsequent recovery in the fair value of an impaired available-for-sale equity security was recognised in other comprehensive income. (k) Provisions A provision is recognised if, as a result of a past event, the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation that can be estimated reliably, and it is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the liability. The unwinding of the discount is recognised as finance cost. (l) Revenue The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 from 1 January 2018. Due to the transition method chosen by the Group in applying this standard, comparative information throughout these consolidated financial statements has not been restated to reflect the requirements of the new standard. IFRS 15 establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognised. It replaced IAS 18 Revenue, IAS 11 Construction Contracts and related interpretations. Revenue of the Group is mainly represented by rental income recognised in accordance with IAS 17 Leases. For revenue from services in respect of exploitation of common parts and other services the Group has adopted IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers using the cumulative effect method (without practical expedients). As there were no differences in the amounts of revenue resulting from the adoption of IFRS 15 as at 1 January 2018, the information presented for 2017 generally reflects the requirements of IFRS 15. The details of the new significant accounting policies and the nature of the changes to previous accounting policies in relation to the Group's services are set out below. Under IFRS 15, revenue is recognised when a customer obtains control of the goods or services. Determining the timing of the transfer of control - at a point in time or over time - requires judgement. Type of service Nature, timing of Policy applicable satisfaction of from and before performance 1 January 2018 obligations, significant payment terms Common parts Common parts Revenue is exploitation services exploitation recognised in profit services represent or loss over time in reimbursement by the period when the tenants of expenses services are on maintenance of provided, recovery common parts in of consideration is shopping centres probable and when (e.g. utilities, the amount of cleaning, insurance, revenue can be repairs, parking). measured reliably. Revenue is recognised over time as those services are provided. As the Group has a right to consideration from a customer in an amount that corresponds directly with the value to the customer of the Group's services provided to date, the Group uses practical expedient available in IFRS 15 and recognises revenue in the amount to which the Group has a right to invoice. Invoices for revenue from common parts exploitation services are issued on a monthly basis and are usually payable within 5-15 days. Under IFRS 15, the total consideration in the service contracts that are partially within the scope of this Standard and partially within the scope of IAS 17 Leases is allocated to all services based on their stand-alone selling prices. The stand-alone selling price is determined based on contractually stated price that is defined separately for each obligation and reflects market prices for the similar services. Marketing services Revenue is Revenue is recognised over time recognised in profit as those services or loss over time in are provided.As the the period when the Group has a right to services are consideration from a provided, recovery customer in an of consideration is amount that probable and when corresponds directly the amount of with the value to revenue can be the customer of the measured reliably. Group's services provided to date, the Group uses practical expedient available in IFRS 15 and recognises revenue in the amount to which the Group has a right to invoice. Invoices for marketing services are issued on a monthly basis and are usually payable within 5-15 days. Under IFRS 15, the total consideration in the service contracts is allocated to all services based on their stand-alone selling prices. The stand-alone selling price is determined based on the list prices at which the Group sells the services in separate transactions. (i) Rental income from investment property Rental income from investment property is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. (m) Leases

(i) Determining whether an arrangement contains a lease At inception of an arrangement, the Group determines whether such an arrangement is or contains a lease. This will be the case if the fulfilment of the arrangement is dependent on the use of a specific asset and the arrangement conveys a right to use the asset. At inception or upon reassessment of the arrangement, the Group separates payments and other consideration required by such an arrangement into those for the lease and those for other elements on the basis of their relative fair values. If the Group concludes for a finance lease that it is impracticable to separate the payments reliably, then an asset and a liability are recognised at an amount equal to the fair value of the underlying asset. Subsequently the liability is reduced as payments are made and an imputed finance charge on the liability is recognised using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. (ii) Leased assets Assets held by the Group under leases that transfer to the Group substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as finance leases. Upon initial recognition the leased asset is measured at an amount equal to the lower of its fair value and the present value of the minimum lease payments. Subsequent to initial recognition, the asset is accounted for in accordance with the accounting policy applicable to that asset. Other leases are operating leases and the leased assets are not recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position. (iii) Lease payments Payments made under operating leases are recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. Lease incentives received are recognised as an integral part of the total lease expense, over the term of the lease. Minimum lease payments made under finance leases are apportioned between the finance cost and the reduction of the outstanding liability. The finance cost is allocated to each period during the lease term so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability. Contingent lease payments are accounted for by revising the minimum lease payments over the remaining term of the lease when the contingency no longer exists and the lease adjustment is known. (n) Finance income and costs Finance income comprises interest income on funds invested, foreign currency gains, income from derecognition of finance lease liabilities and gains on initial recognition of financial liabilities at fair value. Finance costs comprise interest expense on borrowings and on deferred consideration, foreign exchange losses, costs from recognition of finance lease liabilities. Interest income or expense is recognised using the effective interest method. Borrowing costs that are not directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a qualifying asset are recognised in profit or loss using the effective interest method. The 'effective interest rate' is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments or receipts through the expected life of the financial instrument to: · the gross carrying amount of the financial asset; or · the amortised cost of the financial liability. In calculating interest income and expense, the effective interest rate is applied to the gross carrying amount of the asset (when the asset is not credit-impaired) or to the amortised cost of the liability. However, for financial assets that have become credit-impaired subsequent to initial recognition, interest income is calculated by applying the effective interest rate to the amortised cost of the financial asset. If the asset is no longer credit-impaired, then the calculation of interest income reverts to the gross basis. Foreign currency gains and losses arising on loans receivable and borrowings are reported on a net basis as either finance income or finance cost. (o) Income tax expense Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Current tax and deferred tax are recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to a business combination, or items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income. Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Deferred tax is not recognised for: · temporary differences on the initial recognition of assets or liabilities in a transaction that is not a business combination and that affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss; · temporary differences related to investments in subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities to the extent that it is probable that they will not reverse in the foreseeable future; and · taxable temporary differences arising on the initial recognition of goodwill. The measurement of deferred tax reflects the tax consequences that would follow the manner in which the Group expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities. For this purpose, the carrying amount of investment property measured at fair value is presumed to be recovered through sale, and the Group has not rebutted this presumption. Deferred tax is measured at the tax rates that are expected to be applied to the temporary differences when they reverse, based on the laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date. In determining the amount of current and deferred tax the Group takes into account the impact of uncertain tax positions and whether additional taxes, penalties and late-payment interest may be due. The Group believes that its accruals for tax liabilities are adequate for all open tax years based on its assessment of many factors, including interpretations of tax law and prior experience. This assessment relies on estimates and assumptions and may involve a series of judgments about future events. New information may become available that causes the Group to change its judgment regarding the adequacy of existing tax liabilities; such changes to tax liabilities will impact the tax expense in the period that such a determination is made. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets and liabilities, and they relate to income taxes levied by the same tax authority on the same taxable entity, or on different tax entities, but they intend to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis or their tax assets and liabilities will be realised simultaneously. A deferred tax asset is recognised for unused tax losses, tax credits and deductible temporary differences, to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which they can be utilised. Future taxable profits are determined based on the reversal of relevant taxable temporary differences. If the amount of taxable temporary differences is insufficient to recognise a deferred tax asset in full, then future taxable profits, adjusted for reversals of existing temporary differences, are considered, based on the business plans for individual subsidiaries in the Group. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realised; such reductions are reversed when the probability of future taxable profits improves. (p) Earnings per share The Group presents basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") data for its ordinary shares. Basic EPS is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, adjusted for own shares held. As at 31 December 2018 and 2017, there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares. (q) Segment reporting An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, including revenues and expenses that relate to transactions with any of the Group's other components. Management believes that during the current year and prior year, the Group operated in and was managed as one operating segment, being property investment, with investment properties located in Ukraine and the Republic of Crimea. The Board of Directors, which is considered to be the chief operating decision maker of the Group for IFRS 8 Operating Segments purposes, receives semi-annually management accounts that are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU and which present aggregated performance of all the Group's investment properties. (r) New standards and interpretations not yet adopted A number of new Standards, amendments to Standards and Interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2019 and have not been applied in preparing these consolidated financial statements. Of these pronouncements, potentially the following will have an impact on the Group's operations. The Group does not plan to adopt this standard early. (i) IFRS 16

IFRS 16 introduces a single, on-balance sheet lease accounting model for lessees. A lessee recognises a right-of-use asset representing its right to use the underlying asset and a lease liability representing its obligation to make lease payments. There are optional exemptions for short-term leases and leases of low value items. Lessor accounting remains similar to the current standard - i.e. lessors continue to classify leases as finance or operating leases. IFRS 16 replaces existing leases guidance including IAS 17 Leases, IFRIC 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, SIC-15 Operating Leases-Incentives and SIC-27 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. Early adoption is permitted for entities that apply IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers at or before the date of initial application of IFRS 16. Transition The Group plans to apply IFRS 16 initially on 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Therefore, the cumulative effect of adopting IFRS 16 will be recognised as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings at 1 January 2019, with no restatement of comparative information. The Group plans to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the definition of a lease on transition. This means that it will apply IFRS 16 to all contracts entered into before 1 January 2019 and identified as leases in accordance with IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. The expected impact of implementation of IFRS 16 is considered to be not significant. (ii) Other standards and interpretations The following amended standards and interpretations are not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements. · IFRIC 23 Uncertainty over Tax Treatments. · Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation (Amendments to IFRS 9). 4 Investment property ********************* (a) Movements in investment property Movements in investment property for the years ended 31 December are as follows: Land Land Buildings Prepayment Property held held for under on on investment construc freeho leaseh property tion ld old Total (in thousands of USD) At 1 5,800 43,054 116,700 20 10,089 175,663 January 2017 Additions - 396 - - 978 1,374 Disposals - - - (3) (634) (637) Fair value 276 4,348 43,249 - - 47,873 gains on revaluation Currency 224 (1,251 (1,659) (1) (321) (3,008) translation ) adjustment At 31 6,300 46,547 158,290 16 10,112 221,265 December 2017/ 1 January 2018 Additions - 142 - - 1,236 1,378 Fair value 911 (482) 41,820 - - 42,249 gains/(loss es) on revaluation Currency (911) 778 (6,320) 8 90 (6,355) translation adjustment At 31 6,300 46,985 193,790 24 11,438 258,537 December 2018 During the year ended 31 December 2018, the acquisition of a land plot held on leasehold of USD 142 thousand occurred through a finance lease (2017: USD 396 thousand) (refer to Note 12). As at 31 December 2018, in connection with loans and borrowings, the Group pledged as security investment property with a carrying value of USD 150,490 thousand (2017: USD 117,790 thousand) (refer to Note 22 (a)). During the year ended 31 December 2017, disposal of property under construction is represented by reversal of capitalised charges in respect of an agreement on customer share participation in the creation and development of engineering, transport and social infrastructure of Odesa due to win of the related court case. During the year ended 31 December 2018, 75% of total construction services were purchased from one counterparty (2017: 79%). (b) Determination of fair value The fair value measurement, developed for determination of fair value of the Group's investment property, is categorised within Level 3 category due to significance of unobservable inputs to the entire measurement, except for certain land held on the leasehold which is not associated with completed property and is therefore categorised within Level 2 category. As at 31 December 2018, the fair value of investment property categorised within the Level 2 category is USD 29,300 thousand (2017: USD 29,100 thousand). To assist with the estimation of the fair value of the Group's investment property as at 31 December 2018, which is represented by the shopping centres, management engaged registered independent appraiser Expandia LLC, part of the CBRE Affiliate network, having a recognised professional qualification and recent experience in the location and categories of the projects being valued. The fair values are based on the estimated rental value of property. A market yield is applied to the estimated rental value to arrive at the gross property valuation. When actual rents differ materially from the estimated rental value, adjustments are made to reflect actual rents. The valuation is prepared in accordance with the practice standards contained in the Appraisal and Valuation Standards published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") or in accordance with International Valuation Standards published by the International Valuation Standards Council. Valuations reflect, when appropriate, the type of tenants actually in occupation or responsible for meeting lease commitments or likely to be in occupation after letting vacant accommodation, the allocation of maintenance and insurance responsibilities between the Group and the lessee, and the remaining economic life of the property. When rent reviews or lease renewals are pending with anticipated reversionary increases, it is assumed that all notices and, when appropriate, counter-notices, have been served validly and within the appropriate time. Land parcels are valued based on market prices for similar properties. As at 31 December 2018, the estimation of fair value was made using a net present value calculation based on certain assumptions, the most important of which were as follows: · monthly rental rates, ranging from USD 3 to USD 189 per sq.m., which were based on contractual and market rental rates, adjusted for discounts or fixation of rental rates in Ukrainian hryvnia at a pre-agreed exchange rate, occupancy rates ranging from 99.3% to 100.0%, capitalisation rates ranging from 12.3% to 16.0% p.a., and discount rate of 22% which represented key unobservable inputs for determination of fair value; · all relevant licenses and permits, to the extent not yet received, will be obtained, in accordance with the timetables as set out in the investment project plans. As at 31 December 2017, the estimation of fair value is made using a net present value calculation based on certain assumptions, the most important of which are as follows: · monthly rental rates, ranging from USD 2.00 to USD 150.00 per sq.m., which are based on contractual and market rental rates, adjusted for discounts or fixation of rental rates in Ukrainian hryvnia at a pre-agreed exchange rate, occupancy rates ranging from 95.4% to 100.0%, capitalisation rates ranging from 12.5% to 16.0% p.a., and discount rate of 22% which represent key unobservable inputs for determination of fair value. · all relevant licenses and permits, to the extent not yet received, will be obtained, in accordance with the timetables as set out in the investment project plans. The reconciliation from the opening balances to the closing balances for Level 3 fair value measurements is presented in Note 4(a). As at 31 December 2018, the fair value of investment property denominated in functional currency amounted to UAH 5,266,308 thousand and RUB 3,445,742 thousand (2017: UAH 4,414,974 thousand and RUB 2,695,689 thousand). The increase in fair value of investment property results from increased rental payments invoiced in Ukrainian hryvnia and Russian Rouble due to the increase in the exchange rates applied to the USD equivalent of rental rates fixed in the rental contracts. Sensitivity at the date of valuation The valuation model used to assess the fair value of investment property as at 31 December 2018 is particularly sensitive to unobservable inputs in the following areas: · If rental rates are 1% less than those used in valuation models, the fair value of investment properties would be USD 2,104 thousand (2017: USD 1,738 thousand) lower. If rental rates are 1% higher, then the fair value of investment properties would be USD 2,104 thousand (2017: USD 1,738 thousand) higher. · If the discount rate applied is 1% higher than that used in the valuation models, the fair value of investment properties would be USD 14,810 thousand (2017: USD 11,973 thousand) lower. If the discount rate is 1% less, then the fair value of investment properties would be USD 17,266 thousand (2017: USD 13,907 thousand) higher. · If the occupancy rate is 1% higher than that used in the valuation model, the fair value of investment properties would be USD 1,922 thousand higher (2017: if the occupancy rate is 1% higher than that used in the

valuation model for shopping center "Prospect" and is assumed to be 100% for other shopping centers, the fair value of investment properties would be USD 668 thousand higher). If the occupancy rates are 1% less, then the fair value of investment properties would be USD 1,922 thousand (2017: USD 1,539 thousand) lower. 5 Loans receivable ****************** Loans receivable as at 31 December are as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Short-term loans receivable due from related 8,491 8,491 parties Accrued interest receivable due from related 2,450 2,178 parties Short-term loans receivable due from third 300 296 parties Impairment of loans receivable due from (10,941) (10,669) related parties 300 296 Included in loans receivable as at 31 December 2018 is a loan due from Filgate Credit Enterprises Limited amounting to USD 10,840 thousand (2017: USD 10,568 thousand), out of which the amount of USD 8,390 thousand is overdue. This loan receivable was impaired as at 31 December 2018 and 2017. 6 Trade and other receivables ***************************** Trade and other receivables as at 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Trade receivables from related parties 14 13 Other receivables from related parties 8,160 8,160 Allowance for impairment (8,158) (8,158) 16 15 Trade receivables from third parties 1,332 1,238 Other receivables from third parties 362 1,182 Allowance for impairment (70) (71) 1,624 2,349 1,640 2,364 As at 31 December 2018, included in other receivables from related parties are receivables from Dniprovska Prystan PrJSC amounting to USD 7,796 thousand (2017: USD 7,796 thousand), which are overdue. In 2012, the court ruled to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the mentioned related party and, as at 31 December 2018, the decision which would declare Dniprovska Prystan PrJSC insolvent has not yet been made. Full amount of receivable was impaired as at 31 December 2018 and 2017. 7 Assets classified as held for sale ************************************ (a) Movements in assets classified as held for sale Movements in assets classified as held for sale for the years ended 31 December are as follows: Land Buildings Prepayment Property Other held for under assets on investment constructi leaseh property on old Total (in thousands of USD) At 1 - - - - 1,590 1,590 January 2017 Currency - - - - (49) (49) translatio n adjustment At 31 - - - - 1,541 1,541 December 2017/ 1 January 2018 Currency - - - - 21 21 translatio n adjustment At 31 - - - - 1,562 1,562 December 2018 Included in other assets classified as held for sale as at 31 December 2018, is a land plot with a carrying amount of USD 1,562 thousand (2017: USD 1,541 thousand), land lease rights for which were intended to be amended by one of the Group's subsidiaries, Comfort Market Luks LLC, in respect of allocation of part of such land plot to a third party in accordance with an investment agreement concluded between the parties. Based on this investment agreement, Comfort Market Luks LLC acted as an intermediary in construction of a hypermarket with the total estimated area of 11,769 square meters and a parking lot with a total estimated area of 20,650 square meters. As at 31 December 2018, the construction of the hypermarket and a parking lot is finalised and, except for the lease rights for the abovementioned land plot to be allocated to a third party, the owner of the hypermarket, the investment agreement is considered to be fulfilled. Management expects that the lease rights for the land plot under the hypermarket will be transferred to the third party in 2019 subject to completion of formal legal procedures. As at 31 December 2018, advance payment received under this agreement (Note 14) amounts to USD 1,661 thousand (2017: USD 1,639 thousand) and will be settled upon transfer of the lease rights for the land plot. 8 Cash and cash equivalents *************************** Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Bank balances 1,842 374 Call deposits 2,382 2,235 4,224 2,609 As at 31 December 2018, in connection with loans and borrowings, the Group pledged as security bank balances and call deposits with a carrying value of USD 41 thousand and USD 2,410 thousand, respectively (2017: USD 29 thousand and USD 1,153 thousand, respectively) (Note 22(a)). As at 31 December 2018, cash and cash equivalents placed with two bank institutions amounted to USD 3,335 thousand, or 79 % of the total balance of cash and cash equivalents (2017: USD 2,482 thousand, or 95%). In accordance with Moody's rating, one of these banks is rated Caa1 and another is non - rated (AS SEB Pank) as at 31 December 2018, respectively (2017: Caa3 and non-rated (AS SEB Pank), respectively). 9 Share capital *************** Share capital as at 31 December is as follows: 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Number of US EUR Number of US EUR shares dollars shares dollars Issued and fully paid At 1 January 103,270,63 66,750 51,635 103,270,6 66,750 51,635 and 31 7 37 December Authorised At 1 January 106,000,00 68,564 53,000 106,000,0 68,564 53,000 and 31 0 00 December Par value, - - 0.0005 - - 0.0005 EUR All shares rank equally with regard to the Parent Company's residual assets. The holders of ordinary shares are entitled to receive dividends as declared from time to time, and are entitled to one vote per share at meetings of the Parent Company. During the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017, the Parent Company did not declare any dividends. 10 Earnings per share ********************* The calculation of basic earnings per share for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 was based on the profit for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 2017 attributable to ordinary shareholders of USD 38,103 thousand and USD 25,807 thousand, respectively, and weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding as at 31 December 2018 and 2017 of 103,270,637. The Group has no potential dilutive ordinary shares. 11 Loans and borrowings *********************** This Note provides information about the contractual terms of loans. For more information about the Group's exposure to interest rate and foreign currency risk, refer to Note 21. 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Non-current Secured bank loans 28,171 33,502 Unsecured loans from related parties 16,143 25,263 Unsecured loans from third parties 187 - 44,501 58,765 Current Secured bank loans (current portion of 8,089 9,616 long-term bank loans) Unsecured loans from related parties (including 21,913 9,855 current portion of long-term loans from related parties) Unsecured loans from third parties 22,004 20,420 52,006 39,891 96,507 98,656 Terms and debt repayment schedule As at 31 December 2018, the terms and debt repayment schedule of loans and borrowings are as follows: (in Currency Nominal Contractual Carrying value thousands interest rate year of of USD) maturity Secured bank loans Tascombank USD 11.25-13.00% 2019-2023 15,578 , VS Bank and Universal Bank EBRD USD 7.50%+ 1m 2019-2020 8,913 LIBOR EBRD USD 8.00%+ 3m 2019-2020 5,462 LIBOR Raiffeisen UAH 18.00% 2019-2020 6,307 Bank Aval 36,260 Unsecured loans from related parties Retail USD 10.50% 2019 12,539 Real Estate OU Retail USD 12.00% 2019-2020 25,225 Real Estate OU Retail USD 10.00% 2019 215 Real Estate OU Loans from UAH/USD 0.00%-3.20% 2019 77 other related parties 38,056 Unsecured loans from third parties Barleypark USD 10.55% 2019 22,004 Loans from USD 3.20% 2022 187 other third parties 22,191 96,507 As at 31 December 2017, the terms and debt repayment schedule of loans and

borrowings are as follows: (in Currency Nominal Contractual year Carrying value thousands interest of maturity of USD) rate Secured bank loans PJSC "Bank USD 10.50% 2018-2020 16,062 "St.Peters burg" EBRD USD 1M LIBOR 2018-2020 12,679 + 7.50% Raiffeisen UAH 18.00% 2018-2020 7,358 Bank Aval EBRD USD 3M LIBOR 2018-2020 7,019 + 8.00% 43,118 Unsecured loans from related parties Retail USD 12.00% 2018-2020 23,288 Real Estate OU Retail USD 10.50% 2018-2019 11,382 Real Estate OU Retail USD 10.00% 2018-2019 200 Real Estate OU Loans from UAH/USD 0%-3.20% 2018 248 other related parties 35,118 Unsecured loans from third parties Barleypark USD 10.55% 2018 20,420 Limited 20,420 98,656 As at 31 December LIBOR for USD is as follows: 2018 2017 LIBOR USD 3M 2.75% 1.50% LIBOR USD 1M 2.38% 1.38% For a description of assets pledged by the Group in connection with loans and borrowings refer to Note 22(a). PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" During the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group signed amendments to the loan agreements with PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" stipulating a decrease in the amount of loan principal payable for the period from March 2018 till June 2018 by USD 730 thousand. During the year ended 31 December 2017, the Group signed amendments to the loan agreements with PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" stipulating a decrease in the amount of loan principal payable for the period from June 2017 till February 2018 by USD 1,818 thousand. During the year ended 31 December 2018 and as at 31 December 2017, the Group has not fulfilled an obligation to replace the existing pledge of investment property by other investment properties acceptable to PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg", which was considered as the event of default under the loan agreements concluded with the bank. In addition, the Group has not replenished the deposit pledged as a collateral for the amount of USD 1,200 thousand within the time period required by the loan agreement. In June 2018 management obtained the letter from PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" waving the above breaches of loan covenants. In August 2018, the loans payable due to PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" were fully settled and pledge of investment property of PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest in the amount of USD 43,190 thousand as at 31 December 2018, pledge of investment in PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest and pledge in respect of property rights under the Investment Agreement between PrJSC Grandinvest, PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest and Voyazh-Krym LLC under pledge agreements with PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" were terminated. Syndicated loan from JSC "Tascombank", PJSC "VS Bank" and PJSC "Universal Bank" On 30 July 2018, the Group entered into the syndicated loan agreement with JSC "Tascombank", PJSC "VS Bank" and PJSC "Universal Bank" to refinance loan from PJSC "Bank "St.Petersburg" initially amounting to USD 15,187 thousand as at 30 June 2018. The new loan obtained initially amounted to USD 15,200 thousand, bears an interest rate of 11.25% during the period from July 2018 until December 2019 and of 13.00% during the period from January 2020 until July 2023. On 14 August 2018, the credit facility under the new loan agreement was increased by USD 800 thousand to USD 16,000 thousand. Along with the loan agreement, the Group signed pledge agreements in respect of investment property of PrJSC "Livoberezhzhiainvest" in the amount of USD 43,190 thousand as at 31 December 2018 and investment in "PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest". EBRD On 28 March 2017, the Group signed an agreement with the EBRD pledging rights on future income under the agreement with the anchor tenant (refer to Note 22(a)). On 31 March 2017, the Group terminated agreements with the EBRD on pledge of investment property of PrJSC "Grandinvest" and LLC "Voyazh-Krym" and pledge of investment in PrJSC "Grandinvest" (refer to Note 22(a)). Barleypark Limited Based on the terms of the loan agreement the loan is repayable on demand but not later than the final repayment date. On 30 June 2017, the Group signed an amendment to the loan agreement with Barleypark stipulating prolongation of the maturity date till 31 July 2020. Subsequent to the reporting period end, the Group obtained a letter from the lender waiving the right to demand repayment of the loan during twelve months ending 31 December 2019. During the year ended 31 December 2017, following the changes in shareholding of Barleypark Limited, the counterparty ceased to be a related party of the Group and the loan was re-classified to unsecured loans from third parties. Retail Real Estate OU On 30 June 2017, the Group signed amendment to the loan agreement with Retail Real Estate OU stipulating prolongation of the maturity date until 30 June 2020. On 16 February 2017, the loan payable to Gingerfin Holdings was assigned to Retail Real Estate OU and prolonged until 1 January 2019. Reconciliation of movements of liabilities to cash flows arising from financing activities Movements of liabilities for the year ended 31 December 2018 are as follows: Loans and Finance lease Total borrowings liabilities (in thousands of USD) Balance at 1 98,656 7,039 105,695 January 2018 Proceeds from 16,200 - 16,200 borrowings Repayment of (22,396) - (22,396) borrowings The effect of 41 96 137 changes in foreign exchange rates Other finance (736) - (736) income (Note 19) Additions to - 142 142 finance leases Interest expense 9,258 - 9,258 Other finance costs 45 895 940 Interest paid (4,561) (895) (5,456) Balance at 31 96,507 7,277 103,784 December 2018 Movements of liabilities for the year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows: Loans and Finance lease Total borrowings liabilities (in thousands of USD) Balance at 1 101,084 6,857 107,941 January 2017 Repayment of (6,777) - (6,777) borrowings The effect of (272) (214) (486) changes in foreign exchange rates Additions to - 396 396 finance leases Interest expense 9,801 - 9,801 (Note 19) Other finance costs 46 659 705 Interest paid (5,226) (659) (5,885) Balance at 31 98,656 7,039 105,695 December 2017 12 Finance lease liability ************************** Finance lease liabilities as at 31 December are payable as follows: Future Interest Present Future Interest Present minimum value of minimum value of lease minimum lease minimum payments lease payments lease payments payments 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 (in thousands of USD) Less than 445 441 4 405 404 1 six months Between 443 441 2 405 404 1 six and twelve months Between 885 881 4 811 807 4 one and two years Between 2,656 2,638 18 2,837 2,820 17 two and five years More than 40,853 33,604 7,249 38,823 31,807 7,016 five years 45,282 38,005 7,277 43,281 36,242 7,039 The imputed finance costs on the liability are based on the Group's incremental borrowing rate ranging from 13.0% to 17.2% as at 31 December 2018 and 2017. During the year ended 31 December 2018, as a result of a change in land lease rate indices and land lease payments calculation methodology imposed by the state authorities, the Group recognised a finance lease liability amounting to USD 142 thousand with no impact on profit or loss and recognised a finance lease asset for the amount of USD 142 thousand (refer to Note 4(a)) (2017 USD 396 thousand and USD 396 thousand, respectively). Future minimum lease payments as at 31 December 2018 and 2017, are based on management's assessment that is based on actual lease payments effective as at 31 December 2018 and 2017, respectively, and expected contractual changes in the lease payments. The future lease payments are subject to review and approval by the municipal authorities and may differ from management's assessment. The contractual maturity of land lease agreements ranges from 2019 to 2039. The Group intends to prolong these lease agreements for the period of usage

of the investment property being constructed on the leased land. Consequently, the minimum lease payments are calculated for a period of 50 years. 13 Trade and other payables *************************** Trade and other payables as at 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Non-current liabilities Payables for construction works 17,564 9,877 Trade and other payables to third parties 8 8 17,572 9,885 Current liabilities Payables for construction works 6,961 21,124 Trade and other payables to related parties 1,049 1,137 Trade and other payables to third parties 2,578 2,997 10,588 25,258 28,160 35,143 As at 31 December 2018 and 2017, included in payables for construction works are USD denominated payables with the nominal value of USD 4,349 thousand with maturity on 30 June 2021 and bearing an interest rate of 10.00% per annum. Also, included in payables for construction works as at 31 December 2018 are EUR denominated payables under a commission agreement concluded with a third party with the nominal value of USD 1,268 thousand (2017: USD 2,039 thousand) with maturity on 15 September 2019. As at 31 December 2018 and 2017, these payables relate to construction works performed at shopping centre "Prospect", are presented in accordance with their contractual maturity and measured at amortised cost under the effective interest rate of 6.01% (2017: 6.54%) per annum. Further, included in payables for construction works as at 31 December 2018 are accrued financial charges under construction agreements with third parties amounting to USD 12,998 thousand (31 December 2017: USD 16,838 thousand). During the year ended 31 December 2017, the constructors claimed the Group to reimburse finance and foreign currency losses incurred by constructors due to untimely fulfillment of obligations by the Group companies under construction agreements. The Group agreed to reimburse the charges claimed. On 12 July 2018 constructors further claimed the Group to settle the fee for restructuring of accounts payable of 10.00% in the amount of USD 1,128 thousand for untimely fulfillment of obligations in respect of charges payable in the amount of USD 11,282 thousand as at the date. The Group agreed to settle the fee and constructors agreed to renegotiate the terms of charges payable. As a result of renegotiation, interest rate of 10.00% per annum was imposed on charges payable, they were converted to USD and maturity was postponed to 31 December 2025. As at 31 December 2017 part of charges payable in the amount of USD 12,153 thousand had maturity on 31 December 2018, part of USD 1,893 thousand - on 30 June 2021 and bore an interest rate of 10.00%, and the remaining part of charges payable of USD 2,792 thousand with the nominal value of USD 3,220 thousand had maturity on 30 June 2019 and was measured at amortised cost under the effective interest rate of 10.00% per annum. The Group's exposure to currency and liquidity risk related to trade and other payables is disclosed in Note 21. 14 Advances received ******************** Advances from customers as at 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Non-current Advances from third parties - 125 - 125 - Current Advances received under investment agreement (refer 1,661 1,639 to Note 7) Advances from third parties 3,919 3,259 Advances from related parties 25 24 5,605 4,922 5,605 5,047 Advances from third parties are mainly represented by prepayments from tenants for the period from one to two months. 15 Other liabilities ******************** Other liabilities as at 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Non-current Deferred consideration 20,000 20,000 Other long-term liabilities 46 91 20,046 20,091 Current Deferred consideration 8,217 6,267 8,217 6,267 28,263 26,358 As at 31 December 2018, other long-term liabilities comprise mainly the amount of principal and other current liabilities comprise the amount of interest on the deferred consideration that is payable in respect of the acquisition of Wayfield Limited and its subsidiary Budkhol LLC, amounting to USD 20,000 thousand and USD 8,217 thousand, respectively (2017: USD 20,000 thousand and USD 6,267 thousand, respectively). On 30 June 2017, the Group signed an amendment to the share exchange agreement with Vunderbuilt in order to postpone the payment of deferred consideration to Bytenem Co Limited from 30 June 2017 to 30 June 2020. Deferred consideration is presented in accordance with its contractual maturity as at 31 December 2018 and 2017 and bears 9.75% interest rate per annum. 16 Revenue ********** The major amount of the Group's revenue is represented by rental income from investment properties that falls within the requirements of IAS 17 Leases and amounts to USD 25,566 thousand for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 22,136 thousand). During the year ended 31 December 2018, 14% of the Group's rental income was earned from two tenants (8% and 6%, respectively) (2017: 16%, 12% and 4%, respectively). The Group rents out premises in the shopping centres to tenants in accordance with lease agreements predominantly concluded for a period of up to 150 months, save for the hypermarkets and large network retails chains, which enter into long term lease agreements. In accordance with lease agreements, rental rates are usually established in USD and are settled in functional currency using the exchange rates as applicable. However, taking into account the current market conditions, the Group provides temporary discounts to some of its tenants by applying lower exchange rates than those established by the National Bank of Ukraine, in arriving to the rent payment for the particular month. Management believes that these measures will allow the Group to maintain occupancy rates in the shopping centres at a relatively high level during the current deteriorated period in Ukrainian business environment. Management continued to turn gradually the lower exchange rates used into the exchange rates established by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). The Group's lease agreements with tenants usually include months cancellation clause for the period up to 150 months. The Group believes that execution of the option to prolong the lease period upon expiration of non-cancellable period on the terms different to those agreed during the non-cancellable period, is not substantiated. Accordingly, upon calculation of rental income for the period the Group does not take into account rent payments, which are prescribed by the agreements upon expiration of the period during which the agreement cannot be cancelled. All other types of services are derived from contracts with customers and fall within the scope of IFRS 15. The nature and effect of initially applying IFRS 15 on the Group's consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 3(l). Direct operating expenses arising from investment property that generated rental income during the years ended 31 December are as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Advertising (Note 18) 633 746 Repair, maintenance and building services (Note 17) 349 481 Land rent, land and other property taxes (Note 18) 588 380 Communal public services (Note 17) 527 337 Security services (Note 18) 507 310 2,604 2,254 No direct operating expenses arising from investment property that did not generate rental income during 2018 and 2017 occurred. (a) Disaggregation of revenue In the following table revenue for the year ended 31 December is disaggregated by major service lines. All below types of the Group's revenue are represented by services transferred over time. 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Common parts exploitation services 5,724 5,182 Marketing services 230 231 5,954 5,413 There are no contract assets and contract liabilities that arise on the below stated service lines. 17 Goods, raw materials and services used ***************************************** Goods, raw materials and services used for the years ended 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Repair, maintenance and building services (Note 16) 349 481 Communal public services (Note 16) 527 337 Other costs 185 159 1,061 977 18 Operating expenses *********************

Operating expenses for the years ended 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Management, consulting and legal services 2,334 3,549 Fee for restructuring of accounts payable (Note 13) 1,128 - Advertising (Note 16) 633 746 Land rent, land and property taxes (Note 16) 588 380 Security services (Note 16) 507 310 Office expenses and communication services 458 450 Independent auditors' remuneration 104 97 Administrative expenses 80 60 Other assurance services charged by independent 49 32 auditors Tax services charged by independent auditors 8 13 Allowance for bad debts - 425 Other 1,527 1,084 7,416 7,146 19 Finance income and finance costs *********************************** Finance income and finance costs for the years ended 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Gain on initial recognition of trade and - 428 other payables at fair value Interest income 215 240 Other finance income (Note 11) 736 - Finance income 951 668 Financial charges under construction - (16,764) agreements Interest expense (10,319) (9,801) Loss on derecognition of financial - (2,828) instruments Interest expense on deferred consideration (1,950) (1,956) Foreign exchange loss (3,818) (455) Other finance costs (1,459) (741) Finance costs (17,546) (32,545) Net finance cost (16,595) (31,877) 20 Income tax expense ********************* (a) Income tax expense Income taxes for the years ended 31 December are as follows: (in thousands of USD) 2018 2017 Current tax expense 952 1,252 Deferred tax expense 7,526 6,517 Total income tax expense 8,478 7,769 Corporate profit tax rate for the entities operating under the laws of Ukraine is fixed at 18%. The applicable tax rate for the entities operating under the laws of the Russian Federation is 20%. The applicable tax rates are 12.5% for Cyprus companies, 20% for Estonian companies, and nil tax for companies incorporated in the Isle of Man and British Virgin Islands. (b) Reconciliation of effective tax rate The difference between the total expected income tax expense for the years ended 31 December computed by applying the Ukrainian statutory income tax rate to profit or loss before tax and the reported tax expense is as follows: 2018 % 2017 % (in thousands of USD) Profit before tax 46,581 100% 33,576 100% Income tax expense at statutory 8,385 18% 6,044 18% rate in Ukraine Effect of different tax rates on (2,553) (5%) (2,374) (7%) taxable profit in other jurisdictions Non-deductible expenses 5,129 11% 7,797 23% Change in unrecognised deferred tax (3,527) (8%) (4,337) (12%) assets Write-off of deferred tax assets - - 145 0% Foreign currency translation 1,044 2% 494 1% difference Effective income tax expense 8,478 18% 7,769 23% (c) Recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities As at 31 December deferred tax assets and liabilities are attributable to the following items: Assets Liabilities Net 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Investment 31 31 (30,303 (23,095) (30,272) (23,064 property ) ) Property -' - (5) (6) (5) (6) and equipment Trade and 65 43 (4) (40) 61 3 other receivables Assets - - (281) (277) (281) (277) classified as held for sale Trade and 509 733 - - 509 733 other payables Short-term 321 677 (313) (667) 8 10 borrowings Other 7 6 - - 7 6 long-term payables Tax loss 23,056 17,504 - - 23,056 17,504 carry-forwa rds Deferred 23,989 18,994 (30,906 (24,085) (6,917) (5,091) tax assets ) (liabilitie s) Offset of (23,989) (18,994) 23,989 18,994 - - deferred tax assets and liabilities Net - - (6,917) (5,091) (6,917) (5,091) deferred tax liabilities (d) Movements in recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities Movements in recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities during the year ended 31 December 2018 are as follows: (in Balance Recognised Recognised Foreign Balance thousands as at in profit in OCI currency as at 31 of USD) or loss translat December ion 2018 adjustme 1 January nt 2018 asset (liabilit y) asset (liabilit y) Investment (23,064) (8,086) - 878 (30,272) property Property (6) 1 - - (5) and equipment Trade and 3 58 - - 61 other receivables Assets (277) - - (4) (281) classified as held for sale Trade and 733 (155) - (69) 509 other payables Short-term 10 (2) - - 8 borrowings Other 6 1 - - 7 long-term payables Tax loss 17,504 657 4,850 45 23,056 carry-forwa rds Deferred (5,091) (7,526) 4,850 850 (6,917) tax assets (liabilitie s) Movements in recognised deferred tax assets and liabilities during the year ended 31 December 2017 are as follows: Balance Recognised Recognised Foreign Balance as at in profit in OCI currency as at 31 or loss translat December ion 2017 adjustme 1 January nt 2017 asset (liabilit y) asset (liabilit y) (in thousands of USD) Investment (16,316) (7,283) - 535 (23,064) property Property 1 (7) - - (6) and equipment Trade and 418 (424) - 9 3 other receivables Assets (286) - - 9 (277) classified as held for sale Trade and 811 (56) - (22) 733 other payables Short-term 6 4 - - 10 borrowings Other (341) 355 - (8) 6 long-term payables Tax loss 12,177 894 5,119 (686) 17,504 carry-forwa rds Deferred (3,530) (6,517) 5,119 (163) (5,091) tax assets (liabilitie s) (e) Unrecognised deferred tax assets Deferred tax assets as at 31 December 2018 have not been recognised in respect of the following items: Balance as Change in Utilisation of Foreign Balance as at 1 tax-loss previously currency at January carry unrecognised translatio 2018 forwards temporary n differences adjustment 31 December 2018 (in thousa nds of USD) Tax 21,362 (2,793) (6,304) (415) 11,850 loss carry- forwar ds 21,362 (2,793) (6,304) (415) 11,850 Deferred tax assets as at 31 December 2017 have not been recognised in respect of the following items: Balance as Change Utilisation Foreign Balance as at 1 in of previously currency at 31 January tax-loss unrecognised translatio December 2017 carry temporary n 2017 forwards differences adjustment (in thousand s of USD) Trade 550 - (591) 41 - and other receivab les Tax loss 28,711 562 (7,712) (199) 21,362 carry-fo rwards 29,261 562 (8,303) (158) 21,362 During the year ended 31 December 2018 certain Group entities submitted amended CPT declarations that led to a decrease in tax-loss carry forwards

by USD 2,793 thousand (2017: certain Group entities submitted amended CPT declarations that led to an increase in tax-loss carry forwards by USD 562 thousand). In accordance with existing Ukrainian legislation tax losses can be carried forward and utilised indefinitely. Deferred tax assets have not been recognised in respect of those items since it is not probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the Group can utilise the benefits therefrom. During the year ended 31 December 2018, unrecognised temporary differences of USD 5,570 thousand (2017: USD 3,404 thousand) relate to items recognised in other comprehensive income. 21 Financial risk management **************************** (a) Overview The Group has exposure to the following risks from its use of financial instruments: · credit risk · liquidity risk · market risk This note presents information about the Group's exposure to each of the above risks, the Group's objectives, policies and processes for measuring and managing risk. Further quantitative disclosures are included throughout these consolidated financial statements. (b) Risk management framework The management has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the risk management framework. The Group's risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls, and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. Risk management policies and systems are reviewed regularly to reflect changes in market conditions and the Group's activities. The Group, through its training and management standards and procedures, aims to develop a disciplined and constructive control environment in which all employees understand their roles and obligations. The Group's Audit Committee oversees how management monitors compliance with the Group's risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of the risk management framework in relation to the risks faced by the Group. (c) Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group if a customer or counterparty to a financial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, and arises principally from the Group's financial assets at amortised cost. (i) Trade and other receivables The Group's exposure to credit risks is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. However, management also considers the factors that may influence the credit risk of the Group's customers, including the default risk of the industry and country, in which customers operate, as these factors may have an influence on credit risk. Management has established a policy under which each customer is analysed either individually or on collective basis regarding expected credit losses as at reporting date. The balances with customer, which is to be assessed individually, amounted to USD 297 thousand and USD 1,075 thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 2017, respectively. For this customer the Group has determined low credit risk - the borrower has a strong capacity to meet its contractual cash flow obligations in the near term and adverse changes in economic and business conditions in the longer term may not likely reduce the ability of the borrower to fulfil its contractual cash flow obligations - and did not recognise expected credit losses due to insignificant amount. For other individually insignificant debtors the Group uses an allowance matrix to measure expected credit loss (ECL). Loss rates are calculated using a "roll rate" method based on the probability of a receivable progressing through successive stages of delinquency to write-off. Roll-rates are calculated based on the Group's historical losses. The macro factors have insignificant impact on the historical loss rates due to short-term nature of the Group's receivables. The Group does not require collateral in respect of trade and other receivables. As at 31 December 2018, the following table provides information about the exposure to credit risk and ECLs for trade and other receivables in respect of individually insignificant customers from collective portfolio: (in thousands Weighted-average Gross Loss Credit of US carrying allowance impaired dollars) amounts (Note 6) loss rate Current (not 0% 1,325 - NO past due) 1-30 days due 0% 10 - NO 31-60 days 1% 2 - YES due 61-90 days 5% - - YES due More than 90 100% 8,234 (8,228) YES days past due Total 9,571 (8,228) As at 31 December 2017, the following table provides information about the exposure to credit risk and ECLs for trade receivables in respect of individually insignificant customers from collective portfolio: (in thousands Weighted-average Gross Loss Credit of US carrying allowance impaired dollars) amounts (Note 6) loss rate Current (not 0% 1,085 - NO past due) 1-30 days due 0% 114 - NO 31-60 days 1% 3 - YES due 61-90 days 5% 30 - YES due More than 90 100% 8,286 (8,229) YES days past due Total 9,518 (8,229) Allowance for impairment of financial assets is as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Allowance for impairment of trade and other 8,228 8,229 receivables Allowance for impairment of loans receivable 10,941 10,669 Allowance for impairment of financial assets at 20,727 20,727 FVOCI (Note 22(d)) 39,896 39,625 Additionally, as at 31 December 2017 allowance for impairment of prepayments made and other assets amounting to USD 417 thousand was recognised. The movement in the allowance for impairment in respect of financial assets during the years ended 31 December was as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Balance at 1 January 39,625 41,682 Impairment loss recognised 272 268 Bad debt write-off - (2,330) Foreign currency translation differences (1) 5 Balance at 31 December 39,896 39,625 (ii) Cash and cash equivalents Impairment on cash and cash equivalents has been measured on a 12-month expected loss basis and reflects the short maturities of the exposures, due to which no impairment allowance has been recognised by the Group. The Group considers that its cash and cash equivalents have low credit risk based on its assessment of the reliability of the banks where cash and cash equivalents are held. (d) Capital management Management defines capital as total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent. The Group has no formal policy for capital management but management seeks to maintain a sufficient capital base for meeting the Group's operational and strategic needs, and to maintain confidence of market participants. The Group strives to achieve this with efficient cash management, and constant monitoring of the Group's investment projects. With these measures the Group aims for steady profits growth. There were no changes in the Group's approach to capital management during the year. (iii) Guarantees The Group considers that financial guarantee contracts entered into by the Group to guarantee the indebtedness of related parties to be insurance arrangements, and accounts for them as such. In this respect, the Group treats the guarantee contract as a contingent liability until such time as it becomes probable that the Group will be required to make a payment under the guarantee. (iv) Exposure to credit risk The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure. In addition to the credit risk, the Group is exposed to the risk of non-recoverability of VAT receivable, prepayments made and other assets amounting in total to USD 1,574 thousand as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 2,454 thousand). (e) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. The Group's approach to managing liquidity is to ensure, as far as possible, that it will always have sufficient liquidity to meet its liabilities when due, under both normal and stressed conditions, without incurring unacceptable losses or risking damage to the Group's reputation. The following are the contractual maturities of financial liabilities, including interest payments as at 31 December 2018: Contractual cash flows Carrying Total 2 2 - 12 1 - 2 2 - 5 More amount months months years years than 5 or less years (in thousands of USD)

Secured 36,260 46,02 1,791 10,240 19,226 14,769 - bank 6 loans Unsecured 38,056 41,68 12,623 11,378 17,682 - - loans 3 from related parties Unsecured 22,191 22,20 22,004 - - 202 - loans 6 from third parties Finance 7,277 45,28 150 738 885 2,656 40,853 lease 2 liability Trade and 28,160 37,93 9,016 1,636 8 5,589 21,689 other 8 payables Other 28,263 31,13 8,217 1,950 20,972 - - liabiliti 9 es 160,207 224,2 53,801 25,942 58,773 23,216 62,542 74 The following are the contractual maturities of financial liabilities, including interest payments as at 31 December 2017: Contractual cash flows Carrying Total 2 2 - 12 1 - 2 2 - 5 More amount months months years years than 5 or less years (in thousands of USD) Secured 43,118 52,28 1,695 12,306 13,645 24,643 - bank 9 loans Unsecured 35,118 41,60 9,710 2,234 2,414 27,245 - loans 3 from related parties Unsecured 20,420 20,42 20,420 - - - - loans 0 from third parties Finance 7,039 43,28 135 675 811 2,837 38,823 lease 1 liability Trade and 35,143 37,84 10,948 14,367 884 11,646 - other 5 payables Other 26,358 31,23 6,267 1,950 2,041 20,972 - liabiliti 0 es 167,196 226,6 49,175 31,532 19,795 87,343 38,823 68 (f) Market risk Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices, such as foreign exchange rates, interest rates and equity prices will affect the Group's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control market risk exposures within acceptable parameters, while optimising the return. (i) ?urrency risk Group entities operating under the laws of Ukraine The Group is exposed to currency risk on sales, purchases and borrowings that are denominated in a currency other than the Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH), primarily the U.S. Dollar (USD) and Euro (EUR). Interest on borrowings is denominated in the currency of the borrowing. Generally, borrowings are denominated in USD which does not always match the cash flows generated by the underlying operation of the Group, primarily executed in UAH. Exposure to currency risk The Group's exposure to foreign currency risk as at 31 December was as follows based on notional amounts: 2018 2017 USD EUR USD EUR (in thousands of USD) Cash and cash 25 - 25 - equivalents Secured bank loans (29,953) - (35,760) - Unsecured loans (215) - (200) - from related parties Trade and other (4,349) (51) (4,349) (91) payables Net short position (34,492) (51) (40,284) (91) Sensitivity analysis A 10 percent weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the following currencies as at 31 December would have decreased net profit or loss and decreased equity by the amounts shown below. This analysis assumes that all other variables, in particular interest rates, remain constant. 2018 2017 (in thousands of Profit or Equity Profit or Equity USD) loss loss USD (2,828) (2,828) (3,303) (3,303) EUR (4) (4) (7) (7) A 10 percent strengthening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against these currencies at 31 December would have had the equal but opposite effect on these currencies to the amounts shown above, on the basis that all other variables remain constant. Intra-group borrowings The Group entities located in Ukraine are exposed to currency risk on intra-group borrowings, eliminated in these consolidated financial statements that are denominated in a currency other than the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH), primarily the U.S. Dollar (USD). These borrowings are treated as part of net investment in a foreign operation with foreign exchange gains and losses recognised in other comprehensive income and presented in the translation reserve in equity. The exposure to foreign currency risk on these borrowings is USD 307,129 thousand and USD 290,144 thousand as at 31 December 2018 and 2017, respectively. The effect of translation of these loans payable by Ukrainian subsidiaries resulted in a foreign exchange gain of USD 8,798 thousand, including tax effect, recognised directly in other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: foreign exchange loss of USD 4,407 thousand). A 10 percent weakening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against the USD would have increased other comprehensive loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 and decreased equity as at 31 December 2018 by USD 25,185 thousand (2017: USD 23,792 thousand). This analysis assumes that all other variables, in particular interest rates, remain constant. A 10 percent strengthening of the Ukrainian hryvnia against these currencies would have had the equal but opposite effect to the amounts mentioned above, on the basis that all other variables remain constant. Group entities operating under the laws of the Russian Federation The Group entities, located in the Republic of Crimea and the Russian Federation, are exposed to currency risk on purchases and borrowings that are denominated in a currency other than the Russian Rouble (RUB), primarily the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) and U.S. Dollar (USD). Exposure to currency risk The exposure to foreign currency risk as at 31 December was as follows based on notional amounts: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD UAH USD UAH USD) Cash and cash 178 - - - equivalents Trade and other (12,998) - - - payables Net short position (12,820) - - - Sensitivity analysis A 10 percent weakening of the Russian Rouble against the following currencies as at 31 December would have increased net profit or loss and increased equity by the amounts shown below. This analysis assumes that all other variables, in particular interest rates, remain constant. 2018 2017 Profit or Equity Profit Equity loss or loss (in thousands of USD) USD (1,026) (1,026) - - A 10 percent strengthening of the Russian Rouble against these currencies at 31 December would have had the equal but opposite effect on these currencies to the amounts shown above, on the basis that all other variables remain constant. (ii) Interest rate risk Changes in interest rates impact primarily loans and borrowings by changing either their fair value (fixed rate debt) or their future cash flows (variable rate debt). Management does not have a formal policy of determining how much of the Group's exposure should be to fixed or variable rates. However, at the time of obtaining new financing management uses its judgment to decide whether a fixed or variable rate would be more favorable to the Group over the expected period until maturity. Refer to Notes 5, 11, 12, 13 and 15 for information about maturity dates and effective interest rates of fixed rate and variable rate financial instruments. Re-pricing for fixed rate financial instruments occurs at maturity of fixed rate financial instruments. Profile The interest rate profile of the Group's interest-bearing financial instruments as at 31 December was as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Fixed rate instruments Loans and borrowings 82,132 78,918 Other liabilities 28,217 26,267 Finance lease liability 7,277 7,039 Payables for construction works 17,500 6,242 135,126 118,466 Variable rate instruments Loans and borrowings 14,375 19,698 14,375 19,698 Fair value sensitivity analysis for fixed rate instruments The Group does not account for any fixed-rate financial instruments as fair value through profit or loss or fair value through other comprehensive income. Therefore a change in interest rates at the reporting date would not have an effect in profit or loss or in equity. Cash flow sensitivity analysis for variable rate instruments An increase of 100 basis points in interest rates at the reporting date would have decreased equity as at 31 December and would have decreased net profit or loss for the years ended 31 December by the amounts shown below. This analysis assumes that all other variables, in particular foreign currency rates, remain constant.

2018 2017 Profit or Equity Profit or Equity loss loss (in thousands of USD) Loans and (118) (118) (162) (162) borrowings (118) (118) (162) (162) A decrease of 100 basis points in interest rates at 31 December would have had the equal but opposite effect to the amounts shown above. (iii) Fair values Estimated fair values of the financial assets and liabilities have been determined using available market information and appropriate valuation methodologies. However, considerable judgment is required in interpreting market data to produce the estimated fair values. Accordingly, the estimates are not necessarily indicative of the amounts that could be realised in a current market exchange. The use of different market assumptions and/or estimation methodologies may have a material effect on the estimated fair values. The estimated fair values of financial assets and liabilities are determined using discounted cash flow and other appropriate valuation methodologies, at year-end, and are not indicative of the fair value of those instruments at the date these consolidated financial statements are prepared or distributed. These estimates do not reflect any premium or discount that could result from offering for sale at one time the Group's entire holdings of a particular financial instrument. Fair value estimates are based on judgments regarding future expected cash flows, current economic conditions, risk characteristics of various financial instruments and other factors. Fair value estimates are based on existing financial instruments without attempting to estimate the value of anticipated future business and the value of assets and liabilities not considered financial instruments. In addition, tax ramifications related to the realisation of the unrealised gains and losses can have an effect on fair value estimates and have not been considered. The following table shows the carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. It does not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value: 2018 2017 Carrying Fair Carrying amount Fair amount value value Level 2 Level 2 (in thousands of USD) Financial liabilitie s not measured at fair value Non -current Secured 28,171 30,720 33,502 34,602 bank loans Unsecured 16,143 17,171 25,263 26,145 loans from related parties Unsecured 187 204 - - loans from third parties Payables 17,564 19,655 9,877 10,353 for constructi on works Deferred 20,000 21,039 20,000 21,692 considerat ion 82,065 88,789 88,642 92,792 Current Secured 8,089 8,626 9,616 9,923 bank loans (current portion of long-term bank loans) Unsecured 21,913 22,844 9,855 10,127 loans from related parties (including current portion of long-term loans from related parties) Unsecured 22,004 22,004 20,420 20,420 loans from third parties Deferred 8,217 8,644 6,267 6,797 considerat ion 60,223 62,118 46,158 47,267 142,288 150,907 134,800 140,059 Management believes that for all other financial assets and liabilities, not included in the table above, the carrying value approximates the fair value as at 31 December 2018 and 2017. Such fair value was estimated by discounting the expected future cash flows under the market interest rate for similar financial instruments that prevails as at the reporting date. The estimated fair value is categorised within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. 22 Commitments and contingencies ******************************** (a) Pledged assets As at 31 December, in connection with loans and borrowings, the Group pledged the following assets: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Investment property (Note 4(a)) 150,490 117,790 Call deposits (Note 8) 2,410 1,153 Bank balances (Note 8) 41 29 152,941 118,972 As at 31 December 2018, the Group has also pledged the following: · Future rights on income of Prisma Alfa LLC and Comfort Market Luks LLC under all lease agreements and rights on future income of PrJSC Ukrpangroup under agreement with anchor tenant; · Investments in the following subsidiaries: PrJSC Ukrpangroup, Comfort Market Luks LLC and PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest. As at 31 December 2017, the Group has also pledged the following: · Future rights on income of Prisma Alfa LLC and Comfort Market Luks LLC under all lease agreements and rights on future income of PrJSC Ukrpangroup under agreement with anchor tenant; · Investments in the following subsidiaries: PrJSC Ukrpangroup, Comfort Market Luks LLC and PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest; · Property rights under the Investment Agreement between PrJSC Grandinvest, PrJSC Livoberezhzhiainvest and Voyazh-Krym LLC. (b) Construction commitments The Group entered into contracts with third parties to construct two shopping centres in Kyiv and a shopping centre in Odesa for the amount of USD 18,285 thousand as at 31 December 2018 (2017: USD 19,209 thousand). (c) Operating lease commitments The Group as lessor The Group entered into lease agreements on its investment property portfolio that consists of five shopping centres. These non-cancellable lease agreements usually have remaining terms up to one hundred fifty months. All agreements include a clause to enable upward revision of the rent rate on an annual basis according to prevailing market conditions. The future minimum lease payments under non-cancellable leases as at 31 December are as follows: 2018 2017 (in thousands of USD) Less than one year 5,604 4,723 Between one and five years 4,223 3,852 More than five years 1,819 2,975 11,646 11,550 (d) Litigations In the ordinary course of business, the Group is subject to legal actions and complaints. (i) Legal case in respect of Assofit Holdings Limited Since November 2010 the Group has been involved in an arbitration dispute with Stockman Interhold S.A. (Stockman), which was the majority shareholder of Assofit Holdings Limited (Assofit), regarding invalidation of the Call Option Agreement dated 25 February 2010. In accordance with this Call Option Agreement, Arricano was granted the option to acquire the shareholding of Stockman being equal to 50.03 per cent in the share capital of Assofit during the period starting from 15 November 2010 up to 15 March 2011. In November 2010, the Company sought to exercise the option granted by the Call Option Agreement, however the buy-out was suspended by legal and arbitration proceedings that were initiated by Stockman in relation to the validity of the termination of the agreement relating to the call option under the Call Option Agreement. In the seventh award delivered on 5 May 2016, the tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration found that Stockman is in breach of the Call Option Agreement and has taken "steps deliberately to dissipate and misappropriate Assofit's assets". As a result, the tribunal has ordered Stockman to transfer, or procure the transfer of, the Option Shares to Arricano within 30 days of the award. Upon registration of the transfer, Arricano shall pay to Stockman the Option Price minus damages, which when netted out brings the balance to nil. In the event that Stockman does not transfer, or procure the transfer of the Option Shares, Arricano may elect instead to claim damages in lieu of the share transfer. In its latest award, being the eighth award, made on 17 August 2016, the tribunal of the London Court of International Arbitration awarded the costs of approximately USD 0.9 million to be paid by Stockman to Arricano. No receivable was recognised in these consolidated financial statements, as recoverability of the related asset was not certain. In July 2017, the hearing regarding challenges of the fifth, the sixth and the seventh award by Stockman took place. By judgement dated 30 November 2017, the High Court of England and Wales dismissed the claims filed by Stockman challenging the fourth, fifth and seventh awards, and subsequently, on 5 January 2018, dismissed Stockman's application to appeal such judgement. As at the date that these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issuance, a number of related legal cases are under the consideration of the District Court of Nicosia. In September 2014, Assofit Holdings Limited transferred the shares of Prisma Beta LLC to Financial and Investment Solutions BV, a company registered in the Netherlands, despite the fact that an Interim Receiver was appointed in

Assofit at that period of time with the responsibility for collecting and safeguarding Assofit's assets. Further in September 2014, Joint-Stock Bank Pivdeniy PJSC, Ukraine, which had an outstanding mortgage loan due from Prisma Beta LLC of USD 32,000 thousand, exercised its right to recover the abovementioned loan by means of reposession of ownership rights to the Sky Mall shopping centre which was pledged to secure this loan in September 2014. As at the date that these consolidated financial statements are authorised for issuance, shares of Prisma Beta LLC and ownership rights for the Sky Mall shopping centre remain alienated. As at 31 December 2018 and 2017, the Group holds 49.97% of nominal voting rights in Assofit without retaining significant influence. In prior years' consolidated financial statements of the Group until 31 December 2013, investment in Assofit was recognised in the statement of financial position as available for-sale financial asset at its carrying amount of USD 20,727 thousand. Due to loss of the legal control over the major operating asset being the Sky Mall shopping centre in September 2014, the investment in Assofit is fully impaired as at 31 December 2018 and 2017. Management is unaware of any other significant actual, pending or threatened claims against the Group. (e) Taxation contingencies (i) Ukraine The Group performs most of its operations in Ukraine and therefore within the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian tax authorities. The Ukrainian tax system can be characterised by numerous taxes and frequently changing legislation which may be applied retroactively, open to wide interpretation and in some cases are conflicting. Instances of inconsistent opinions between local, regional, and national tax authorities and between the Ministry of Finance and other state authorities are not unusual. Tax declarations are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities that are enacted by law to impose severe fines, penalties and interest charges. A tax year remains open for review by the tax authorities during the three subsequent calendar years, however under certain circumstances a tax year may remain open longer. These facts create tax risks substantially more significant than typically found in countries with more developed systems. Management believes that it has adequately provided for tax liabilities based on its interpretation of tax legislation and official pronouncements. However, the interpretations of the relevant authorities could differ and the effect on these consolidated financial statements, if the authorities were successful in enforcing their interpretations, could be significant. No provisions for potential tax assessments have been made in these consolidated financial statements. (ii) Republic of Crimea As a result of the events described in Note 1(b), Ukrainian authorities are not currently able to enforce Ukrainian laws on the territory of the Republic of Crimea. Starting from April 2014, this territory is subject to the transitional provisions of tax rules established by the Russian government to ensure gradual introduction of federal laws into the territory. Although these transitional provisions were thought to put certain relief on the entities registered in the Republic of Crimea, interpretations of these provisions by the tax authorities may be different from the tax payers' view. Effective from 1 January 2015, the Russian government declared that the territory of the Republic of Crimea is subject to general legislation of the Russian Federation. (iii) Russian Federation The taxation system in the Russian Federation continues to evolve and is characterised by frequent changes in legislation, official pronouncements and court decisions, which are sometimes contradictory and subject to varying interpretation by different tax authorities. Taxes are subject to review and investigation by a number of authorities, which have the authority to impose severe fines, penalties and interest charges. A tax year generally remains open for review by the tax authorities during the three subsequent calendar years; however, under certain circumstances a tax year may remain open longer. Recent events within the Russian Federation suggest that the tax authorities are taking a more assertive and substance-based position in their interpretation and enforcement of tax legislation. Transfer pricing legislation enacted in the Russian Federation starting from 1 January 2012 provides for major modifications making local transfer pricing rules closer to OECD guidelines, but creating additional uncertainty in practical application of tax legislation in certain circumstances. These transfer pricing rules provide for an obligation for the taxpayers to prepare transfer pricing documentation with respect to controlled transactions and prescribe the basis and mechanisms for accruing additional taxes and interest in case prices in the controlled transactions differ from the market level. The transfer pricing rules apply to cross-border transactions between related parties, as well as to certain cross-border transactions between independent parties, as determined under the Russian Tax Code (no threshold is set for the purposes of prices control in such transactions). In addition, the rules apply to in-country transactions between related parties if the accumulated annual volume of the transactions between the same parties exceeds a particular threshold (RUB 1 billion in 2014 and thereon). The compliance of prices with the arm's length level could be as well subject to scrutiny on the basis of unjustified tax benefit concept. In addition, a number of new laws introducing changes to the Russian tax legislation have been recently adopted. In particular, starting from 1 January 2015 changes aimed at regulating tax consequences of transactions with foreign companies and their activities were introduced, such as concept of beneficial ownership of income, etc. These changes may potentially impact the Group's tax position and create additional tax risks going forward. This legislation is still evolving and the impact of legislative changes should be considered based on the actual circumstances. These circumstances may create tax risks in the Russian Federation that are substantially more significant than in other countries. Management believes that it has provided adequately for tax liabilities based on its interpretations of applicable Russian tax legislation, official pronouncements and court decisions. However, the interpretations of the tax authorities and courts, especially due to reform of the supreme courts that are resolving tax disputes, could differ and the effect on these consolidated financial statements, if the authorities were successful in enforcing their interpretations, could be significant. (iv) Republic of Cyprus Operations of the Group in Cyprus are mainly limited to provision of intra-group financing, transactions related to Assofit legal case (note 22 (d)(i)) and various management activities. Transactions performed by the Cyprus entities of the Group fall within the jurisdiction of Cyprus tax authorities. The Cyprus tax system can be characterized by numerous taxes, legislation may be applied retrospectively, open to wide interpretation. VAT and income tax declarations are subject to review and investigation by authorities that are enacted by law to impose severe fines, penalties and interest charges. A tax year remains open for review by the Tax department during the six subsequent calendar years, however under certain circumstances a tax year may remain open longer. Additionally, a new transfer pricing legislation was enacted in Cyprus from 30 June 2017, which requires entities to conduct intra-group financing transactions on the arm's length principle (a principle under which transactions are performed at market rates, as would have been performed between unrelated entities). The legislation requires taxpayers to prepare and submit to the tax authorities Transfer pricing study documents justifying margins applied to the intra-group financing. The compliance of margins applied to the arms' length principle could be a subject to scrutiny on the basis of unjustified tax benefit concept. Given the fact that the above rule has been in force for a limited period of time, currently, there is no established practices of its application by the tax authorities, and there can be no assurance that the tax authorities' interpretations of the approaches used by the Group may differ, which could result in accrual of fines and penalty interest on the Group. During the prior years, the Group incurred certain foreign legal expenses, where the VAT accounted for on these expenses was fully claimed. Management believes that the Group properly claimed the VAT accounted for on these expenses, on the basis of the plans to further collect reimbursement of the said expenses, being purely of legal nature, from respective parties in full. Management believes that it has adequately provided for tax liabilities based on its interpretation of tax legislation, official pronouncements and court decisions. 23 Related party transactions ***************************** (a) Control relationships The Group's largest shareholders are Retail Real Estate OU, Dragon - Ukrainian Properties and Development plc, Deltamax Group OU, Rauno Teder and

