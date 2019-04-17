A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive benchmarking study for an automotive company. The study highlights how the client was able to improve the quality of their service and product offerings. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's competitive benchmarking engagement helped the client to establish their market presence in Germany and improve their performance standards.

Companies in the automotive industry are facing a period of rapid competition and increased capital spending in an effort to compete with major automakers in the industry. This coupled with the adoption of autonomous technology by top competitors has increased the pressure on automakers to innovate their offerings, understand competitors' key strategies, and develop a competitive benchmarking strategy to achieve their business goals.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive industry player in Germany and was new to the market. The company was facing difficulties in profiling competitors' and promoting their service offerings in Germany. They wanted to improve their market share by understanding the potential game-changing efforts and initiatives undertaken by their competitors. Also, with the help of competitive benchmarking analysis, the client wanted to improve their service quality, efficiency, and enhance the customer experience.

The solution offered:

With the aid of Infiniti's competitive benchmarking solution, the client was able to profile direct competitors in the market. This helped them to assess competitor's offerings and focus on performance gaps. Moreover, gaining a competitive advantage further helped them create a new marketing strategy and brand image by relying on the key differentiators. Within one year, the client was able to establish their market presence in Germany.

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to:

Increase productivity while reducing cost

Prioritize the areas of improvement compared to their competitors

Infiniti's competitive benchmarking analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying new market opportunities

Improving performance standards

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

