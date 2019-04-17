

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that its Group executive Joanne Farrell will retire after nearly 32 years with the company, and will leave the company at the end of September 2019.



Rio Tinto noted that Joanne joined the company in 1987, and served in a variety of roles across human resources, health, safety, communities and environment, before joining the Rio Tinto Executive Committee as Group executive, Health, Safety & Environment and Managing Director, Australia in July 2016.



