For the first time, two companies with French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) accreditation1 have established a strategic partnership to protect the security of Operators of Vital Importance (OIV) and Operators of Essential Services (OSE).

Customers will benefit from the combined expertise of the two companies with the best level of protection, detection and reaction to cyberattacks.

Orange Cyberdefense, the French leader for cyber security in France, is integrating Trackwatch probes published by Gatewatcher into its monitoring services at the heart of its 10 Security Operations Centres (SOC) around the world. Already deployed to several Orange Cyberdefense customers, the Gatewatcher detection system can identify the most complex threats.

"This alliance between trusted partners offers a cutting-edge response to the needs of strategic enterprises to secure their essential assets, pursuant to French and European legislation," emphasises Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

"Cyber security is above all about innovating to defend our customers: At the heart of these challenges is the combined strength of the Orange Cyberdefense teams and Gatewatcher's expertise to detect the most advanced threats,"declares Jacques de La Rivière, President of Gatewatcher.

The two partners will combine their expertise to orchestrate the detection chain and together will develop compromise markers to protect information and industrial systems.

About Gatewatcher

Gatewatcher is the first publisher of specialised advanced intrusion detection software developed in France and given ANSSI accreditation under the Law for Military Planning. Founded in 2015 by Jacques de La Rivière, its President, and Philippe Gillet, its Technical Director, both alumni of the leading French ESIEA graduate school of engineering, Gatewatcher was boosted by the Le Village by CA accelerator from 2015 to 2017. For more information on www.gatewatcher.com, Twitter: @GATEW4TCHER, LinkedIn.

About Orange Cyberdefense

Since 2016, Orange Cyberdefense has managed all Orange cyber security activities for enterprise. Orange Cyberdefense designs, operates and monitors defence systems that protect critical assets. With sales of €303 million in 2018 and annual growth in excess of 12%, Orange Cyberdefense is the leader in cyber security in France and developing into one of the main players in the European market. With more than 1,300 employees spread across the largest cities in France and abroad, Orange Cyberdefense helps businesses and administrations to develop, implement and manage their cyber security strategies.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of €41 billion in 2018 and has 151,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2018, including 92,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of more than 264 million customers at 31 December 2018, including 204 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers worldwide. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the Orange Business Services brand. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan Essentials2020, which places customers' experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information (online and from your mobile): www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or follow us on Twitter: @presseorange.

Orange and all other Orange products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited

1 "Security Incident Detection Service Provider" (Prestataire de détection des incidents de sécurité PDIS) for Orange Cyberdefense and the basic qualification Security Visa for Gatewatcher's Trackwatch detection system.

