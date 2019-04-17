PICANTE Media and Events Announces Big Plans, Launch of Company Profiles, Own Content Distribution Network, Bespoke PR Distribution Services and Dedicated Tech Conference in Europe

TARGU MURES, Romania, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PICANTE Media and Events, a fast-growing global news and publishing service portal has officially launched their latest services which include an online directory for company profile listing, a dedicated content distribution network, Press Release distribution services and have also announced that in 2019, the team is adding their first conference in the portfolio, the PICANTE Tech Conference Europe, which will be held in Prague on the 3rd of September.

Founded in the summer of 2018 by Betty and Zoltán Tundik, both of them with high experience in digital marketing and event organizing, PICANTE.Today has grown fast in readership and online mentions by spreading non-biased news and press releases from across multiple industries with an emphasis on technology, politics, lifestyle and social stories.

Official PICANTE logo

The editorial and publishing team relies on three main beliefs which shape the daily news digest:

Trusted and Reliable Reporting & Publishing

NO Psychological and Emotional Manipulation

NO Fake News

"We are not aiming to produce emotional manipulation and attracting readers by any means necessary, thus are staying away from news, press release and articles that produce fear, anxiety, racism or shown any sort of cruelty towards animals and humankind. We hate false claims and false news, this is why we ensure you that you will never find any 'directed' lies on our news portals," stated Zoltán Tundik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at PICANTE Media and Events.

The latest tools launched by the company have a focus in Brand Reputation Management in the digital space and by offering a quality service at an affordable rate, PICANTE Media and Events aims to cater SMEs worldwide with exposure and content distribution solutions.

Introducing Company Profiles

Market your business in the easiest way! Online business directories have a special focus on exposing your company's activity and office addresses. By combining the listing with recent news about your company and social media interaction, you will be closing deals and attracting prospects in the easiest way possible.

Your business will be available in a regional business directory, but also reachable in a global folder.

The current offer includes a full year listing opportunity with all included service at the Early Bird Rate of 4.99 EUR/USD in either of the following Company Profile Directories: Europe, India, Canada, U.S.

The Early Bird Rate is available until 30 September and limited to the first 1000 companies per region.

Asian companies can contact sales@picante.today for more details about inclusion.

Announcing own content distribution network

The team at PICANTE Media and Events have implemented a network of portals which serve different niche related content for targeted audiences. The network website offers better exposure for companies operating in industries such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, and Cannabis. Among the expansion plans, the team has also revealed that they will be announcing more portals in the network which will focus on VR/AR, Education, IoT and more.

The list of available websites consists of TheBlockchainExaminer.com, Roboticulized.com, TheFintechBuzz.com, and GrassNews.net.

To inquire about adding your press releases to the dedicated website, contact sales@picante.today.

Bespoke PR Distribution Services

PICANTE Media and Events is part of hipther.agency, allowing their partners to submit press releases in a more extensive categories base that reach the right audience on the right continent and on the right websites. The distribution packages vary between 200 - 1500 EUR/USD and several other bespoke options are available for SMEs or large corporations.

More details can be requested by filling out the form on the following link: hipther.agency/press-release-distribution-services/

Announcing the PICANTE Tech Conference Europe 2019

The team at PICANTE Media and Events is honored to announce that in 2019 they will be organizing the first edition of Tech Conference Europe which is going to take place on the 3rd of September in Prague.

The B2B conference aims to touch base on hot topics of the tech industry with emphasis on the use of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence by SMEs, the rise of Fintech in Europe, discussions and investment opportunities in Quantum Technology, Nanotech, AR/VR, and the many uses of 5G in the IoT segment and beyond.

+150 delegates will have the opportunity to attend the boutique style event for a full day of learning and networking with endless prospecting opportunities in "the City of a Hundred Spires".

Pre-registration and the speaker call session is open! Find more details by visiting https://techconference.eu

For speaking slot inquiries, please send an email with your profile and best contacts to speakercall2019@techconference.eu and the organizers will be in touch with you as soon as possible!

About PICANTE Media and Events

PICANTE.today is a news publishing website which digests/hand picks the latest news about technology, entertainment, lifestyle, finance and politics and serves them to their readers and subscribers daily.

For more details, visit www.picante.today

Media Contact:

Zoltan Tuendik - Head of Business

Zoltan.Tundik@picante.today

+40-731-394-220