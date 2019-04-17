IIoT Innovation Platform Enables a Smart Island for The Isle of Man

Partnership to Deliver Robust Hybrid Wireless Communications Platform to Connect Customers and Industry Partners

WINDSOR, England, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant, a global provider of hybrid wireless communications solutions partners with Manx Utilities to initiate the replacement of their existing prepayment metering system with a new Secure Open Communications platform for the Isle of Man, a self-governing dependency of the British Crown in the center of the Northern Irish Sea between England, Ireland and Wales.

Manx Utilities is a statutory board of the Isle of Man Government and is the sole provider of electricity on the Isle of Man providing its customers with safe, reliable, efficient and economic power in addition to supplying natural gas, clean water, processing waste water and managing a commercial telecoms network.

This partnership brings Trilliant and Manx Utilities together to enable Smart capabilities for the Isle of Man by replacing their existing electricity meters with a new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) platform, which will provide connectivity for nearly 50,000 properties including residential, industrial and commercial clients, with plans to be expanded to enable additional smart grid technologies in the future.

"It was crucial for us to partner with an organisation that will allow us to deliver a purpose-built network that is scalable and can easily support additional applications," said Chairman, Dr Alex Allinson MHK. "We are committed to implementing a secure and robust communication infrastructure creating the platform for enhanced electricity services and to build further resilience into the network, for the benefit of all our customers. The first commissioning will take place at the end of April 2019, with the ability to expand the network to provide enhancement to all residents of the Isle of Man.

By utilizing Trilliant's Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology, Manx Utilities can obtain exceptional coverage, capacity, network longevity, and overall performance across the Island. The result is a solution that can provide a reliable and strong communications solution for smart grid and smart city technologies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Manx Utilities," said Tom Tipple, Managing Director of the Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, for Trilliant. "Along with other smart installations across the EMEA region, Manx Utilities is a showcase example of how innovative companies are focused on building an open and secure communications platform that allows smart energy smart city and, indeed, smart island applications to integrate onto a single hybrid wireless communications platform. Manx Utilities' approach of vertical expansion into additional products and services perfectly matches the connection platform that Trilliant provides in order to connect with their clients and partners for reducing emissions by integrating renewable energy into their smart network."

Trilliant's globally proven, mission critical platform provides exceptional coverage, performance, and capacity on a secure, scalable, flexible, and reliable network. The Trilliant platform is a launchpad for future applications, such as smart street lights, water meters, and an endless list of possibilities.

About Manx Utilities

Manx Utilities provides electricity, wholesale natural gas, clean water and waste water processing on the Isle of Man. Manx Utilities vision is to "Delivering life's essential services for our Island". This will be realized by collaboration, innovation and dedication to deliver excellent service for their customers and community and support their environment.

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things. www.trilliant.com

