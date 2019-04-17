Global Leader 'golfscape' Expands Golf Tech and Marketplace Business Into Europe

The golf reservations and operations technology start-up rolls out its service in Spain as a launchpad to disrupt the antiquated €7B European golf industry

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- golfscape announced today its expansion into the European golf market, growing its global business beyond Africa, Near East, and Asia-Pacific. The company operates the world's first and only international golf bookings marketplace as well as provides golf courses with industry-leading management software to power and grow their business. The first phase of expansion into Europe's top golf destinations will begin in Marbella; the region otherwise known as ' Costa del Golf ' has over 60 golf courses that can be played all year round.

"Having seen incredible success with our technology in other markets, we are thrilled to bring our best-in-class service to Europe," said golfscape CEO Raghad Mukhaimer. "There is no better place to launch than sunny Marbella, and we are delighted to work closely with some of the finest properties in the world to enable our services there. This marks the first step in our European expansion and we are excited to share more news as summer approaches."

Europe has over 7,000 golf courses making up 22% of the global golf supply, according to golf governing body, The R&A. Furthermore, KPMG Advisory pegs the European golf facility operations market at 7 billion Euro. With over 400,000 users from more than 200 countries, golfscape is positioned to add value to its partner golf courses and provide golfers in Europe and around the world with a more seamless, secure, and easy way of booking golf.

The new presence in Europe is also expected to have a meaningful impact to the local economy. Golfing tourists spend significantly more on accommodation, lifestyle, and shopping; a customer segment highly sought after by tourism bureaus. "It is good to hear that IAGTO member golfscape have now expanded into Europe as they have been very successful in Asia implementing the latest technologies to assist the golf courses and resorts to increase tourism to their businesses," commented Carlton Carugati, General Manager of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators. With golfscape's landmark partnership with American Express - across China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam - European golf courses will gain further exposure to a niche audience of affluent clients and foreign capital.

golfscape found the most magnificent golf courses in the world have the greatest potential to market their unique experiences with an enhanced online presence. By leveraging their expertise, the company empowers golf operators to manage a direct relationship with golfers through a centralized system that facilitates a personalized journey, ultimately delighting valuable customers. The expansion into Europe is a significant milestone for golfscape, and begins the next wave of growth for golf in the continent.

About golfscape

golfscape was founded in 2013 with a vision to revolutionize the golf industry with technology for the modern golfer. Today, golfscape is the industry leader providing its reservations and operations services in over 30 golf destinations across Europe, Africa, Near East, and Asia-Pacific. golfscape's OS platform delivers course operators next-generation tee sheets, member and visitor mobile apps, as well as revenue generating technologies and services. The golfscape team is dedicated to developing intelligent systems that empower the golf industry with tomorrow's technology.

