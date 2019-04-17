Oboya Horticulture Industries AB: Oboya announces earlier publication of interim report, Q1 2019

The Board of Directors of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) has decided to publish the interim report for Q1, January-March 2019 earlier than previously communicated. The interim report will be published on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Previously announced publication date was May 21, 2019.

Erik Penser Bank AB is Oboyas Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. Tel: + 46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

For more information, please contact:

Robert Wu, CEO of Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Tel: + 86 159 6983 5999

Email: robert.wu@oboya.cc

Homepage: www.oboya.se





About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Denmark and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

Attachment