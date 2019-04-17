LuxTurrim5G Ecosystem Expands With New Connected Zone Bus Stops From Teleste

TURKU, Finland, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Teleste built a smart and safe bus stop at the Nokia Campus in Espoo, Finland, as a part of the LuxTurrim5G ecosystem. The innovative bus stop has been designed to improve safety and security for public places through Teleste's Connected Zone concept that was launched in 2018. Now, after the successful pilot, two additional Connected Zone bus stops are applied to the ecosystem. With the new bus stops the project also anticipates the pilot of an autonomous bus route that is being planned for this summer as a part of the LuxTurrim5G test network.

"It's really exciting to be a part of the LuxTurrim5g project and we look forward to our future collaboration. Piloting the smart and safe bus stop at the Nokia Campus has been highly successful and we are pleased to go forward with expanding the use of Connected Zone within the ecosystem", tells Stig Waldemarsson, Director of VSI Scandinavia at Teleste Sweden.

LuxTurrim5G is a Nokia Bell Labs driven ecosystem project developing and demonstrating fast 5G network based on smart light poles with integrated antennas, base stations, sensors, screens and other devices. This joint project opens new digital services and business opportunities for a real smart city. Please visit here to read more about the project and its partners.

Besides Nokia Campus in Espoo, you can see the smart and safe bus stop at UITP 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden from 9 to 12 June. Demonstration of the Connected Zone will be available at Teleste's stand A5100. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com/UITP2019.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

