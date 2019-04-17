sprite-preloader
SKF Inaugurates Factory in Changshan, China

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has inaugurated its tapered roller bearing factory in Changshan, China. Following an investment of approximately SEK 200 million, the new factory will improve the Group's competitiveness in the industrial drives and automotive segments in China.

Previously operating across three sites in China, development and manufacturing of the SKF, PEER and GBC brands are being consolidated into a more modern and efficient site.

Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales, Asia, says: "This is an important investment for us. We are able to bring together our three brands, combining R&D and manufacturing competence, strengthening our position within a number of segments."

The Changshan factory employs approximately 600 staff.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For more information:
22 November 2018: SKF consolidates manufacturing in China; invests in new facility [link to press release]

For further information, please contact:
PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg,
Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576,
mobile: 46 725-776576,
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg, H
ead of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104;
46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-inaugurates-factory-in-changshan--china,c2791180

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2791180/1027692.pdf

full release as pdf

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/production-line-in-changshan,c2611931

Production Line in Changshan

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/patrick-tong,c2611932

Patrick Tong


© 2019 PR Newswire