Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces the the election of new Board of Directors 17-Apr-2019 / 11:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces the the election of new Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - 17 April 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced the election of a new Board of Directors. The following people have been elected to the Board of Directors: ? Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman ? Andrey Varichev, Executive director ? Vakhtang Kocharov, Executive Director ? Pavel Mitrofanov, Non-executive director ? Gleb Kostikov, Non-executive director ? Irina Lupicheva, Non-executive director ? Valery Kazikaev, Independent non-executive director ? Galina Aglyamova, Independent non-executive director ? Dmitry Tarasov, Independent director Vakhtang Kocharov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Director of Metalloinvest Trading AG, and Chief Executive Director of Metalloinvest Logistics AG, has been elected to the Board of Directors for the first time. Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented: "The election of Vakhtang Kocharov to the Board of Directors reflects our increased focus on client centricity. Tailoring sales processes, logistics and services to meet clients' individual requirements is one of the key success indicators in our industry. Vakhtang Kocharov has shown high levels of professionalism and strategic leadership in organising the Company's export activities. We are confident that his experience and knowledge will help us to achieve the strategic goals that the Company has set in developing its sales and diversifying the supply chain." The Board of Directors has also confirmed the committee members. The Finance, Budgeting and Strategy Committee: ? Pavel Mitrofanov (Chairman) ? Galina Aglyamova ? Andrey Varichev ? Valery Kazikaev ? Dmitry Tarasov The Audit Committee: ? Galina Aglyamova (Chairman) ? Irina Lupicheva ? Pavel Mitrofanov The Remuneration Committee: ? Gleb Kostikov (Chairman) ? Ivan Streshinsky ? Dmitry Tarasov # # # # Contacts for investors: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings Department E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 (ext. 7243) Contacts for media: Anton Troshin Head of Corporate Communications E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 (ext. 7629) Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8236 EQS News ID: 801015 End of Announcement EQS News Service

