Visiongain Report: $3bn Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Systems Market Set for Major Growth due to Government Mandates

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Low Speed, High Speed, Pedestrian) & by Technology (Radar, Camera, Lidar, Fusion) Plus Analysis of Leading Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers & Electronics Companies Developing Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technologies

• Do you need definitive AEB market data?

• Succinct AEB market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The upcoming government mandates on mandatory fitment of Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) technologies has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. AEB technologies are part of the broader suite of technologies known as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Technologies which are considered to be part of the incremental roadmap towards semi-autonomous and fully autonomous vehicles.

The $3bn AEB market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of government regulations and also because consumer awareness is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 232 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in AEB technologies

• Continental

• Bosch

• Denso

• Autoliv

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Aisin Seiki

• Delphi

• Magna

• Hyundai Mobis

• Analysis of key automotive OEMs

• BMW

• Toyota

• Ford

• General Motors

• Daimler

• Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029

• AEB Vehicle Type Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• Passenger Car Forecast 2019-2029

• Commercial Vehicle Forecast 2019-2029

• AEB Technology Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• Radar Forecast 2019-2029

• Lidar Forecast 2019-2029

• Camera Forecast 2019-2029

• Fusion Forecast 2019-2029

• AEB Product Type Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

• Low Speed Forecast 2019-2029

• High Speed Forecast 2019-2029

• Pedestrian Forecast 2019-2029



• Regional AEB Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• US AEB Forecast 2019-2029,

• Canada AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico AEB Forecast 2019-2029

Europe AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• UK AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• France AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World AEB Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• China AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• India AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific AEB Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil AEB Forecast 2019-2029

• Others AEB Forecast 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• How is the AEB Market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining AEB Market dynamics?

• Which AEB submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• What are the technological, regulatory and policy challenges?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Target audience

• Automotive OEMs

• Tier 1 suppliers

• AEB suppliers

• Electronics companies

• Software developers

• Autonomous / AI developers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Banks

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Regulators

Companies covered in the report include:



ADA-ES Inc.

Aisin Group

Aisin Seiki

Alfa Romeo

Allied Vision Technologies

Analog Devices

Audi AG

Autoliv

Balluf

Basler AG

Beijing Automotive

BMW

Borgwarner Inc

Bosch

Brilliance

BYD Auto Co Ltd.

Changan Automobile

Chery

Continental AG

Daimler

Daimler Financial Services

Daimler Trucks

Delphi

Denso Corporation

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Faurecia

FAW Group

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Ficosa International S.A.

First Sensor AG

Ford

Geely

General Motors

Gestamp Automoción

Getrag

Gongcheng Denso (Chongqing) Co., Ltd

Google Inc.

Great Wall Motors

Hafei Motor

Hawtai

Hella

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Honda

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Company

IBM

Infineon Semiconductors AG

Infineon Technologies AG

International Rectifier Corp.

Isuzu

JAC Motors

Jaguar Land Rover

Kia Motors Corporation

Land Rover

Magna Electronics

Magna International Inc.

Mahindra

Maserati

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Meritor Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors

Mobileye

Nissan

nuTonomy, Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron

Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd.

Porsche

Ricardo plc

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch)

SAIC Motor Corporation

Schrader international

Seeing Machines

Ssangyong

ST Microelectronics

Subaru

Tata Motors

Tesla Motors

Texas Instruments, Inc

Tokai Rika

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

TRW Automotive

Valeo

Vans Daimler Buses

VBOX Automotive

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc

Volkswagen

Volvo

Voxx Electronics

VW Group

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

Wuyang-Honda Motors (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Organisations mentioned

Euro NCAPEuropean CommissionU.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)US Department of TransportationUS NCAP

