Freshworks Announces Football Legend John Terry to Headline Refresh 19 User Conference

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks, a global innovator in customer engagement software, today announced the addition of John Terryas the keynote speaker at its global user conference Refresh 19 London, to be held on April 24-25, 2019, at Tobacco Dock in London. Terry, along with Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham, will headline the event and discuss how effective leadership empowers employees and drives customer success.

The two-day event with the theme 'Experience Matters' will include over 60 knowledge-sharing sessions that inspire, inform and educate customers, helping them get the most out of their Freshworks implementations. The event will also offer technical hands-on workshops and networking opportunities for the 500-plus attendees, equipping Freshworks customers and partners for further success by leveraging Freshworks' easy-to-use, high-value software.

With Freshworks' skyrocketing user adoption in the UK and across continental Europe, Refresh 19 brings together users from the region, creating a unique gathering of customer support, ITSM, sales, marketing and customer success visionaries and practitioners.

In addition to Terry - the former captain of Chelsea, Aston Villa and the England national football team - notable speakers at the first Refresh 19 event in this region include:

Adrian Swinscoe , Forbes contributor and author of best-selling book 'How to Wow: 68 Effortless Ways to Make Every Customer Experience Amazing', will share his thoughts on the challenges and ways to achieve customer centric service.

, Forbes contributor and author of best-selling book 'How to Wow: 68 Effortless Ways to Make Every Customer Experience Amazing', will share his thoughts on the challenges and ways to achieve customer centric service. Ian Massingham , Director, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Evangelism, will share insights on how AWS enables scalable and reliable services, to create fulfilling customer experiences.

, Director, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Evangelism, will share insights on how AWS enables scalable and reliable services, to create fulfilling customer experiences. Esteban Kolsky , Customer Strategy Analyst and advisor to Global 2000 companies, will present his latest research on generating customer engagement that will last a lifetime.

Since hosting its sold-out inaugural user conference in New York last year, Refresh has piqued global interest from users and partners. Refresh19 London brings Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the title sponsor alongside Audetemi and EazyBI as gold sponsors. Hippovideo, Solvemate, Evalueagent, Obi4wan and Koopid have come on board as silver sponsors.

"We are excited to share our out of the box ideas, product updates and innovations at Refresh 19 in London that is one of our fastest growing regions. Refresh 19 is the perfect stage to collaborate with our enthusiastic users on our shared passion for creating satisfied customers at every opportunity," said Simon Johnson, General Manager, Freshworks UK & Ireland.

The two-day conference will be held at Tobacco Dock, Tobacco Quay, Wapping Lane. To find out more about Refresh 19 London, visit https://refresh.freshworks.com/london/

About Freshworks

Freshworks provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360-degree view of relevant customer information internally.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

For more information, please visit www.freshworks.com

