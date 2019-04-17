Dow Jones hat von Pressetext eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

Reinach (pts016/17.04.2019/11:00) - Aluflexpack Group (AFP), international manufacturer of premium flexible packaging solutions, announced that Jörg Wingefeld has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Aluflexpack Group. Mr Wingefeld is responsible for operations and operational excellence. As an industry expert with many years of professional and leadership experience in the packaging industry, Wingefeld will be responsible for leveraging operational excellence of the AFP Group and significantly contribute to its further successful development. Mr Wingefeld has over 25 years of international experience in senior leadership roles with leading players in the flexible packaging industry such as Huhtamaki, Alcan Packaging and Amcor Flexibles with assignments in Europe, Thailand and USA. Prior to joining Aluflexpack Group, Wingefeld served as Division Manager and Managing Director in Polifilm Group. He studied industrial business management and is a graduate of the Alcan Packaging Corporate Management Development Program in association with the INSEAD business school and holds associate degrees in leadership, management development and marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in London. "Joining the Aluflexpack Group, a highly regarded player in the industry, with excellent track record in delivering high-quality products and services, presents an incredible opportunity for me. My objective is to leverage existing operational excellence by assuring best possible cooperation between the sites, to drive profitable and sustainable growth by increasing production efficiency and capacity and to further develop companies profile as the preferred supplier for high-performance packaging solutions", said Wingefeld while presenting his vision for the company. "We are very happy that Mr Wingefeld, an experienced expert, joined the team and we are all certain he will help us further develop our organization and improve our service level, successfully drive the Group's Sustainability Initiative, help us meet the expectations of our customers and achieve our ambitious growth plans", said Igor Arbanas, CEO of the Aluflexpack Group. The Aluflexpack Group supplies market leaders in Europe and overseas and provides high quality flexible packaging solutions for their most valuable and known brands. The Group has over 35 years of experience in converting native aluminum and plastic foils into high-quality final products. Aluflexpack currently operates seven high-end production facilities and a strong sales and logistics network across Europe. Media contact: Lukas Kothbauer Aluflexpack AG e-mail: lukas.kothbauer@aluflexpack.com (Ende) Aussender: Aluflexpack AG Ansprechpartner: Lukas Kothbauer E-Mail: lukas.kothbauer@aluflexpack.com Website: www.aluflexpack.com Quelle: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20190417016

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)