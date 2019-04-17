Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Health centre at the doorstep - new digital service 'Rostelecom.Health' 17-Apr-2019 / 12:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Health centre at the doorstep - new digital service 'Rostelecom.Health' Rostelecom expands into telemedicine Moscow, Russia - April 17, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its new digital service 'Rostelecom.Health' - a mobile application and website for online around-the-clock medical consultation with GPs and specialist doctors, available by appointment. The new service will be pilot tested in partnership with Mobile Medical Technologies (MMT), Russia's leading software developer for online medical consulting. Online medical advice will be provided by best experts from Moscow and St. Petersburg health centres, including the Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology Research Institute, St. Petersburg State Pediatric Medical University, Institute of Allergology and Clinical Immunology, City Clinical Hospital No. 1, Scientific Medical Centre 'Medbiospectre', Russian Genetic Testing centre 'Genotek' and other. Diana Samoshkina, vice president for the mass-market business unit, commented: "Our new service allows our clients to seek expert medical help from a GP or Doctor via an online chat or videocall, anytime and anywhere, this way avoiding travelling and queues. All they need is to have Internet access, apply for a consultation via website or mobile app and they will be assisted within 3 minutes. Individual and family schemes are available within the new platform so to enable users take care of their loved ones if need be". Currently, 'Rostelecom.Health' offers 3 programmes. The 'House doctor' package for individuals and 'Family doctor' subscription for up to 3 people are available for 3 and 12 months and include unlimited number of consultations with duty doctors and several sessions with single-discipline professionals. The 'Personal expert' package offers in-depth consultation with specialist doctors. Denis Udchits, Director-General and co-founder of MMT, commented: "Our mission is to create friendly environment for interaction between patients and doctors which our comprehensive online medical consultations solution is able to create. Today, more than 80% of requests for this service are made online. A wide range of specialists allows users to get a consultation from niche specialists, get a second opinion or prepare for elective procedures. The strong team brings together 180 highly qualified experienced doctors covering more than 60 disciplines." The new 'Rostelecom.health' digital service is simple and easy to use online at www.rt.ru/zdorovye [1] or via a mobile app, available on Android and IOS. Comprehensive information about professionals' education and qualification is provided under the 'Doctors' section. Kirill Brylev, director of office of perspective digital products of a mass segment of Rostelecom, commented: "Rostelecom continues to expand its ecosystem of services and platforms for individuals and families. In offering new digital services, we are supported by leading Russian developers, who bring with them unique expertise and experience. We strongly believe that partnership is a cornerstone of successful business for the years to come. Rostelecom welcomes cooperation and is open to sharing its resources and infrastructure for creating benefit in joint business projects and attracting new clients". * * * PJSC Rostelecom [2] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to 12 million families and pay-TV services to 10.1 million families, over 5.2 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on a national level. Rostelecom's MVNO base is over 1.2 million users. The Company develops digital solutions for smart homes, online education, telemedicine and other services. The Group is also the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels with more than 1.0 million legal entities currently using Rostelecom's high-speed Internet services and VPN. In the twelve months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 320.2 billion of revenues, RUB 100.9 billion of OIBDA (31.5% of revenue) and RUB 15.0 billion of net income. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Mobile Medical Technologies [3] is the leading Russian project developer in the online consulting field. The company unites software developers and highly qualified specialists who practice in leading national and private health centres in Russia. Through its telemedicine projects, the Company provides clients with around-the-clock consultation with more than 180 GPs, paediatricians and specialist professionals, covering more than 60 disciplines. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: ? risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; ? risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; ? risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; ? technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; ? other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 8237 EQS News ID: 801113 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5bbd2d89957a045bdcc679155ed5ef63&application_id=801113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2191e3bd109978bbadf8617de6d24ca7&application_id=801113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7bea3ab0b8ab846e9ebbb0d57de185c7&application_id=801113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2019 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)