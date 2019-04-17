Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC applies for delisting of its shares

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release April 17, 2019 at 12:30 (EET)

Pöyry PLC applies for delisting of its shares

The Board of Directors of Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") has resolved to apply for the termination of trading in the shares of Pöyry and the delisting of the shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The termination of trading and the delisting of the shares are expected to take place as soon as possible after ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) has gained title to all the issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry pursuant to Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act.

The application for the termination of trading in the shares of Pöyry and the delisting of the shares will be filed with the Listing Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd today.

