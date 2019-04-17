Treakisym continues to generate double-digit sales growth, although 2018 sales were below our expectations. A temporary dip in revenue is expected in 2020 as inventory held by Eisai is wound down, ahead of SymBio establishing its own sales organisation in Japan at the end of that year. The ongoing Phase III study of Treakisym in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is on track to allow a potential filing in Q220; we estimate that the DLBCL indication could double peak sales, if approved. SymBio reaffirmed its key goal to become profitable in 2021, the first full year of Treakisym self-commercialisation. Our valuation is ¥26.8bn or ¥308/share.

