Investment consulting and advisory firms Meketa Investment Group, Inc. ("Meketa") and Pension Consulting Alliance, LLC ("PCA"), today announced they have completed the formal combination of the two firms. This follows the January announcement that the two organizations had signed an agreement to join forces, with the combined firm to be known as Meketa Investment Group, Inc.

The combination of Meketa and PCA has brought together two of the industry's most experienced and highly-regarded firms, known for providing creative investment solutions to leading institutions and organizations. The firm's collective client assets under advisement now represent approximately $1.8 trillion, including over $100 billion in private markets and real estate assets. Meketa serves a variety of public and private institutional investors, including defined benefit and defined contribution plans as well as non-profits and corporations, in non-discretionary and discretionary capacities.

"Having collaborated on client relationships for many years, and with a similar approach to capital markets and institutional investing, we believe the combination of Meketa and PCA is a logical step in the evolution of both organizations," said Stephen McCourt, Co-CEO, Meketa. "We thank all those at both firms who worked so diligently over the past several months to make this combination a reality, and sincerely thank our clients for helping make possible our continued success."

In keeping with the planned integration, PCA Founder and Managing Director Allan Emkin, and PCA Managing Director Christy Fields, have now joined Meketa's Board of Directors, while PCA Managing Directors Judy Chambers and Neil Rue are now members of Meketa's Executive Committee. In addition, other management committees now include representatives from Meketa and PCA, and all members of PCA's board have become Meketa shareholders. Meketa will continue its tradition of extending ownership to top-performing employees, with staff of both legacy firms eligible to become Meketa shareholders. New Meketa shareholders will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We believe the sharing and building upon of best practices developed by Meketa and PCA over many decades offers an opportunity to enhance our organizations' resources, geographic coverage, and services," said Peter Woolley, Co-CEO, Meketa. "We remain confident that leveraging our combined institutional knowledge and client experience will help ensure we continue as thought leaders in the industry and further our goal of consistently providing best-in-class service to our clients."

The newly expanded Meketa is now serving clients from six cities across the United States, as well as London. The firm will continue to operate as an independent fiduciary and remain fully employee-owned.

About Meketa

Founded in 1978, Meketa is an employee-owned, full service investment consulting and advisory firm. As an independent fiduciary, the firm serves institutional investors in non-discretionary and discretionary capacities. Meketa's collective client assets under advisement represent approximately $1.8 trillion, including over $100 billion in private markets and real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.meketagroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005098/en/

Contacts:

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

617.391.0792

phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

Rita McCusker

Meketa Investment Group

781.471.3515

rmccusker@meketagroup.com