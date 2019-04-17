NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 16 April 2019 were: 173.16p Capital only 174.65p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2019, the Company has 71,399,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 28,962,261 which are held in treasury.