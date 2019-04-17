Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.24p INCLUDING current year 383.90p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 373.80p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 379.46p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16