Huawei does not make cars. Focusing on ICT, Huawei aims to enable car OEMs to build better vehicles

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 International Auto Key Tech Forum, Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu delivered a keynote speech: Embrace the Convergence of Automotive & ICT Industries.

The automotive industry is increasingly turning to information and communication technology (ICT) as a new key technology. Xu noted, "Together with the deep convergence of automotive and ICT, the intelligent connected electric vehicle emerges as a new revolutionary development engine of human society, with its impact going far beyond the two industries themselves."

In the face of evolutionary changes, Huawei has made its strategic choice. "Huawei does not make cars," said Xu. "Focusing on ICT, Huawei aims to enable car OEMs to build better vehicles." He stressed, "Based on ICT, Huawei aims to be a digital car oriented and new-added components provider."

With over 30 years of experience in ICT and an ongoing focus on this area, Huawei will offer the following to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of cars:

MDC (Mobile Data Center) in-vehicle computing platform and intelligent driving subsystem solution

Octopus: Huawei Cloud based cloud service for autonomous driving (training, simulation, testing)

based cloud service for autonomous driving (training, simulation, testing) 4G/5G in-vehicle communication module/T-Box, network solutions

HUAWEI HiCar people-car-home connectivity solution for all scenarios

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

